Bellicum: Oversold In 2018 And Undervalued In 2019

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive updates on its Rivo-Cel and expects European launch in 2020. I find the current market of $152M to be undervalued considering the potential market.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) like many small-cap biopharmaceutical companies have experienced a share price devaluation over 2018. The company has yet to truly recover from the clinical hold the FDA placed on the BPX-501 following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to the treatment. Although the FDA released the hold in April of 2018, the stock got beat down shortly after the release due to the company executed a 7M share public offering. Subsequently, the stock showed signs of a reversal, but unfortunately, it wasn't immune to the biotech sector pulldown that started at the end of July.

Recently, Bellicum has been hitting the major healthcare conferences and presenting strong data in their Revo-Cel and GoCAR-T programs. The company reported some strong data at ASH and ESMO, and even shed some light on their plans for the commercial launch of Revo-Cel in Europe in 2019. However, the overall market movements appear to have buried these positive updates and the stock is still trading at bargain prices. I take a deep dive into Bellicum's technology and provide a look at the competitive landscape for CAR-T. Ultimately, I provide my game plan to enter BLCM and the major events that will dictate my actions.

Company Overview

Bellicum is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company motivated on discovering and developing first and best-in-class cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers and solid tumors, along with orphan inherited blood diseases.

Bellicum is implementing its branded Chemical Induction of Dimerization "CID" technology platform to engineer their product candidates with "switch" technologies that are planned to control mechanisms of the immune system. By integrating its CID platform into its product candidates, the company aims to provide safer and more effective therapies than current cellular immunotherapies.

Bellicum continues to develop state-of-the-art product candidates in some of the most vital areas of cellular immunotherapy, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation "HSCT", chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy "CAR-T" and T-cell receptors "TCRs". HSCT, also referred to as bone marrow transplantation, has for years been curative for numerous patients with hematological cancers or orphan inherited blood disorders. Regrettably, adoption of HSCT to date has been partly due to the risks of morbidity and mortality related to transplant derived graft-versus-host-disease "GvHD" and the possibility of serious infections because of the absence of an operative immune system after a transplant.

CAR-T and TCR cell therapies are advanced therapies in which a patient's T-cells are genetically modified to approve chimeric antigen receptors, or CARs, or TCRs which help guide the T-cells towards cancer cells. Even though high objective response rates "ORR" have been reported in some hematological malignancies, serious and occasionally fatal toxicities have occurred in patients treated with CAR T-cell therapies. These toxicities transpire when the CAR T-cells have produced high levels of cytokines as a consequence of over-activation, referred to as cytokine release syndrome "CRS". This can set in motion neurologic toxicities and healthy organs being attacked. Unfortunately, these toxicities have occasionally resulted in death.

In solid tumors, CAR-T performance and outcomes have been erratic, which has generated concern about its safety. This is where Bellicum's exclusive CID platform takes the lead, due to its ability to resolve the problems of CRS. Actions in the interior a cell are ordered by cascades of specialized signaling proteins. CID consists of molecular switches, modified forms of these specialized signaling proteins, which are triggered inside the patient by an infusion of rimiducid, instead of by natural upstream signals. Using conventional cellular immunotherapy techniques, Bellicum delivers these molecular switches into the correct immune cells to manage the treatment's actions. The company has developed two switches, a "safety switch," and an "activation switch." The safety switch commands the cell to initiate apoptosis of the therapy cells, whereas the activation switch facilitates proliferation and/or persistence of the therapy cells. Each the company's pipeline candidates integrates one of these switches into the protocol in order to improve the safety and efficacy of the treatment.

Rimiducid is able to be a "switch" by binding to specific CID switch proteins. After rimiducid couples, CID switch proteins cluster together and causes a signaling cascade. We can see this sequence illustrated in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Rimiducid Dimerizes CID Proteins (Source BLCM)

The company has branded their HSCT and TCR safety switch to be "CaspaCIDe." If the patient experiences a severe side effect, rimiducid is then administered to induce iCaspase switch activation to eliminate the cells. Depending on the severity of the side effects, providers can either mitigate or terminate the therapy process to prevent serious harm.

The company's GoCAR-T product candidates contain the "Go" switch which utilizes the MyD88/CD40 or "iMC activation switch". Similar to the safety switch, rimiducid infusions are administered to control the activation and proliferation of the T-cells that may endure until the wanted outcome is attained. In the occurrence of side effects, the GoCAR-T cell activity is designed to be lessened by prolonging the interval between rimiducid doses, reducing the dosage, or stopping rimiducid administration completely.

