Kuka: Large Market Opportunity In China Waiting To Be Unlocked
About: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAF), KUKAY
by: David Krejca
Summary
Kuka is a German manufacturer and developer of robotic industrial equipment.
The company is in the midst of an integration process with Chinese robot maker Midea, which acquired the company in early 2017.
The company works on developments in the world’s second-largest economy where it sees the largest potential for expansion.
Valuation suggests the company’s shares offer an exceptional long-run return potential.
Investment Thesis
Kuka AG (OTCPK:KUKAY) (OTCPK:KUKAF) is currently still in an unfinished transition and expansion into a globally integrated automation and robotics company. Once the company’s developments are fully completed and