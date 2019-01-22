Elon Musk Has Buried The Tesla Growth Narrative

Tesla's growth narrative is built on infinite demand and rapid sustained growth; Elon has now admitted that is not going to happen anytime soon.

Tesla shares fell sharply on the news; the selloff may be far from over.

Elon stated that, despite selling more vehicles than ever in Q4, profit would be lower during Q3; he also warned that profit in Q1 might not happen at all.

On October 24th, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its financial results for Q3 2018. The results surprised virtually everyone, with the electric car company posting a blowout profit of $312 million on $6.8 billion in revenue. Unsurprisingly, the share price went screaming upward on expectations that the cash-strapped upstart had finally turned the corner into sustainable profitability.

Not everyone was convinced, however. As we stated in a research note following the earnings release, one-off actions taken during the third quarter meant that the profit was as good as it would ever get for Tesla.

Despite the evidence we presented, and that was put forward by a number of other bears, the bulls remained ebullient in the months following the Q3 earnings release. That enthusiasm died suddenly on Friday, January 18th, when a staff email from CEO Elon Musk revealed that Tesla's problems are far from over. Indeed, Elon's latest message paints a rather bleak near-term outlook for a company priced for rapid and sustained growth. Rather, it portrays a weakening profit outlook that bodes ill for current expectations in 2019.

Après Q3 le déluge

As we discussed in a note in the wake of Tesla's Q3 financial report, much of what Tesla did to show a profit could not be repeated:

"But the third quarter in particular was designed to be juiced. With extra inventory coming up from the second quarter, in addition to prioritizing the highest-margin variants of its Model 3 sedan, Tesla was able to give the impression of high gross margins and a real profit. At the same time, it stretched its massive Accounts Payable bill even further, while stiffing owners on service and repairs."

Tesla pulled every lever it could to make Q3 look good. As David Einhorn explained in a letter to shareholders, this behavior is totally unsustainable:

"We believe this will be as good as it gets for the company. We believe they've exhausted most of the demand from customers who can afford the highest-priced versions of the Model 3. Tesla is contending with a litany of competitive, regulatory, human-resources, vehicle-quality and capital-structure issues."

After the Q3 profit, many bulls expected more of the same. While the Wall Street analyst consensus continued to expect a lower profit in Q4, expectations remained high for 2019.

Elon's staff email puts paid to that notion pretty emphatically.

A change of tune

In April, Elon called out The Economist online, which had questioned Tesla's financial sustainability. Via tweet, Elon promised that Tesla would be profitable during the second half of the year:

In fairness to Elon, most bears (including us) did not believe this would be possible. So, the surprise profit in Q3 was quite shocking. That said, it quickly became clear that Tesla had relied on a number of unrepeatable maneuvers to show the profit. Now, it seems, Tesla is finally coming clean on that fact. As Elon stated in his Friday staff email, the near-term profit outlook is not nearly so rosy:

"In Q3 last year, we were able to make a 4% profit. While small by most standards, I would still consider this our first meaningful profit in the 15 years since we created Tesla. However, that was in part the result of preferentially selling higher priced Model 3 variants in North America. In Q4, preliminary, unaudited results indicate that we again made a GAAP profit, but less than Q3. This quarter, as with Q3, shipment of higher priced Model 3 variants (this time to Europe and Asia) will hopefully allow us, with great difficulty, effort and some luck, to target a tiny profit."

So much for sustainable profitability in perpetuity!

Indeed, the implication here is that, despite increasing the number of deliveries in Q4, it was not able to produce the same level of profit. That confirms the long-standing argument that Tesla's margins were artificially inflated by harvesting the highest-ASP vehicles for the quarter. With prices falling, so too have margins. Greater volume has quite evidently failed to make up the difference.

End of a growth narrative

With profits now looking smaller in Q4 (and potentially non-existent in Q1), Tesla is in serious trouble. The share price took a beating on Friday in light of Elon's email, which included the announcement of a 7% reduction in staff in addition to the profit warning. The fallout may have only just begun, however. Despite the latest tumble, Tesla is still valued at more than $50 billion. That price is based on an expectation of huge growth in terms of output and profitability. With capex guidance flat and yet another severe reduction in headcount, that growth narrative appears increasingly tenuous.

European sales may help support the bottom line for a short while, but they are unlikely to do so for long. It took just two quarters at volume production to exhaust the North American backlog for the Model 3. At best, European sales could produce another one-off big profit, though the effects will likely be muted due to the extended cash flow cycle resulting from international vehicle shipment.

Tesla may not be approaching the end-game as a company, as many of the most aggressive bears have suggested, but it is certainly approaching the end-game of its mega-growth narrative. New product unveilings, such as the Model Y SUV, may offer some support, but the bubble of infinite demand has been pierced.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.