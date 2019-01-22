Enwave Corp.: An Undervalued Supplier To Cannabis Companies

During 2018, Enwave's share price rose more than 30%, while the S&P 500 was in the red. If all goes well, I expect Enwave to outperform again during 2019.

I'm convinced that Enwave has built a firm foundation during 2018 from which it will profit during 2019.

However, during 2018, the company booked major progress in all areas of the business (management, marketing, corporate structure, deals, revenue, new markets).

Enwave Corp. is an unknown Canadian small-cap with a unique technology and commercialisation strategy. Over the past 10 years, its stock hasn't moved much.

Introduction

Enwave Corp. (OTCPK:NWVCF) is a unique small Canadian company with a unique technology and an even more unique business model. After years of trying and struggling (and almost no movement in its share price), 2019 could be the year where this Canadian small-cap catches some attention within the investing community.

ENW data by YCharts

REV technology

First, let me explain what Enwave's technology does. Basically, Enwave has created a brand-new way for food companies to dry food, meals, and snacks in a fast, gentle, cost-effective way while preserving flavour, colour, and nutrients. Enwave calls its technology 'REV', which is short for "Radiant Energy Dehydration". Important to know is that REV is scalable, uses less energy, and is faster than Air Drying or Freeze Drying (the existing methods of drying). The technology also allows food companies to choose between a range of final moisture percentages, which is important for shelf-stable products.

NutraREV

Below, you can see the drum-based machinery setup called NutraREV. This kind of setup is suitable for the dehydration of organic materials that can be tumbled without breaking. Many fruits, vegetables, meat products, dairy products, spices, herbs and grains can be efficiently dried on the NutraREV platform.

Source: Investor Relations Enwave

QuantaREV

If companies don't want to tumble their product, they can also use QuantaREV for their product. QuantaREV works by feeding transparent trays into the vacuum chamber via a belt. Within the dryer, the trays are transported continuously one behind the other. This is ideal for products that are more fragile or have a higher liquid content.

Source: Investor Relations Enwave

Hidden gem: cannabis drying (from days to hours)

Until recently, Enwave was only targeting food and pharmaceutical companies for its machines and technology. However, a strategic alliance with Canadian cannabis producer Tilray (TLRY) changed this.

On February first, Enwave announced that it had shipped a commercial Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) dehydration machine for further research refinement and also the commercial production of medical cannabis. It also announced that it had named Tilray to be its licensed partner under the terms of an exclusive, sub-licensable, royalty-bearing commercial license. The license grants Tilray an exclusive right to use and sub-license Enwave's proprietary REV dehydration technology in Canada for efficient production of high-quality dried and decontaminated cannabis products.

How does it work?

Enwave's patented REV technology pasteurizes and uniformly dries cannabis in its natural state, without any additives, in under one hour, dramatically shortening the time from harvest to marketable products, and circumvents the need to transport medical cannabis to highly-specialized and expensive off-site decontamination facilities. Enwave's continuous high-volume REV drying process is energy-efficient and eliminates the need for large-scale in-house drying rooms and the associated potential for product loss due to mold growth during the traditional multi-day drying process. The automation of the drying process by Enwave's scalable REV machinery is expected to reduce personnel costs and provide a highly cost-effective solution for high-quality cannabis production.

Source: Enwave Investor Presentation

Tilray bought 3 REV machines in 2018

As you can see, this is HUGE for Enwave, considering that the cannabis market is exploding right now. Companies within the space are looking to increase their production capacity and are looking for new ways to quickly ramp up production without losing quality of their product. And who knows the space better than Tilray? One of the BIG 3 cannabis companies with a market cap in excess of 7 billion dollars.

Tilray first purchased a small-scale 10kW REV dryer for testing but has already ordered a 60kW REV machine for large-scale commercial production, good for a production capacity of 74 metric tons. The 60kW REV machine will be built in early 2019, to be timed with the construction of Tilray's new Ontario facility.

Under the terms of the deal, Enwave will receive royalties based on the amount of cannabis that is processed using Enwave's technology. The sub-license rights granted to Tilray allow for the sub-licensing of the technology to additional Canadian licensed producers, with sub-license royalties to be shared between Enwave and Tilray on an undisclosed basis.

