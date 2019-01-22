Long Ideas | Services | Mexico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: What Should Investors Expect From 2019?
About: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR), Includes: OMAB, PAC
by: Silver Coast Research
Summary
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s shares had a volatile 2018, along with the other Mexican airport operators.
Air traffic in Colombia and Puerto Rico is back on track.
The company needs to improve its operational efficiency in 2019.
Colombia will contribute to growth, but not as much as expected, since the second Colombian acquisition didn't materialize.
The stock looks fairly priced at this point.
In 2018, price action in the shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ("ASUR", ASR) proved much more bumpy than the company's operations warranted. In fact, 2018 saw passenger traffic recover in Colombia and Puerto