Moreover, Bellicum is currently in efforts to research and develop other advanced molecular switch methods, including a "dual-switch" that is envisioned to supply a "go" and "safety" switch of tumor-specific CAR T-cells. The company intends to initiate two CAR-T cell clinical trials with the dual switch in 2019.

Bellicum's novel switch technology is what really sets it apart from other immunotherapy companies. The company's product candidates are showing some potential to elicit positive clinical outcomes and ultimately change the treatment paradigm in numerous areas of cellular immunotherapy. Let's take a look at these promising candidates.

Pipeline

Rivo-Cel

Rivogenlecleucel "Rivo-Cel" (Previously BPX-501) is a CaspaCIDe product candidate aims to be an adjunct T-cell therapy administered after allogeneic HSCT "allo-HSCT" to improve outcomes in patients who lack a matched donor. Rivo-Cel is designed to improve transplant results by addressing the patient's immunodeficiency after an HSCT procedure. Rivo-Cel takes on the hazard of infusing donor T-cells by facilitating the eradication of donor T-cells through the triggering of the CaspaCIDe safety switch if there is a development of GvHD. This enables physicians to more safely perform stem cell transplants by administering BPX-501 engineered T-cells to speed up immune reconstitution, provide control over viral infections and enhance Graft-versus-leukemic effect without undesirable GvHD risk.

The European Commission "EC" has granted orphan drug designations to Rivo-Cel for treatment in allo-HSCT, and for activator agent rimiducid for the treatment of GvHD. Moreover, Rivo-cel and rimiducid have received orphan drug status from the FDA, as a combination replacement T-cell therapy for the treatment of immunodeficiency and GvHD following an allo-HSCT. Back in 2016, the company discussed with the European Medicines Agency "EMA", plans to support the filing of Marketing Authorization Applications "MAAs", for Rivo-Cel and rimiducid in Europe, initially for pediatric patients with particular orphan inherited blood disorders or treatment of refractory hematological cancers. Bellicum displayed that data from the European arm of its BP-004 trial could form the foundation of MAAs for BPX-501 and rimiducid. Additionally, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use "CHMP", decided that the review and approval were under "exceptional circumstances" identifying that a randomized trial was not feasible in the pediatric haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant setting. In place of a randomized trial, Bellicum is accumulating data from a concomitant observational study in the pediatric matched unrelated donor "MUD" hematopoietic stem cell transplant setting, which will consist of both retrospective patients and prospective patients.

Bellicum is hard at work on planning for future U.S. clinical trials of BPX-501. The company expects to attempt one or more clinical trials with the ultimate goal of approval in the U.S., partially supported by a $16.9M award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas "CPRIT".

BPX-601

BPX-601 is a GoCAR-T product candidate designed to treat solid tumors expressing prostate stem cell antigen "PSCA". A Phase I/II data revealed enhanced T-cell proliferation, persistence and in vivo antitumor activity compared to traditional CAR-T therapies. A Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-resectable pancreatic cancer is being conducted at the Baylor Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas, Texas.

BPX-701

BPX-701 is a CaspaCIDe-enabled natural high-affinity TCR product candidate designed to target malignant cells expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma "PRAME". Preliminary planned indications for BPX-701 development are refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia "AML" and myelodysplastic syndromes "MDS" and are considering studies in other indications. Each of these is an orphan indication where PRAME currently has limited treatment options. A Phase I dose-finding clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory myeloid neoplasms is being conducted at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Company Manufacturing

Bellicum has developed an efficient and scalable process to manufacture genetically modified T cells of high quality, which T cells are currently being manufactured in-house and by third-party contract manufacturers in Europe to produce BPX-501 for its clinical trials and expected 2020 launch. Bellicum is leveraging this process, as well as its resources, capabilities, and expertise for the manufacture of its CAR-T and TCR product candidates.

CAR-T Therapy is Revolutionizing Oncology

Some believe that CAR-T therapy will continue to expand and could be branded as a cure for cancer, but what is this therapy?

The field of immuno-oncology is growing with billions of dollars being invested in the progression of current and future generation CAR-T therapies. It is an amazing achievement to basically rewire our own immune system to combat cancer, rather than relying on foreign chemical agents indiscriminately destroying tissue.

After the success of the first checkpoint inhibitors on the market, many are turning their attention to CAR-T therapy. It too has made a splash but is starting to look beyond hematological diseases, and become the next big comprehensive cancer treatment.

