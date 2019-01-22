Mylan: Is It Still A Cyclical Value?

Introduction

On May 8th, 2016, I wrote an article titled "Cyclical Strategy Says Buy Mylan", in which I made the case that within 5 years, Mylan (MYL) stock would likely double. While the idea got off to a good start, and immediately rose 20%, a controversy and political fiasco surrounding their Epi-Pen pricing soon followed, which sent the stock lower and more-or-less crippled it for the next two years.

MYL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Now, as we enter 2019, I have added to my Mylan position, and expect the price to recover over the next three years.

This article will share an updated cyclical analysis of Mylan, and why I added to my position.

Cyclical Value Strategy

In mid-2016 when I wrote my original Mylan article the research I had done on cyclical investing was still in its infancy, and the strategies and analysis I was using then were fairly crude compared to the strategic analysis I'm doing today. Even with its crudeness, however, 4 of the 5 cyclical value stocks I wrote about in 2016 returned ~90-110% returns within two years, so I had some evidence that I was on to something with my approach. Mylan has been the only idea from 2016 not to achieve its goal. With that background in mind, this article is going to serve both as a fresh analysis of Mylan using some new techniques I've developed over the past 2.5 years, and also a review of where I might have gone wrong on my initial idea.

The initial assumptions behind my cyclical value strategy are simple. I look for stocks that have a long history of going through price cycles and recovering from them, then I try to buy during the bottom of one of those cycles under the assumption that if the market was willing to pay a much higher price in the past, then unless something is significantly different this time around, the stock price will likely recover back to a price it had in the past.

While I examined Mylan's previous cycles for my first article, I didn't share them in the article. So let me do that now. The table below contains all of Mylan's historic drawdowns deeper than -35%. It shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long it took to bottom, how deep it fell off its high, and the duration of the downturn from peak to the recovery of that peak.

~Year Downturn Started ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1978 3 months 6 months 37% 1979 6 months 2 years 50% 1982 6 months 3 months 57% 1987 6 months 1.5 years 54% 1993 1 year 3 years 55% 1996 1 year 1.5 years* 51% 1998 1 year 3.5 years 50% 2004 5 years 9 years 77%

*This year was just shy of a full price recovery but came very close.

From a cyclical perspective, for many decades, Mylan had been very consistent. It was a high-frequency cyclical that usually fell a little over 50% off its highs before recovering within a couple years. When I bought Mylan after it had fallen about -47% off its highs in 2016, this sort of history is what I had in mind. The one outlier we see, though, is 2004. In 2004, Mylan fell farther than normal and took far longer than normal for the stock to recover. During this downturn, Mylan appeared to be going through a normal price cycle, but had it interrupted by the Great Recession, which started in late 2007.

MYL data by YCharts

As we can see in the chart above, which starts in 2004, Mylan fell about -40%, then almost made a full recovery in 2006, which would have been similar to cycles it had gone through in the past. But, just before it made a full recovery in 2006/2007, the market turned south. So, I'm pretty sure what I was thinking back in 2016 when I saw this, is that this was probably a one-time event. By 2011, Mylan had gone through the Great Recession and reached its 2006 highs again, which was a reasonable time-frame for me if I measured the downturn from 2006 instead of 2004. And, looking back, I think that is still a fair analysis. However, now I do backtesting to actually put some numbers to my instincts, and later in this article, I'll do that.

Impairment Tests

Just because a stock has behaved a certain way in the past, doesn't mean it will do so in the future. Sometimes, this time really is different. Through years of research, though, I have developed a short-list of reasons why stocks typically don't recover in a timely manner. So, what I do, is check to see what degree those issues may exist, and adjust my buying strategy accordingly, or, avoid the stock altogether. I call these my impairment tests, and there are seven main tests, though there are actually quite a few smaller tests I perform as well.

Here are the basic impairment tests:

There is a fatal flaw in the company's business model that is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent. If we are late-cycle, earnings/revenues are considerably smaller than the previous cycle.

