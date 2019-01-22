Dividend Quick Picks | Basic Materials

Kinder Morgan Reiterates Dividend Growth Intention

|
About: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
by: Valuentum
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Valuentum
Newsletter Provider, valuentum, Dividend Growth Investing, Long/Short Equity
Valuentum Securities
Summary

2018 was a transformative year for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan continues to execute on its capital allocation priorities, and it reiterated previously-announced guidance for dividend growth in the years ahead.

Kinder Morgan has made nice progress in deleveraging, but its debt load of ~$37 billion is still enough to raise some eyebrows and weighs on its Dividend Cushion ratio.

Let's take a look at the company's 2019 guidance, Dividend Cushion ratio, and our opinion on its valuation prospects.

Image shown: Kinder Morgan’s pipeline network and estimated breakdown of 2018 EBDA. Source: Kinder Morgan investor presentation

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan has benefited from a significant increase in natural gas supply and demand of late,