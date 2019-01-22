AT&T: 10 Years Of 'Nothing?'

As such, many have suggested that the security has done “nothing” during this time.

If you were to look at a stock chart of telecommunications giant AT&T (T) for the past decade, it would be hard to be impressed. At the end of 2008, shares of AT&T closed at $28.50. At the end of 2018, shares closed at $28.54. That’s 10 years of effectively zero capital appreciation.

This fact has given many the opportunity to bemoan the security as having “gone nowhere” or else been “dead money” for the last decade. Yet this type of thinking misses some very important points. And without considering the whole picture, you could be unnecessarily limiting your investing world.

The first thing to underscore is that a stock chart accurately shows a black squiggling line, that is past pricing bids, but it usually does not show the whole picture; namely, dividends received along the way. For a security like AT&T, this is a very large item to leave out.

Here’s a look at AT&T’s share price, dividends per share and dividend yield for the last decade:

Source: AT&T

Note that AT&T paid a dividend in 2008 (and for decades prior) but for this illustration, we are only looking at the end of 2008 onward. Here you can see the share price bouncing about a fair amount. The most significant increase was a 24% gain during 2016. The most significant downward move was in 2018, posting a 27% decline. Over the last decade, shares ebbed and flowed higher until 2016 and since then have fallen materially.

Meanwhile, the dividend has just continued to chug along. AT&T’s payout has been remarkably consistent with a $0.04 annual increase dating back to 2008. Some complain that this is a rather slow rate of increase (and indeed is getting slower) but you don’t need much improvement when you’re starting with a well above average dividend yield.

The point is that if you only looked at a stock chart for the past 10 years, you would be missing $18.20 per share in cash dividends paid along the way. That’s 64% of your starting investment in a decade. Just as important is the idea that this means investors have achieved 5.1% annual returns by holding AT&T over the last decade. Now granted this is an unspectacular result, yet the point is that it is a far cry from “going nowhere.” Your wealth has increased despite the lack of stock price appreciation.

This takes the last 10 years into consideration in a “point to point” sort of way – the end of 2008 to the end of 2018. You can also think about it as an ongoing investment – much more akin to how people actually invest.

Here’s an illustration:

Source: Author Calculation

In the above table, I presumed an investor started from zero at the end of 2008 and began investing $10,000 each year. (The actual number doesn’t matter; it’s the percentage concept that comes out that will be important.) In addition, I presumed that dividends were reinvested at year-end.

Over the stretch, $110,000 would be invested (with the last installment just three weeks ago) purchasing 3,391 shares along the way. Due to reinvestment another 1,162 shares would be added (25% of the overall share count) for a total of 4,553 shares. This stake would be worth about $141,000 and would be expected to generate roughly $9,300 in annual income.

Now the return here still isn’t especially impressive – coming in at the same ~5% annualized mark. However, what is interesting is that this hypothetical AT&T investor would be building an income powerhouse. In the not too distant future, they would be looking at generating 10% of their nominal investment in dividends every year.

Even if you stopped reinvesting at this point, there’s a cash flow stream that can be exceptionally helpful for ongoing needs or alternative investments. And this holds whether the current price sits at $30 or $60. No different than if someone came along and offered you 50% of what you paid for a rental property. For many income investors, the focus is on the cash flow stream – which has been more than adequate with AT&T – and not the price at which you could jump out of the security.

Finally, you have the concept of the “loaded spring.” Back in 2009, AT&T was paying out $1.64 in dividends and earning $2.10 or so per share. Combined with the share price noted above, those numbers equate to a dividend yield of about 5.9%, a payout ratio of 77% and a P/E ratio of 13.2.

Fast forward to 2018, AT&T paid out $2.00 in dividends and is anticipated to earn ~$3.50 per share. Based on the most recent close, those numbers equate to a 6.5% starting dividend yield, a 57% payout ratio and a P/E ratio of about 8.8 times earnings. In other words, the security appears more attractive on those metrics (granted you have to take into consideration the debt load, recent acquisitions and expected growth rates as well, but the general concept stands).

Stated differently, AT&T shareholders of the past have not seen the full benefit of business improvement reflected in the share price. For those that wanted to sell, this is not the greatest news. For those continuing to hold or looking to invest, it can be good news.

Should the company continue to improve, it’s conceivable the dividend yield will just keep increasing and the P/E ratio will just keep decreasing. However, a more likely scenario is that eventually the dividend yield drifts back down or at least stabilizes at some point. Likewise, P/E ratios don’t often fall toward zero forever but instead stay within some sort of range. In these scenarios, investors stand to collect security performance that is greater than business performance.

In other words, the “loaded spring” eventually springs; a la something like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) when its share price was “stuck” in the $60s all those years despite the business getting better and better.

In short, if you let the share price dictate your mood, you’re going to come to some irrational conclusions. On the other hand, if you consider the investment on multiple bases, you have a much better chance at coming to a rational investment thesis.

For something like AT&T, a cursory glance suggests that the security has “gone nowhere” for a decade. A closer examination reveals that while returns have not been spectacular, there was some wealth being built in the background and indeed the cash flow stream has been more than solid. And finally, if you note the underlying earnings improvement through the years, the exact same thing that so many people are upset about – a stagnating or falling share price – could be a future opportunity standing in plain sight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.