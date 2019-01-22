Disney: Will Soon Be Rangebound No More

As the Walt Disney Company (DIS) looks to complete its acquisition of the majority of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.'s (FOX) (FOXA) media assets before the first half of 2019 ends, it will finally free the stock for more meaningful moves over the rest of the year. Disney continues to improve wages for its workers, theoretically helping to create better theme park experiences, along with a steady stream of price increases as demand for park access shows little sign of slowing. With ESPN+ showing good growth since its introduction last April, and the upcoming highly anticipated Disney+ streaming service to be spotlighted at the upcoming April 11 investor meeting, investors have a lot to get excited about over the coming year, especially if the nationwide rollout of 5G continues with few hiccups.

According to the merger documents for the majority of Twenty-First Fox's assets, investors receiving New Fox stock and Disney stock from the transaction (instead of $38 in cash plus New Fox stock) will be protected by a collar in the agreement that protects them from price fluctuations in Disney's stock over the course of closing the deal. Fox shareholders are scheduled to receive an exchange ratio equal to $38 divided by the average Disney stock price over the last 15 trading days before closing unless that average is above $114.32 or below $93.53. If it goes above $114.32, then the exchange ratio will be 0.3324 whereas, if it goes below $93.53, then the ratio will be 0.4063 for shareholders. This has helped keep Disney's stock rangebound over the past year even as the volatility in the regular stock market has been pretty remarkable over the past year.

DIS data by YCharts

With the merger most likely being closed sometime in the first half of the year, or maybe even sometime in Q1, this collar on the stock will be lifted freeing Disney to trade on its own investor sentiment again. Brazil, one of the last hurdles left to clear, is expected to approve the merger without any further divestments as early as January 30th when it comes back from year-end recess. This would be great timing with Disney's Q1 report scheduled to be reported on February 5th.

No major regulatory hurdles exist for Disney any more as the United States, Europe, and China have all conditionally signed off on the deal along with general shareholder voter approval for the deal last summer. Disney is currently focused on exploring options for the full sale of its regional sports nets as a conditional part of its merger agreement. Disney might end up selling the 22 regional sports networks as a whole, in a few groups, or it might choose to sell off a majority 51% stake in them and spin off the rest to shareholders. No matter what Disney ends up doing, the sales process seems to be nearing an end along with regulator approval.

Once Disney is free of its collar, it will be more likely to trade on recent company news such as the latest price increases at its California theme parks. This double digit price increase comes in preparation for the opening of its new Star Wars attractions opening this summer, which are likely to draw big crowds if it is anywhere near as successful as its Harry Potter attractions were in its Florida parks in 2010 and 2014. To go along with the price increases, Disney has also made it a priority to hike the minimum wage of its Walt Disney World employees to at least $15 an hour by 2021. These salary increases should help create some better park experiences for customers while the new attractions continue to drive high demand across its parks.

Disney is looking to create an immersive ecosystem of entertainment as it moves from traditional movies, parks, and cruises into more intense experiences for its customers with its newest attractions along with the move more directly into the home via its new upcoming Disney+ streaming service alongside its current ESPN+ service. Disney will highlight its streaming services at its upcoming investor day along with how ESPN+ is doing with its 1 million customers to date and its hopes for maybe around 5 million subscribers in the first year for its Disney+ streaming service. Both of these services might greatly benefit over time from Disney's recent partnership with Verizon (VZ) to explore 5G innovations.

The next-generation broadband wireless looks to have peak transmission rates for Disney's StudioLab of 10 gigabytes per second. This will make for some great movie making innovations along with phenomenal mobile video and attraction experiences for customers over time. Both Verizon and AT&T (T) have tested 5G in larger markets with a nationwide rollout planned by both over the course of 2019 and beyond. If all goes well, 5G will help Disney shoot movie scenes at remote sites far easier along with giving customers the ability to download full digital movies in seconds. Virtual reality and AR should also become far more usable from its parks to its cruises as low latencies are key to great customer experiences. Creating exceptional experiences will be one of the keys to Disney's future success as it seeks to go head to head against its streaming competition from companies like Netflix (NFLX) and other services in 2020 and beyond.

Disney's stock has been rangebound for far too long and is ready to test new highs and lows as the self-imposed collar from the Twenty-First Century Fox deal comes to a close in the first half of 2019. I see a lot of upside potential in Disney's stock as its new attractions are driving user engagement along with pricing power as it continues to build a more immersive ecosystem set to expand even more into customers homes with the advent of its streaming services alongside the nationwide rollout of 5G services. While uncertainty over its streaming services will bear close watching in the years to come, the upside for Disney's stock is appealing at this time as the market is always a forward looking entity. I am looking forward to the close of the Twenty-First Century Fox deal when I will again have an oversized position of Disney stock in my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOX, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.