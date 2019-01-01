Despite a sharp rebound since around Christmas, bank stocks still aren’t getting their due as investors remained concerned about the risks of recession, yield inversion, rising credit losses, and generally lackluster net growth prospects. Not surprisingly, then, while M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has held its own with peers like Bank of America (BAC), BB&T (BBT), JPMorgan (JPM), and PNC (PNC), it’s still arguably not getting its full due from the market.

It doesn’t sound as though M&T will generate exceptional loan growth next year, nor exceptional pre-provision profit growth, and that does temper my excitement for the shares. I’d also note that there are other bank stocks that appear to trade at even wider discounts to fair value, including PNC. Considering all that, M&T is still not my favorite name in the bank sector, but I wouldn’t disagree with any long-term shareholder who intends to maintain their position.

Another Big Beat As Spread Leverage Comes Through

M&T has posted some good quarters recently, and the fourth quarter was quite strong on the core earnings line. With core earnings per share of $3.73, M&T handily beat expectations (by about 5%), and management’s guidance for 2019 seemed generally positive to me.

Revenue rose 7% yoy and 3% qoq, making for one of the better results I’ve seen so far (Synovus (SNV), Citizens (CFG), and First Horizon (FHN) did a little better on a yoy basis and People’s United (PBCT) was in the ballpark). Net interest income rose 9% yoy and 3% qoq, with spread growth driving the annual improvement (NIM up 36bp yoy) and balance sheet growth driving more of the sequential improvement (average earnings assets up 1.8% qoq).

Fee income rose 3%, as decent growth in the trust business offset some weakness in mortgage banking. Expenses remained well-controlled, allowing for double-digit yoy pre-provision profit growth, though tangible book value per share was flat. Relative to expectations, revenue beat by about 3%, while expenses missed by about 1%, but I’m not troubled by that tradeoff.

Mixed Results On The Balance Sheet

M&T’s reported loan growth rates haven’t looked so good recently, but it’s important to note the impact of running off mortgage loans that the bank acquired in the HCBK deal, as that process doesn’t finish overnight. Reported period-end loan balances rose 1% yoy and 2% qoq, but the sequential number would have been about 130bp higher without the run-off.

Looking a little deeper, core C&I loans rose almost 6% yoy and better than 6% qoq, while core CRE loans rose about 3%. Those are good numbers by almost any standard of comparison and certainly stack up well even against the strong performance of BB&T this quarter. M&T is also seeing the benefits of loan repricing, as core yields improved 63bp yoy and 17bp qoq.

On the deposit side, M&T continues to operate a very high-quality deposit franchise. Overall deposits did decline 2% yoy on a period-end basis, with non-interest-bearing deposits down 5% period-end and down 2% on an average basis. Still, that 2% average yoy decline compares quite well to many of the bank’s peers, as BB&T did a little better, while Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan, and PNC all saw more significant NIB run-off. Deposit costs rose just 17bp yoy (better even than Comerica (CMA) ), and the company’s 0.39% average cost of deposits and low deposit beta remain very significant drivers of value.

I’m not quite sure what to make of the credit picture. I have been expressing the opinion for a little while that banks are at or near “peak credit” and that credit losses have to increase from here. M&T has seen non-performing loans increase for two quarters in a row now, and the NPA ratio is rather elevated, but some of this could be a byproduct of M&T’s very conservative practices (they’re quicker to mark loans as troubled than many other banks). This could be broadly in keeping with the philosophy JPMorgan management espoused on their fourth quarter call where they talked about building reserves early when you have the luxury to do so.

If It’s Not Broken, Don’t Break It

Since having to step up spending to deal with AML/BSA issues a few years ago, and since closing the HBCK deal, M&T has been enjoying some good operating leverage, with the efficiency ratio improving from around 59% to 53% for 2018 and under 51% for the fourth quarter. I don’t think it can get too much better from here, but management does still expect more operating leverage in 2019 and recently noted (at the BAAB conference) that its PPNR/RWA ratio leads its peer group and is about 80bp above the median, while it’s outgrowing the median bank.

Loan growth expectations for next year seem modest at 1% to 2%, but again note the impact of mortgage run-off. I’d expect some further NIM expansion, but further rate hikes seem increasingly less likely to me and MTB isn’t particularly interest-sensitive (not nearly to the extent of Bank of America, Comerica, or Citizens).

The Outlook

With mid-term and long-term adjusted core earnings growth expectations of 3% to 3.5%, M&T Bank slots in among BB&T, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp with similar long-term growth potential. From a quality perspective, I have few if any significant quibbles, as M&T has a strong core deposit base, underpinned by strong share in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey (about half of MTB’s deposits come from MSAs where it has double-digit market share). Capital returns may restrain growth a bit, but there’s a voluntary trade-off here, and management could accelerate growth if conditions are promising by holding back on some of that capital return.

Discounting those earnings back, I get a fair value close to $170, while my P/E-based approach gives me a $175 target and my ROTE-P/TBV approach gives me the highest result at $190. Some variation is normal, but that’s a rather wide spread, and it suggests to me that the Street is punishing the shares for management perhaps over-emphasizing quality to the detriment of growth.

The Bottom Line

M&T still looks like a solid bank investment option; just not necessarily the best option. A few banks in the same quality/growth/size pool like PNC look a little cheaper now, though I wouldn’t be in any hurry to sell M&T just to buy something a little cheaper, and I think this remains a solid long-term option for investors.