Fatal Flaw: The idea behind avoiding a fatal flaw is that sometimes there are new ideas or products that grab a hold of the market's attention and it seems like they can do no wrong. The stories behind the stocks are very convincing. Rationally, they can make a lot of sense. For example, "The internet is going to revolutionize the world!" That was a true statement in 1999 and 2000. But picking the companies that would be winners back then was nearly impossible. And after, say, Pets.com lost 50% of its value, that still didn't mean it was a good deal in 2001 - it had much farther to fall.

The problems usually arrive during a market downturn. That's when fatal flaws, whatever they may be, are typically exposed. So the simplest way I try to avoid fatal flaws is to only invest in companies that have been publicly traded for over 25 years and have experienced at least a couple downcycles and recovered from those downcycles. As we saw in the table above, Mylan has been around for several decades, so it passed my basic fatal flaw test, but upon further reflection, I probably should have looked at the impact of their Epi-Pen product, and how that specialty product was different than the typical generic drugs Mylan had historically produced its revenue from. I'm not sure it would have kept me away from the stock entirely, but I might have demanded a larger margin of safety before buying it if I had really thought about the increased risk with Epi-Pen. So, I think with drug companies in particular, the effect of single products on earnings is something I will examine more closely in the future.

Has the price dropped enough or experienced a recent super-cyclical high? These questions go together. If the stock has experienced a recent super-cycle or bubble, then we need to adjust our 'buy prices' downward accordingly. Back in 2016 when I bought Mylan the price was about -47% off its high of ~$76 per share. I had judged that it hadn't experienced a real super-cycle and I noted that the highs it had experienced were a result of a buyout offer from Teva (TEVA), but what I failed to do was take into account the effect that offer had on the Mylan's high. If we account for that, I think it's fair to treat Mylan's adjusted high as about $58. This is important since I determine my entry points by how far a stock has fallen from its previous highs. If I take the same -47% decline from $58, I get $30.74 (-50% would be $29.00) so let's say buying between $29-$31 is reasonable if I want to buy somewhere close to -50% off the highs. That would have been enough to get us into every single one of Mylan's significant declines since 1979 at good prices.

Is there a clear and present danger to their core business? Looking back, Epi-Pen was a danger, but I wrote about Mylan before that issue arose. In the big scheme of things I still don't think there is anything inherently wrong with their business or that it will be displaced by something else. Government interference has clearly shown that it can put pressure on the business, but I think with Congress being split in the US for the next couple years, probably not a lot is going to happen in this regard that hasn't already happened.

High relative debt compared to past cycles?

The main thing I'm looking at here is whether relative debt is much higher than in past cycles. If so, it could cause a slower recovery.

MYL data by YCharts

When I originally wrote about Mylan, the relative debt-to-equity was about 0.3, but they soon went on to buy European drug company Meda and that raised their debt levels. However, we do see those levels beginning to trend down, and, these levels have been much higher in the past, so I think we're still okay here. They also said in their last earnings call that paying down debt was one of their priorities for 2019.

Is management corrupt or incompetent? Now, I know there are Mylan shareholders who are upset at the lengths Mylan went to avoid a Teva takeover. In the short-term, that buyout probably would have been good for Mylan shareholders. However, here is the performance of the two stocks since my 2016 article:

MYL Total Return Price data by YCharts

I don't think it's clear at all that Mylan made the wrong long-term decision when they rejected Teva's buyout.

Additionally, the Epi-Pen issues were almost entirely political, and not the fault of Mylan in my view. Sure, there were some over-charging issues, and production issues, and while I think less of Mylan's management than when I first bought the stock, I don't think their behavior has risen to the level of incompetence or corruption, yet. Though, if their acquisitions turn out to be poor, or if they have over-relied on Epi-Pen for their future growth prospects, it could turn out that I'm wrong about management down the road.

