Electronic Arts: Attractive Value, But Mobile Is Missing

Diving into attractive companies as their industries are going through a period of explosive growth can be incredibly profitable and there are few industries seeing the same kind of upside these days as gaming. One of the indisputable leaders in this space right now is Electronic Arts (EA), a designer and distributor of video games that bears a market cap of $26.8 billion. Despite flat expected results for its 2019 fiscal year, the company’s performance history over the past five years has been impressive and, relative even to other big players like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), its share price looks appealing, but while there is likely still upside moving forward, management is fumbling the ball on one key area that could supersize the business’s growth.

An impressive operating history and changing tides

Overall, it’s difficult to find a large, quality player in an industry that has sported the same kind of growth that EA has managed to achieve over the past few years, but this comes with a catch. Assuming management’s forecast for the company’s 2019 fiscal year ends up turning out accurate, revenue should come in at around $5.15 billion. This is actually flat compared to its 2018 fiscal year, but represents an increase in revenue of 14.1% compared to where revenue was back in 2015.

Though that kind of sales growth may not be comforting to some market participants, we have to give the business some slack. Growth actually is explosive for its core operations, but it is currently being somewhat offset by a decline in the company’s old business: packaged games. In the image above, you can see that between 2015 and 2019, digital gaming revenue for EA has soared an impressive 73%, or about 14.7% per annum. Meanwhile, its packaged sales have tanked, falling 41.9% from $2.316 billion to $1.345 billion. It’s the former, not the latter, that investors should really count on moving forward since, while EA’s revenue likely will continue to suffer from packaged sales, once the space has disappeared, the company’s digital growth will shine through.

As sales have grown, so too has its operating cash flow. This year, operating cash flow is forecasted to come in at around $1.65 billion, slightly lower than what was registered in 2018, but it will still be meaningfully higher (40.8% higher to be exact) than the $1.172 billion the firm generated back in 2015. From a margin perspective, we can see, as illustrated in the graph below, that with the exception of 2015, EA has been remarkably consistent in recent years. Because of the transition away from packaged products and toward digital distribution, this figure should eventually improve, but it’s likely that continued sales generated by packaged distribution, but on a shrinking basis each year, is causing some loss regarding economies of scale.

Besides the movement away from packaged and toward digital, there is another interesting change taking place within EA. As you can see in the image below, the portion of sales attributable to consoles has actually expanded at a nice clip in recent years. According to management, revenue sources included in console as a category include microtransactions, extra content, subscriptions, and any esports-related revenue realized by the firm. This is obviously great news because any sort of expansion just about anywhere is positive (especially subscriptions and esports), but what is scary to me is just how disappointing the firm’s mobile exposure has been in recent years.

*Taken from Electronic Arts

Recognizing mobile as a huge source years ago, the management team at Activision Blizzard decided to acquire King Digital. This is because, if the data I looked at is accurate, mobile will continue to make up an ever-more-important piece of the overall gaming industry. Back in 2018, for instance, it was estimated that $70.4 billion (or 51%) of the world’s $138 billion in gaming sales was mobile in nature, but by 2021 this will grow to $106.3 billion (or 59.1%) of the roughly $180 billion in annual revenue the gaming industry will reach. While EA has and continues to invest in mobile, the results, on the whole, have been lackluster so far and there is no real evidence that this is improving as I type this.

Shares are attractive

For a major market leader in the video game space, EA shares look fairly attractive. You see, according to management, the firm should generate net income this year of around $962 million, while operating cash flow will be $1.65 billion. Using the firm’s market cap to start with, we can see that its price/earnings ratio for 2019 is a rather hefty 27.9, indicating potentially overvalued shares, but its price/operating cash flow is a more modest 16.2. Not only is this lower than the 17.3 ratio I calculated in my last article about Activision Blizzard, it’s a price that, while lofty, is not extraordinarily high for a top player in a fast-growing space.

What this pricing implies is that shares of EA could have upside, especially if management can prove to shareholders that its non-existent growth this year is just a bump in the road, but in order for the company to really achieve the maximum potential that it can, it must demonstrate that it can grow in mobile as well. Activision, due in large part to its purchase of King Digital, generated sales in the first three quarters of its 2018 fiscal year from mobile and ancillary (which means the segment is not perfectly comparable with EA’s mobile operations) that accounted for 35.6% of its sales. This was up from 2017’s 29.7% of sales and from 2016’s 25.3%. Something along these lines is what we should expect from EA as well.

Takeaway

Right now, there are not very many attractive companies on the market, but EA appears to me to be one of the exceptions. Shares of the company are relatively attractive, plus the business has proven itself to be a growing, changing, and cash flow generating machine. I do believe that not enough progress is being made on the mobile front, which may explain some of the pricing discrepancy between it and Activision, but this alone is unlikely to create a reason not to invest in the firm. Rather, it just means that perhaps the growth prospects here aren’t as positive as they might be with other firms in the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.