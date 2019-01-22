The Value Of V.F. Corp Is In The People, Not Just The Numbers

Summary

Investors made money in V.F.Corp over a decade-long run-up because the company value is in its people & organization who stick to its unequivocal mission statement and business plan.

Extraordinarily positive numbers recently released sparking a one-day 12.4% jump in share price and well-received earlier news about a spin-off of the denim brands are an encouraging portent.

The consensus among analysts suggests a target price for shares in the $96-$110 range, leaving room for latecomer investors to the party in an otherwise turbulent clothing market.