If we are late-cycle, are earnings/revenues considerably smaller than the previous cycle?

This is a newer impairment test I've added as a way to identify weaknesses in business models that might not rise to the level of "disruption", but still affect the cycle the stock is in negatively. For this, let's look at a F.A.S.T. Graph:

Looking at a long-term F.A.S.T Graph of Mylan we see that Adjusted Operating Earnings have grown strongly until last year when they were down -7% or so. But generally speaking, Mylan's earnings were much stronger this cycle than last cycle's peak. Up until about 2015, the stock price seemed to track earnings fairly well until 2016 or so when a real divergence happened. While sometimes Mr. Market can temporarily misjudge a stock, it usually doesn't do so for 4 years in a row. I figured there had to be something else going on, so I decided to use GAAP earnings and see how they looked.

I think this tells a clearer picture of what has happened with Mylan stock the past few years and why the stock price is much more cyclical than adjusted earnings. The reason is probably that there is such a big discrepancy with GAAP earnings. However, even using GAAP earnings, Mylan's peak in 2014/15 was much higher than the 2004 peak. And, if analysts are close to being correct on their projections over the next year, then Mylan should be able to get above those 2014 earnings highs.

In the end, while there are a lot of moving parts with Mylan, I think Mylan still passes my more refined 2019 impairment tests.

Buying Strategy and Backtesting

I use a medium-term investment time frame, which has a maximum holding period of five years in most cases. For that reason, I usually only invest in companies that have a history of recovering from their price declines within five years, preferably, beating the S&P 500 in the process.

My goal is to come up with two potential entry points for the stock. (Back in 2016 I used three, but have since reduced them to two. Since I already made my first purchase too early back in 2016, I'll stick to using three potential entry points myself, but I'll only backtest two of them.) Looking at Mylan's historical cycles, investing after a -50% decline and after a -70% decline seem like reasonable entry points.

The table below shows the results one would have had if they invested after a -50% decline in price during Mylan's previous downturns. The returns in the table do not include dividends. I annualized the returns and then compared them to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -50% decline would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. All the percentages should be treated as estimates and are based on the approximate months held. If one buys after an ~50% decline and sells after the stock makes a full recovery, it produces an ~100% simple return, so that is the simple return for each of the investments in the table below.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 1979 10/20/80 4/27/81 6 200% 4.32% 195.68% 1982 8/11/82 12/6/82 4 300% 114.54% 185.46% 1987 10/26/87 9/28/89 23 52.17% 27.71% 24.46% 1993 3/29/94 11/30/95 20 60.00% 20.27% 39.73% 1996 4/21/97 9/3/97 5 240.00% 66.09% 173.91% 1998 9/28/99 8/27/01 23 52.17% -4.19% 56.36% 2004 2/28/08 4/20/11 38 31.58% -0.86% 32.44%

Historically, investing after a -50% decline has been very lucrative with Mylan. Every downturn since 1979 it has produced significant alpha compared to the S&P 500 and done so within about three years. What I find more encouraging is that during the past two recessions, Mylan managed to buck the trend of the wider market, and produce positive returns while the market was still trending down, or slowly recovering. This gives me a little more confidence making an investment this late in the wider business cycle. When Mylan's stock price does recover, historically it has done so very fast, so it has been best to buy early and wait.

Obviously, during the Great Recession, if we made a second investment after a -70% decline, it would have produced even better returns, so I won't make a new table for that. Using the adjusted high price of $58, an entry point after a -70% decline would be about $17.40. I would only expect this price to occur during a recession.

Conclusion

I recently bought an additional 1% portfolio position in Mylan around $30, and I think the current risk/reward with Mylan is good, especially if an investor has no other pharma or generic investments (like me). The biggest risk is still Epi-Pen, in my opinion, because we don't really know how much of Mylan's total earnings are derived from it. But, I think the price is right here to add a small position, and that is what I have done.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.