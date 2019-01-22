Netflix's Latest Earnings Prove Ratings Matter

The streamer also needed to produce clear data to lure top talent who in turn needed something tangible to show to future employers while negotiating new deals.

Netflix needed to change its stance and release ratings to show that even if it loses a lot of licensed content, its originals make the platform strong enough to compete.

However the reason for the data drop has everything to do with the rise of other streaming networks causing a raid on talent and a pull back on licensing deals.

Last week though as part of its new earnings report the company pulled back the curtain a little more and produced some startling solid details about its content.

Since its inception Netflix has been secretive with ratings for its top shows which have earned the streamer its share of critics.

Leave it to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to keep things interesting with their earnings.

After causing a stir around their new price increase, which actually made the stock price go up, the new earnings report which shows a growth in subscribers but a miss on revenue made the stock price initially go down in early trading.

Simply put there’s a lot to unpack here for investors so let’s take it in steps.

First – the big takeaway.

Ratings matter.

I’m sorry if you don’t agree, but this earning report is the most solid proof-point yet that numbers and ratings do in fact matter to Netflix – and in turn to subscribers, analysts and everyone else.

I’ve been critical of Netflix in the last few months, but to be clear it’s been because of their long-standing policy against releasing ratings information or releasing vague bread-crumbs just to get a rise out of the media. It has never been because I don’t believe in its viability or overall business model.

Netflix as a system works. It’s a disruptor in the marketplace that is clearly changing the landscape. It has redefined how we watch TV and the impact has directly impacted Hollywood and its antiquated methods. For that the company deserves all the accolades heaped onto it by the masses.

Yet to me making claims that you can’t (or won’t back up) isn’t something that should be used as a proof-point for why something is game-changing or the wave of the future. It’s a smoke-screen and one many people are happy to fall for because they bought stock at the right time.

It’s been argued that because Netflix is not beholden to advertisers that ratings don’t play a role – only subscriber count matters.

Until now.

Netflix has become a victim of its own success and now it has to do what every goliath that came before them had to do to survive – adapt.

This week’s earnings for the first time included details about actual numbers for a variety of its series. Programs like Sex Education, You, Elite and Bodyguard were specifically called out as well as update on the runaway train known as Bird Box. All of the numbers (of course) were stellar and were used as positioning to show the strength of their original content.

And that’s the point. Look at the shows the company called out – an original (Sex Education), an acquisition from a US channel (You), an acquisition from an international channel (Bodyguard),a show with an online following (Elite) and a full-length movie (Bird Box).

Check, check, check.

Netflix literally just ran down the list showing content from a variety of sources all play well on the service. So why is that important? Because right now content is king and getting it is turning into a Game of Thrones level fight to the finish.

As the New York Times Edmund Lee tweeted:

“Main takeaway from Netflix's earnings: huge charm offensive for Hollywood talent. Buying billboards along the Strip. Releasing films in theaters. And now, revealing viewership data, essential to making sure you're getting paid enough. The fight for talent is real."

Ratings are becoming important because in order to get the talent needed for those hit shows those involved have to go back later and prove their involvement made someone money. Actors, writers, directors, etc. need something real and tangible they can point to and say “see my project did.”

Talent is realizing they can’t just say “well my Netflix project did well – take their word on it.”

They needed a metric. For Crazy Rich Asians scribe Kevin Kwan it was about making a point that audiences would show up for a movie with an entirely Asian-American cast. That’s why he sold the rights to Warner Bros. over Netflix. He needed something tangible for the industry to see.

And by the way that points works the other way as well. Showing that a program like You, which was acquired from Lifetime where it wasn’t doing big numbers, is on pace for 40 million views in four weeks is a big proof point for Netflix to point to when talking to partners. It shows the power of the platform.

Yet that begs the question why now? Why is Netflix all of a sudden willing to put numbers out there? The answer isn’t that complicated, but is at times being overlooked by those who think Netflix stock is immune from going down.

Netflix is the leader in the streaming realm, but it (along with Hulu and Amazon) are no longer the only major players. Other networks and studios are entering at a faster pace with Disney, Warner and Apple all coming in 2019 and Comcast/NBC not far behind.