As of now, two CAR-T therapies have recently been approved; the first being KYMRIAH from Novartis (NYSE:NVS), and the second, YESCARTA from Gilead (GILD) and Kite Pharma. The field is now thriving, with around 250 ongoing CAR-T clinical trials. With so many trials and interest in CAR-T, are we to expect this to be the answer to cancer? Let's take a look to see where this endeavor is going, and how BLCM fits in.

How does CAR-T Work?

CAR-T is best described as a mixture of cell therapy, gene therapy, and immunotherapy implemented concomitantly. This a drastic departure from previous modalities in oncology. A CAR-T therapy comprises of the infusion of engineered T cells that express aChimeric Antigen Receptor "CAR" on the cell membrane. CARs with an external target-binding domain designed to identify a precise tumor antigen and an internal activation domain in charge of stimulating the T cell when the CAR-T binds the objective.

Generally, the CAR-T process consists of about seven steps.

Blood is drawn from the patient, and T-cells are separated and collected in a process called leukapheresis. At a lab, antibody-coated beads are used to reactivate the T-cells. At that juncture, genes that recognize specific cancers are inserted into the T-cells using a non-pathogenic virus. Thus, genetically altering the T-cells. The genes reprogram the T-cells to produce specific chimeric antigen receptors "CARs" on their surface; which are attracted to malignant proteins on the surface of a cancer cell. The modified T-cells are grown and expanded in a laboratory for about 10 days. Chemotherapy is used to kill off some of the patient's white blood cells in order for the body to accept the CAR-T cells. The CAR-T cells are then re-infused into the patient with cells primed to seek and destroy cancer. Once the patient's body and immune system accept the CAR-T cells, they multiply and hunt for cancer cells displaying the target protein.

CAR-T Impact on Biotech Sector

Immunotherapies built on checkpoint inhibitors are efficacious. They block a mechanism that tumor cells use to evade from T cells. CAR-T goes one step beyond by re-engineering the T cells to improve the response from the immune system against a specific tumor antigen.

CAR-T trial data has demonstrated the power of the therapy to enable impressive remission rates. In fact, Juno's CAR-T therapy has registered up to up to 94% in acute lymphoblastic leukemia "ALL" recruit patients. These high remission rates are inspiring seeing that many CAR-T clinical trials cancer patients have not responded to several if not all other available treatments. These results have heightened the expectations of patients, physicians, and investors alike, but like any therapy, it has limitations and flaws.

Without a doubt, CAR-T therapies have some serious side-effects, such as neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome "CRS". In fact, in 2016, several companies reported multiple deaths in some late-stage clinical trials utilizing the therapy.

These results mostly come from the most studied application of CAR-T cells, which targets the CD19 antigen found in B-cells. All the leading CAR-T companies target the CD19 antigen to treat B-cell malignancies, which include several forms of lymphoma and leukemia.

Pricing of CAR-T

The pricing of the two CAR-T therapies already in the market has ignited the argument over their huge price tags for both the patients and the R&D. Novartis' Kymriah costs about $475,000, while Gilead's Yescarta cost is about $373,000. And that is just the treatment…add in the hospital costs and the other cost involved in the procedure and you could see over a million dollar total cost for a KYMRIAH treatment.

What's the Competition?

Novartis was the first company to launch their KYMRIAH CAR-T therapy for ALL. KYMRIAH has demonstrated an 83%remission rate after three months in clinical trials with patients that do not respond to standard treatments. Nevertheless, 49% of the treated patients experienced strong CRS; which was responsible for several deaths in clinical trials in other companies. One of which was Celgene (CELG) acquired Juno Therapeutics and their CAR-T therapy. Juno had to terminate their lead CAR-T program after a reported 5 patients died of cerebral edema produced by the therapy.

Gilead was the second to bring a CAR-T therapy to the market. The big pharma acquired Kite Pharma right before their FDA approval for YESCARTA. Kite's YESCARTA displayed a remission of 72% Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Similar, the YESCARTA trials reported three deaths connected to the side effects of the therapy.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE), also provides an alternative via their partnership with TC Biopharm. Their goal is to target solid tumors with an improved version of CAR-T using gamma T cells. These have the ability to selectively target cancer cells without attacking healthy cells.

Other notable competitors include:

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Celyad (CYAD)

Servier in partnership with Pfizer (PFE)

Bellicum Offers Unconventional CAR-T Therapy

Despite severe side effects and several deaths in clinical trials, some believe that CAR-T therapies are worth the risk. However, some companies are well underway to improving CAR-T therapies and find ways to make it safer.

