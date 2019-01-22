Kinder Morgan Reiterates Dividend Growth Intention
2018 was a transformative year for Kinder Morgan.
Kinder Morgan continues to execute on its capital allocation priorities, and it reiterated previously-announced guidance for dividend growth in the years ahead.
Kinder Morgan has made nice progress in deleveraging, but its debt load of ~$37 billion is still enough to raise some eyebrows and weighs on its Dividend Cushion ratio.
Let's take a look at the company's 2019 guidance, Dividend Cushion ratio, and our opinion on its valuation prospects.
Image shown: Kinder Morgan’s pipeline network and estimated breakdown of 2018 EBDA. Source: Kinder Morgan investor presentation
Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan has benefited from a significant increase in natural gas supply and demand of late,