In April 2018, Tilray and Enwave expanded their agreement to include rights for processing legalized cannabis in Portugal (Europe). Tilray also submitted a purchase order for a 60 kW REV machine for the Portugal medical cannabis production facility. This was Tilray's third purchase order.

Green Organic Dutchman also wants a REV machine

On January 3, 2019, Tilray signed a royalty-bearing commercial sublicense with the Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF), a major Canadian producer of medical and adult-use cannabis (market cap of 600 million dollars), and a leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis. As part of the agreement, TGOD has purchased a large-scale 50kW commercial REV machine.

How does Enwave make money?

Enwave's business model is based on three pillars:

Royalty revenue

Machine sales

Nutradried

Royalties create sustainable and steady income stream

Enwave's main focus is to grow revenues by securing royalty streams through licensing its technology with royalty partners. Sometimes, Enwave will first have to enter in an agreement where the potential partner and Enwave co-develop product applications before they can be converted into commercial licensees. This process often takes time, but once the product is successful, Enwave earns nice royalties.

Partner development often looks like this:

Source: Enwave Investor Presentation

Once a royalty deal is made, Enwave derives revenue from machine installations. Revenue per installation will, of course, depend on the size of the machine. The bigger the machine, the more Enwave will make.

Nutradried: a successful snack company

Last but not least, the reader should know that Enwave started its own food company in 2014 (in a joint-venture with Creations) to showcase its technology and proof that there can be huge customer demand for dried snacks and products. This is where 'Nutradried Food Company' comes in. Nutradried manufactures and sells 'Moon Cheese' using two 100kW NutraREV machines. Nutradried pays a 5% royalty on its revenue to Enwave.

Source: Moon Cheese commercial website

Moon Cheese is a premium dry-cheese snack and can be found in more than 25,000 retail locations across Canada and the United States (including Starbucks and three Costco divisions). I'm from Europe, and I've once ordered a box of Moon Cheese from the US just to check out the product, and I can tell you: it's delicious and addictive.

On February 21, 2018, Enwave decided to purchase the remaining 49% non-controlling interest in Nutradried from Creations for a total cash consideration of 1.8 million USD. Since then, Nutradried has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enwave. The transaction came at the right time, because ever since Enwave acquired the remaining interest, Nutradried's revenue has ballooned.

Nutradried: revenue growth, increased capacity, and new leadership

Nutradried has seen some impressive growth. Its revenue has risen from 221,000 CAD in 2014 to 16.5 million CAD in 2018. Net profit has also increased rapidly.

Source: Enwave Investor Presentation

In May 2018, Nutradried added over 60,000 square feet to its production facility in Ferndale, Washington to expand its manufacturing space. It commissioned a second large-scale NutraREV processing line in September and now operates two large-scale continuous NutraREV processing lines for the manufacturing of Moon Cheese.

In August, the company hired Mike Pytlinski as the CEO of Nutradried. Mike has 30 years of experience in the U.S. food manufacturing and financial services industries. He was the Vice President of Marketing at Palermo's Pizza, where he tripled the branded business in his six-year tenure and launched Screamin' Sicilian - the first major craft frozen pizza brand and winner of many retail grocery innovation awards. Prior to Palermo's, he held senior leadership roles at Kraft Foods, multiple educational products companies and practiced at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Chartered Professional Accountant. Under his tenure in 2018, Nutradried already had its best Q4 of all time.

Enwave: best year ever in terms of deals and orders for machines, but revenue lags a bit

Enwave's revenue has also seen explosive growth (from 1 million CAD in 2014 to 9.4 million CAD in 2017), but its yearly revenue figure often does not show the real earnings potential of what has been accomplished in a year.

Below, you can see that Enwave made many deals and sold many machines in 2018. However, it only booked 6.32 million CAD revenue for fiscal 2018. So, the earnings potential of certain deals and accomplishments is not always immediately visible. There is often a time delay between the closing of a deal and the installation of machines. Plus, Enwave is mostly waiting on royalties it will receive once machines start producing.

Source: Enwave Investor Presentation

Nonetheless, the company has seen increasing interest from companies all around the world, including big names such as: Bonduelle (big French food company), Milne, Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Eregli Agrosan, Bare Foods (recently acquired by PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)) and many more. At the current moment, Enwave has 24 active licenses, 11 active technology evaluation (including one with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and the U.S. Army) and license option agreements and 3 ongoing R&D projects. In total, the company has installed 1430Kw of REV machines since 2013.