One of them is Cellectis (CLLS) and their CAR-T therapy UCART19. Now licensed to Servier and Pfizer, UCART19 includes a switch control system that only stimulates the engineered T cells when the patient is administered rapamycin. This is where Bellicumfalls in. Comparable to CLLS, BLCM's GoCAR-T requires a drug for CAR-T cell activation.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals CAR-T therapy GoCAR-T (Source BLCM)

The company's GoCAR-T technology contains CAR-T cells that are improved to take in the "dual co-stimulatory domain," iMC. Conventional CARs hinge on antigens for activation and proliferation, whereas GoCAR-T inserts the costimulatory signal on a rimiducid-controlled switch, intended to permit control of T-cell survival if there is a lack of antigen signaling; or full activation and proliferation in the presence of an antigen. In the event of side effects, the level of activation of the GoCAR-T cells can be refined by reducing the administration of rimiducid.

Bellicum's CAR-T therapy could have a significant advantage, since targeting solid tumors has been a difficult task for other CAR-T therapies. This is primarily due to low T-cell infiltration and the immunosuppressive environment that tumor cells create to evade immune cells.

If their CAR-T is effective, Bellicum would be in a great position for acquiring potential partnerships and collaborations. If GoCAR-T can continue to demonstrate an ability to be regulated by rimiducid, I expect some of the oncology juggernauts to start proposing combination therapies. Recently, clinicians at Sloan Kettering revealed positive results of a combination of CAR-T and checkpoint inhibitors. This combination could overcome the cancer's defense mechanisms against T cells. Essentially, the combination of a checkpoint inhibitor and CAR-T therapy would create a SWAT team against solid tumors. These "Armored CAR-T Cells" have demonstrated their ability to survive longer than conventional CAR-Ts. Although this concept has some obvious benefits, it would come with some potential side effects and safety concerns. GoCAR-T could be a great choice for a combination because of the rimiducid regulator. Having a regulated treatment could prevent a cancer patient's newly modified immune system going rogue in the body. Bellicum aims to provide control over their specialized therapies.

Recent ASH and ESMO Updates

At the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology "ASH" conference in December, the company presented data demonstrating low rates of cancer recurrence in pediatric AML and ALL in patients treated with Rivo-cel.

Of the 37 patients who developed GvHD, rimiducid was administered to 11 patients and a best overall response (within 7 days) was seen in 73% was experienced in 8 patients; 5 responding patients had a complete response "CR" and 2 patients with a partial response "PR" went on to achieve a complete response within 30 days.

Source BLCM

The data showed durable anti-leukemic effects in patients treated with Rivo-Cel following αβT-cell and B-cell depleted allo-HSCT.

Based on the results, the company is in the later stages of initiating a global Phase 2/3 trial in patients 12 years and older with AML and "MDS,"

The company hosted a Q&A presentation at the ASH meeting where CEO Rick Fair announced the company's ongoing pursuit of European commercial launch for Rivo-cel for pediatric allogeneic stem cell transplant activity in Europe in 2020. Obviously, this is great news for investors because the company could bring home a paycheck at some point in 2020. What is more, according to Bellicum, Europe is a stronger market for HSCT due to payers and HCPs recognizing the value of advanced therapies.

I expect Rivo-Cel's launch and pricing to be compared to MolMed's Zalmoxis, which got approval in Europe three years ago. Similar to Rivo-Cel, Zalmoxis is a HSCT treatment that comprises T-cells that have been altered to include a "suicide gene". Unfortunately, Zalmoxis has experienced a weak launch, which has been blamed on their commercial partner Dompé. In fact, the launch has been so uneventful both MolMed and Dompé agreed to terminate their agreement back in November. Hopefully, Rivo-Cel can avoid a similar launch due to Bellicum preparing to go it alone in Europe with an experienced launch team in place.

Source BLCM

Looking at the chart above, we can see Rivo-Cel's addressable market and a list price of the advanced cell therapies cost in Europe. If priced competitively with Zalmoxis, Rivo-Cel could be exposed to the ~$800M European market for allo-HSCT pediatric leukemias & orphan disorders.

Later in December, Bellicum presented an update on BPX-601 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO). The results indicated that rimiducid-activated GoCAR-T lead to a significant increase (three-fold to twenty-fold) and persistence (greater than 3 weeks) of T cells. BPX-601 was well-tolerated with no CRS reported in initial cell-dose escalation. Bellicum continues to add additional tumor types in Part 2 of the study. In addition, they plan on including standard lymphodepletion and multiple rimiducid dosing to further increase the expansion and persistence of BPX-601.

This is the first clinical evidence signifying that the GoCAR-T technology promotes expansion and persistence CAR-T cells in patients. The company plans to initiate Part 2 of the study with prostate and gastric cancer patients. In addition, the study will permit multiple doses of rimiducid and a more comprehensive conditioning regimen. According to Bellicum, these results should be reported in 2019.

