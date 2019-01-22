Waitr: Closes Acquisition Of Bite Squad, Stock Should Deliver

On Friday, Waitr (WTRH) quietly announced the completion of its acquisition of Bite Squad, a transaction originally announced on December 12th and slated to close in Late January (see attached merger presentation). We believe this merger of equals should prove greater than the sum of its parts, and help drive near-term share appreciation, as it provides Waitr substantial scale, and yet to be disclosed synergy benefit. Notably the businesses have virtually no geographic overlap, and both operate near breakeven (WTRH management told us several months ago that they could be operating profitably NOW, if they grew somewhat less rapidly).

Source: Waitr Bite Squad Acquisition Presentation page 4

In the last several weeks activity and funding in the on-line food delivery space has continued unabated. Recode reported 10 days ago that Postmates raised $100 million at a $1.85bn valuation led by Blackrock and Tiger Global - ahead of a planned 1H19 IPO to be led by JP Morgan - and a 50% premium to the valuation of its 2H18 funding round. They've now raised $678 million. DoorDash has raised $971 million.

Similarly, in December, money losing Indian on-line food delivery company Swiggy raised $1 billion from the likes of Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), giving it a $3 billion valuation.

For those new to Waitr (please see our original thesis) they achieved their growth on $27 million of funding. As a public vehicle, they have substantial liquidity and access to capital. Their limited funding has instilled a fiscal discipline within the company. We expect near triple-digit growth in 2019 and relatively modest losses (versus significant losses for the large privates). We think 2020 could be an inflection towards profitability.

The bottom line is Waitr continues to trade at a significant discount to GrubHub (GRUB), despite GrubHub's recent stock decline (albeit for reasons, incremental growth spend, that we believe should benefit GrubHub long-term) and is growing much faster. Additionally, Waitr would be accretive and potentially interesting to IPO candidates such as DoorDash or PostMates, or even Uber's (UBER) Uber Eats business, or public players like Amazon (AMZN), GrubHub, Square (SQ), via their ownership of Caviar, or foreign companies seeking to stake a beachhead in the US. We think Waitr will ultimately be a seller - at a much higher price - but will focus on successful, rapid growth and execution first.

Lastly, post transaction close, advisors to Waitr, Jefferies (Jefferies Chairman and CEO was co-sponsor of the SPAC that merged with Waitr) and Wells Fargo (WFC) , and Bite Squad's advisor RBC Capital markets, are likely free to issue what we suspect will be very positive research coverage. With JP Morgan (JPM) apparently positioned to lead Postmates IPO, we'd expect much more attention to be paid to the on-line food delivery space, and a significant institutional following to emerge for Waitr. As the best growth story in the sector, and with a fiscally sound (though currently modestly money-losing) financial model, we would not be surprised to see Waitr achieve a premium multiple. We expect the shares to return 50%+ over the next 6 months, and significantly outperform shares of Grubhub, although we believe Grubhub's long-term prospects remain favorable, as we opined in our original write-up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTRH, WTRHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.