Capri Holdings: An American Growth Story
About: Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)
by: Ishwarya Prasanna
Summary
Michael Kors can draw inspiration from Versace, and become Versace's more affordable cousin.
Inventory issues continue to plague the company, however, investments in big data could help resolve the issue.
Overall, the Michael Kors brand is healthy and a great buy for the long run.
Investment Thesis
Due to the addition of Versace and other acquisitions, Michael Kors Holdings has officially changed its name to Capri Holdings as of January 2nd. Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) has a lot to