Potential Downside

Beyond the typical safety and efficacy issues, my biggest concern goes to the potential lack of partnerships and collaborations. Although Bellicum continues to demonstrate their ability to develop great therapies, they are in commercial competition with some of the biggest and the best cell therapy companies. Many of the smaller biotech companies in CAR-T arena have obtained partnerships. Not only would a partnership provide credibility to Bellicum's technology, but would open the door to possible technical advantages. One of which would be access to allogeneic T-cells. That is, sourcing T-cells from a donor so that they are readily available when the patient needs it, as opposed to engineering each patient's T-cells individually.

Cellectis and Celyad are developing their own allogeneic CAR-T cells each, which has created friction between them. Cellectis has been the first to test two of these off-the-shelf CAR-T cells in clinical trials, one of them now licensed to Servier and Pfizer. For its part, Celyad is still in the preclinical stage with its allogeneic CAR-T cells, which have been licensed to Novartis. Bellicum might be offering novel versions of stem cell and CAR-T therapies, but the larger players are driving to find alternate routes to the same destination. Without a partnership, Bellicum could be surpassed by the bigger players.

As with most early-stage biotech companies, finances are the biggest downside risk for early investors and Bellicum is not an exception. The company had about $113M in cash, cash equivalents, and securities for sale at end of Q3 2018. The company believes that this $113M is sufficient to fund the company through 2019. Seeing that the company's pipeline is in early development, we can expect a substantial fundraising event to occur at some point in 2019. My guess is a secondary offering following a data release or positive company update. In light of this, investors should recognize this as a strong possibility and manage their position accordingly.

What is next for Bellicum in 2019?

Looking at the figure below, we can see the company's planned 2019 milestones.

Of these anticipated 2019 milestones, I find the INDs for BPX-603 and BPX-802 to be the most intriguing due to lack of information about those programs. In my opinion, the MAA submission for Rivo-Cel and Rimiducid in the 2H would the highest priority for the company because it is the shortest path to a commercial launch for a pipeline product.

Why Do I Think BLCM is Undervalued?

I find Bellicum to be undervalued primarily due to the of the growing HSCT and CAR-T markets the company is looking to enter. Both of these industries are growing annually with HSCT expecting to be a $37.61B global market in 2025 and CAR-T being an $8.5B global market in 2028. Bellicum will not only be a potential global competitor at those times but also could be offering novel versions of these unique cell therapies. Even if BLCM was only grabbing 1% of those markets, it would still pull in ~$460M a year. Considering BLCM's current market cap is ~$150M, I would say it is undervalued.

Of course, there is still the risk of not achieving regulatory approval or the market not valuing BLCM's cell therapies. However, there are some companies that have much higher market caps and they are involved in unproven technologies. A great example would CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) with their $1.86B market cap. Although I am big fan of the potential of CRISPR Cas9 gene editing, it is still a long way from being proven as safe and marketable technology. At least BLCM is working with stem cells and CAR-T, which have established markets. It looks as if the hype of gene editing has replaced stem cells and CAR-T as the speculative biotech play, BLCM is still bringing 2nd generation versions of these cell therapies and should be trading at higher premium.

Conclusion

Bellicum's pipeline and technology align with its goal of providing cutting edge cell therapies for servicing highly difficult-to-treat cancers. With Bellicum moving closer to an expected commercial launch in Europe in 2020, investors need to keep a close eye on the share price throughout 2019. Personally, I am looking to enter a starter position in Q1, and I will wait to add till after the expected MAA and possible fundraising event in the 2H of this year. Looking at BLCM daily chart (Figure 1), we can see the stock has been stuck in a downward trend since June of 2018. Typically I wouldn't press the buy button till I see some indication of reversal, but the stock is approaching a price/book value of 1 (Figure 2); which I find too appealing to pass up as a value investor.

Considering these two figures above, I will wait for either a double bottom to form on the daily chart, or a break of the 50-Day moving average to start my position.

I am expecting my investment time horizon is going to be about 5 years due to the majority of the company's pipeline being in the early stages of the regulatory process. Once the pipeline has matured, I will hold in anticipation of BLCM being acquired at a premium price. If Bellicum can prove they can guide Rivo-Cel and GoCAR-T through the U.S. regulatory process, I expect potential suitors to come knocking shortly after.

Accurately forecasting the stock price in the near term is unknowable. In view of this, I would like to stress caution that BLCM is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a substantial amount their investment. Although the upside of BLCM is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

