Boeing Aircraft Orders In 2018: $65.8B

Each year the order battle between the world’s biggest jet maker, Boeing (BA), and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) attracts a lot of attention. Both jet makers manage to sell and deliver hundreds of jets each year and that can and should be considered a sign of forward robust demand.

Source: Aviationweek

In this report, AeroAnalysis International will have a look at the Boeing sales in 2018. We won’t be comparing the Boeing sales with the Airbus sales in this piece, because we think the sales figures themselves are interesting enough to have a closer look at in an isolated view. If we would mix in the Airbus numbers as well, it would become an article focusing too much on one company’s sales versus the other’s. That is something that we will do in another report.

It will not be a simple summary of the numbers, because a lot more observations can be made that are far more important than the numbers. We will also be looking at dollar values (list price and discounted prices), because the unit tallies do not account for a difference between a wide body sale and single aisle sale. In the order tally, you just lump the numbers and disregard that a wide body jet has a price label that is 2-3 times higher than that of a single aisle aircraft.

In this report, we will drill down from gross to net orders to list price to market value. We will be using a few rules so we can make valid comparisons with Airbus in a separate report. We’ve only recently started tracking cancellations by specific aircraft and operator. So, currently the data we have is not detailed enough to make exact splits for cancellations, so to account for cancellations, we will be attributing the cancellation to the most popular variant of the aircraft family. Additionally, Boeing’s order data for the Boeing 737 MAX is not granular. For this particular program, we will use a pro-rata distribution to account for program-specific orders. Conversions, during the year will not be added to the dollar value or order tally.

Net orders

Table 1: Boeing Gross orders and adjustment for cancellations (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

What we see in Table 1 is that Boeing’s order inflow was heavily focused on single aisle jets. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, since most growth and demand exists in the single aisle segment with strong demand from Asian customers. Boeing received a total of 197 cancellations or a cancellation rate of 18%. This might seem huge but standard practice is to express the cancellation rate in terms of full backlog since aircraft ordered in previous years are also cancelled and fully attributing this to a specific year skews the image quite a bit.

Currently, Boeing has 5,951 aircraft in backlog after cancellations. This means that the cancellation rate was around 3%, lower than the 5 to 6 percent which is typical. We’ve seen cancellations being quite a bit lower than the historic average in recent years, signalling strong demand and continued commitment from customers.

The 3% might even be considered a somewhat distorting figure since there have been transactions where one airline cancels its orders and the slots are being taken up by a lessor. Those cancellations do add up but don’t change the order book numbers. Net orders for Boeing were 893 units, exceeding the numbers of deliveries in 2018. This means that Boeing’s backlog grew in 2018.

Boeing 737NG/MAX

Source: Boeing

Orders for the Boeing 737NG included 13 Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft. That is the only type of the Boeing 737NG for which we think you can still see some incremental order activity. Orders for 37 Boeing 737NG aircraft were canceled. The Boeing 737 MAX had a strong year accumulating 824 sales and netting 675 orders. From the Boeing 737 MAX program, we do know that gross order inflow and cancellations were inflated by 75 units, because Boeing Capital Corporation took over delivery slots for 75 aircraft initially ordered by Jet Airways.

Boeing 747

Source: Boeing

Whereas the future of the Boeing 747-8 has been questioned not too long ago, the aircraft is selling well. For the passenger jet there likely is no future, but freighter airlines are loving the Boeing 747-8F after years of lackluster demand due to slower than anticipated growth on the air cargo market. Boeing added 14 orders from UPS (UPS) and another 4 from unidentified customers bringing the net orders to 18 units in 2018.

Boeing 767

Source: Boeing

Orders on the Boeing 767 program were driven by a combination of tanker orders and freighter orders. The Boeing KC-46A Tanker is based on a provisional freighter that is based on the Boeing 767-200. During the year, Boeing added 20 orders for the tanker including 2 tanker orders from Japan. The other half of the orders came from freighter airlines. FedEx (FDX), which was one of the first airlines to commit to freighter aircraft as the air cargo market started to recover, firmed 11 options for the Boeing 767-300F while UPS ordered 9 units.

In 2015, AeroAnalysis International already highlighted the importance of the Boeing 767-300F and we see that things are indeed materializing. Interesting to note is that the Boeing 767 flew for the first time nearly 4 decades ago, but to this day the aircraft remains in production and functions as a strong cargo carrier while the Tanker program, despite its challenging development history, will secure production for years to come and the Boeing 767 will remain in the skies for decades to come.

Boeing 777

Source: Boeing

The Boeing 777 is probably best known because of the sales success of the Boeing 777-300ER, which has shown to be a market success. The aircraft has been so successful that customers have been pushing Boeing for a next generation variant. The Boeing 777X was launched in 2013 with what Boeing called ‘record breaking orders and commitments’. Because of the launch of the Boeing 777X, Boeing has not been able to sell many Boeing 777-300ERs.

This year Boeing sold 59 Boeing 777 aircraft, 14 of which were for passenger variants. The remaining 45 orders were for the Boeing 777F, once again underpinning strong demand for freighter aircraft. Boeing did not log any Boeing 777X orders, which is not surprising since many airlines will be awaiting flight test data on fuel burn before committing to the Boeing 777X. Despite lower sales of the passenger variant, the Boeing 777 is an impressive program that recently surpassed 2,000 net orders of which 51 were logged in 2018.

Boeing 787

Source: Boeing

During the year, the Boeing 787 was Boeing’s best-selling wide body jets. Boeing won important sales from American Airlines (AAL) and Hawaiian Airlines (HA), where it went head to head with competitor Airbus. Although we believe Boeing had to offer flexible terms to win these campaigns, 109 net orders is impressive marking the best year since 2013 for the Dreamliner. Boeing has now sold over 1,400 Dreamliners, which shows the sales success of the aircraft. Years ago, when Boeing was dealing with the battery issues on the plagued Dreamliner program, many investors had already written of the Dreamliner. Ironically, it is that same Dreamliner that brings Boeing orders, cash and margin expansion.

Order value

We’ve now done a quick analysis of the numbers per program, the interesting question however is how valuable all these orders are. We’ve inserted the net numbers in our proprietary pricing model and came up with the results as tabulated below.

Table 2: Net order value Boeing orders 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Figures in $ millions

What we see is that in total, Boeing’s aircraft sales net of cancellations can be valued at $66.2B. 55% of this value comes from single aisle sales while the remaining 45% comes from wide body sales. Important to take into account is that 7% of the value comes from military products derived from commercial aircraft and freighters account for 17% of the total value.

The catalog value of the aircraft sales are $142.3B signalling a healthy 53.5% discount for the jets that Boeing sold during the year.

Conclusion

Compared to last year, net orders decreased by 19 units and it does seem that the market value of the orders was also lower though a one-to-one comparison can’t be made due to changing assumptions and processing of defense orders. Nevertheless, we think that even with lower sales value and lower net orders Boeing had a strong year. After all, not breaking records is not a bad thing. We’ve seen Boeing logging net orders in excess of production for the second year in a row which we deem to be far more important than breaking previous records.

We prefer a steady order stream. The aircraft sales for 2018 signal another year in which airlines and lessors are willing to commit to aircraft, which signals that they are expecting continued growth in demand for air travel. Boeing’s sales to us show strength of the entire line up from single-aisle to composite wide body to freighters to military derivatives. The only place where we think Boeing will need strengthening in the coming decade is the single aisle segment.