ALL of them are making original shows that require top stars. Make no mistake, you need talent, not just to stand out with subscribers, but with the media. If you want your show covered you need a celebrity attached. It doesn’t matter if the story is strong, media only want the shows that carry bold-faced names. Now of course one solution is to just buy international but that is also becoming a battleground.

Yet for Netflix and even for Hulu and Amazon this all goes a step further. Netflix needs this content because it built its company off other people’s content.

And now those owners want it back.

Remember the stir when people thought Friends was leaving Netflix? Multiply that to an extreme as Seinfeld, E.R., The West Wing, etc. all could leave their respective streaming homes to come back to their parent company platforms.

Disney is currently in the process of pulling all of its content from Netflix and Netflix has not responded well. In addition to the Marvel series bloodbath (which Netflix says was un-related), a lot of Disney’s content has been harder to find on the service. It’s there, but you really have to go looking for it – verses say Bird Box.

And that takes us back to the price increase. Let’s be realistic, this was a long-time coming and analysts had been suspecting it for some time. On the same note, let’s also be clear, this is not going to harm the company or its stock price. Again, that being evidenced by the price increasing the news.

I’ve been covering Netflix and the industry for a while and I’ve seen this time and time again. People clearly don’t like being billed more and they get frustrated when the price of something like a streaming service increases, but they aren’t going to outright get rid of it – but now they have another option.

Take for example a poll from The Diffusion Group, where 84% said that if Netflix raised their price a $1 they would do nothing, while 62% said if the price was raised by $3 they would also not make any change.

However that same poll also said that of those same people, 8% would potentially lower their plan to a less costly tier if the service raised prices by a $1 and 22% said the same thing if faced with a $3 increase. That’s the part I find interesting because it isn’t that different from what we saw with the earnings.

More subscribers but less revenue.

Yes multiple factors led to that scenario and the price increase was a non-factor in this case, but it is a factor shareholders and analysts will need to consider going forward.

If Netflix isn’t able to keep the same level of content, a section of subscribers won’t pay the same price for it and they’ll lower their plans, further reducing revenue. And in all likelihood, they’ll take the money and throw it towards another service to get that content back and then some. Yes it will end up costing them more, but that isn’t something they’ll likely think about when making the switch.

It’s a unique situation and one that Netflix is well aware is playing out. And just as they saw releasing a movie like Roma in theaters before its service was soothing some of its critics, shedding some more light on its ratings can have the same impact.

Again though it’s a unique situation that puts investors in an interesting spot. Essentially it’s a cross-roads where Netflix is saying (without saying) we recognize we are going to have some new obstacles to overcome but we were prepared. We are cranking on originals and are rock-solid overall so we can handle. It then falls to investors to gauge how confident they are in that statement.

I’ll save you the suspense – die-hard Netflix investors will stick with this company no matter what and if Netflix says “we’ve got this,” they have no reason to doubt it. It’s the casual and future investors that I’m really talking about here.

On one hand I tend to agree that Netflix has a solid plan and this isn’t something that caught the company by surprise. This was always the endgame – take other company’s content for as long as you can but make sure you have your own content for when the acquired ones run out.

Here’s the rub, nobody stays on top forever and this space is about to get REALLY cluttered. While nobody is going to beat Netflix today, tomorrow or in the next year or two, someone IS going to get close. It may be Disney, it may be Apple or it could be something we aren’t expecting, but that paired with the company’s continuous churn of money means eventually something has to give.

As I said the die-hards are going to continue to show blind loyalty and only see the big numbers Netflix dropped with the news and ignore the rest. I just don’t want anyone to see this success and not realize the undertones behind it.

Netflix is about to enter a new phase in its lifespan and honestly yes I think they are well prepared to do so, but I just urge overall caution. Executives didn’t release these details as a belated holiday gift, they did it to get ahead of concerns people may have had after reading over the report.

The increase in competition and race for talent has real potential to impact the landscape and after this round of earnings it says something that the company felt the need to address it – even indirectly.

