The Value Of V.F. Corp Is In The People, Not Just The Numbers
About: V.F. Corporation (VFC)
by: Harold Goldmeier
Summary
Investors made money in V.F.Corp over a decade-long run-up because the company value is in its people & organization who stick to its unequivocal mission statement and business plan.
Extraordinarily positive numbers recently released sparking a one-day 12.4% jump in share price and well-received earlier news about a spin-off of the denim brands are an encouraging portent.
The consensus among analysts suggests a target price for shares in the $96-$110 range, leaving room for latecomer investors to the party in an otherwise turbulent clothing market.
I began writing this article last week recommending a BUY of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) in the $72 range. Shares sold for the most part in the $72 price range throughout 2018. The stock