Due to lack of space, Enwave has signed a new lease for additional adjoining warehouse and office space at its existing Delta facilities in British Columbia. The additional warehouse space will allow for growth in the company's fabrication capacity for REV equipment. This will probably help decrease the delay between the signing of a deal and the installation of the machines at the customer.

In March of 2018, Enwave hired a full-time Marketing Manager to modernize the company's corporate image. This was highly needed as Enwave's website was old and probably didn't really help the commercialization of the REV technology. The company also received a new and improved logo. All of this contributes to the confidence that potential partners and investors will have in Enwave.

Important to know is that there has been an important leadership change at Enwave during 2018. In August, Mr Brent Charleton was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, replacing Dr. Tim Durance. The Board of Directors terminated Dr. Tim Durance due to differences in corporate strategy and direction. I consider this a very positive change, considering that Mr. Charleton had been a major contributor to the company's commercialization success and has been leading the proactive licensing strategy and deployment of Enwave's REV technology. Dr. Durance has been the guy behind Enwave's technology, and also the co-author of the majority of Enwave's patents, but he probably wasn't the best businessman (which is often the case with inventors).

Consolidated Q4 and FY2018 results

During 2018, Enwave booked a consolidated revenue growth of 43% from 15.9 million CAD to 22.82 million CAD. During Q4 of 2018, revenue grew 103% from 3.6 million to 7.35 million CAD. Nutradried was the biggest growth driver. Its revenue grew 252% to 16.5 million CAD. Gross profit amounted to 8.9 million CAD compared to 4.3 million CAD in 2017 (+107%) (gross margin of 39% vs. 27% in 2017). During Q4 2018, the company booked a net profit of 75,000 CAD compared to a net loss of 1 million for Q4 2017. For the full year, net loss got reduced by 2 million CAD (from 2.9 million to 0.9 million).

Source: Enwave's reports

Enwave's cash flow profile improved dramatically. Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 stood at 2.9 million CAD compared to 6,000 CAD for 2017. During Q4, the adjusted EBITDA was 1.3 million CAD (vs. -278,000 CAD in Q4 2017). This shows that Enwave is growing its ability to generate cash from its operations.

Conclusion

Enwave Corporation currently checks all boxes of an investment with great potential and increasingly improving fundamentals. The company has a great and unique (patented) technology that is scalable and has real use for companies. More and more companies are starting to make deals with Enwave or are at least interested to find out what the technology can do for them. 2018 was a record year for Enwave by all metrics (revenue, new partners, and installed machines), and important steps have been taken to improve the overall organisation.

Enwave's customer base keeps growing, while some powerful companies and organisations, including Nestle (one of the biggest food companies in the world), the GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) (one of the largest suppliers of process technology for the food and pharmaceutical industry) and even the US Army are exploring Enwave's REV technology. 2018 was also the year where Enwave entered the cannabis market as an industrial supplier for the biggest companies. Indirectly, Enwave might be a very promising cannabis play (the more countries legalize cannabis, the more they need drying, the more sales Enwave can make).

Nutradried is also on a roll. Under the tenure of its new CEO, Mike, it booked an impressive revenue growth of 252% during 2018.

Last but not least, Enwave is currently well-capitalized. The company has 9 million CAD in cash on its balance sheet, mostly due to the placement of 8.76 million shares in November of 2017 for a total amount of ~10 million CAD. Enwave's total liabilities only amount to 5.2 million CAD.

With a current market cap of 105 million dollars, Enwave might seem expensive following classic valuation metrics. However, I believe Enwave is substantially undervalued. An increasing flow of royalties, combined with possible major deals with companies like Nestle, Tilray or the US Army, has the potential to get Enwave out of the shadows for good. As an investor, you get a quickly growing food business (Nutradried) and an innovating technology company supplying large food and cannabis corporations.

During 2018, Enwave's share price rose more than 30% while the S&P 500 was in the red. If all goes well, I expect Enwave to outperform again during 2019.

Risks: if Nutradried were to lose a major distribution channel, that would be bad for business. If Enwave is unable to deliver or execute, that would also be bad for business. Enwave is a growth stock based on a new technology. If someone invents a new drying technology, that would obviously also be bad for business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWVCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.