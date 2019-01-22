Constellation Brands And Canopy Growth: Paying For An Excellent Purchase At A Horrible Price

Constellation needs to hold on to Canopy Growth as the latter being a high-growth industry is better than a major beer label investment.

The downgrade to future guidance from Constellation amounted to $0.40 per share for the year; the financing expenses, given a 20% premium are likely $0.24 per share.

Constellation Brands (STZ) posted their earnings and future guidance. Earnings were above expectations by $0.31 per share at $2.37. Future guidance was lower with a range of $9.20 - $9.30 from $9.60 - $9.75. The reason was financing expenses for Constellation Brands' purchase of stock of Canopy Growth (CGC) with "additional interest expense". Despite the company's reassurance to investors and analysts, the stock dropped sharply on the guidance. While I believe the company's investment in Canopy Growth is a solid investment, I have been vehemently vocal on the price paid. Despite this, Constellation should maintain its investment in the fledgling pot stock; over time Constellation will be rewarded.

Here is a weekly chart on Constellation Brands over the past three years since they partnered up with Canopy Growth:

Very rarely do I say "I told you so" in these articles I write for Seeking Alpha. I will spare that sentiment for now. But, I will remind readers how critical of Constellation Brands' purchase price of Canopy Growth I was; Constellation Brands paid a 50% premium for a stock that was already trading at a premium. Likewise, commenters were quite critical of my criticism. But, when you rationally looked at Canopy Growth, its earnings potential and the price it was trading, there was far too much euphoria in the pot stock's price. Obviously, I like Canopy Growth; I recently bought the stock. But, prior to buying the stock, I sold the stock short at what Constellation Brands purchased their shares in their partnership deal. I made a cool 45% on Canopy's move lower.

While the earnings release pushed Constellation Brand's stock lower on the news, to be sure, however, the stock was already moving lower from its highs from the summer. Nearly all stocks on the market have done so over the past few months. But, the recent move lower was sharp with the drop from the $170.00 to $150.00 move you see last week. There has been some recovery over the past few days on the stock price. What's even better is that Canopy's stock has been moving higher as well.

Here is a look at the chart on Canopy Growth:

The past two weeks have seen a surge in price movement upward with Canopy's stock, as shown above.

The Makings Of The Deals

There were two deals that Constellation Brands and Canopy Growth. From my own previously-mentioned article, here is a breakdown of the two rounds of the Constellation Brands purchase of Canopy Growth's stock:

Here are the particulars of the first round: October 27th, 2017

Issued 18,876,901 shares of Canopy Growth common

C$12.973 purchase price based on 5-day volume-weighted average

Equal number of purchase warrants with 30-month expiration to be exercisable at same price. The next round was an even bigger investment: August 15th, 2018

Issued 104.5 million shares of Canopy Growth common

$48.60 purchase price; 39% premium to the 5-day volume-weighted average

Gives 38% ownership to Constellation (after exercise of existing warrants)

Constellation receives warrants for additional 139.7 million warrants exercisable over 3 years (88.5 million exercisable at C$50.40 and 51.3 million exercisable at 5-day weighted average at the time of purchase - would give Canopy an additional C$4.5 billion in working capital)

Constellation Brands is a multi-billion dollar company ($42 billion at the time of the deal). The company has revenue of ~$7.5 billion annually. The deal pushed Canopy Growth's valuation to 25% of the value of Constellation's at the time of the deal; ~$10 billion. Canopy would be able to have revenue of approximately ~$2.5 billion.

Doing Simple Math: What is Canopy Growth Worth?

I always go back to simple math when it comes to figuring out what these pot stocks are worth. You look at what the company is capable of producing, figure the wholesale price the company can get for their production ($5.20). You figure an industry average net profit (17%) and then a multiple for the earnings (20-times) to quantify what the company is worth.

Given that simplistic math, Canopy Growth can produce 500,000 kg. of cannabis annually. Using the math above, Canopy Growth would have been worth all of ~$8.5 billion, Constellation paid a 20% premium. The $10 billion seemed to me a bit excessive and lacked savviness on Constellation Brand's part. But, at the time of the deal, Constellation's stock may have been equally over-priced. Their stock valuation had them at $42 billion; they are now valued at $30 billion. That is a haircut of 28.5%.

But, there is some wiggle room here. The massive cash infusion can now buy future production potential as well as an international footprint. This could be a saving "A-ha" moment for Constellation. If Constellation has an amount of capital to invest, what should they do? The economist in me states that they should maximize their opportunity. Growth rates in beer are abysmal (Major brands saw -1% growth the past year) whereas cannabis growth rates outpace beer significantly (Cannabis is expected to grow double digits year-over-year for several years to come). From that perspective, Constellation Brands had no choice but to invest in cannabis.

But, it is paying such a premium that is going to be the pain. Constellation paid $4 billion. They overpaid by 20%. That amounts to $800 million. If service charges are 5% on the $800 million, that is $40 million that will not make it to the bottom line of Constellation Brands. There are 166,548,000 shares outstanding for STZ stock. That $40 million ends up costing investors $0.24 per share. The downgrade for the investment was for ~$0.40 per share. That is a big chunk of that downgrade. But, whatever Constellation does now, they need to hold on to their investment in Canopy Growth.

I had said this before: The entire deal feels a bit reminiscent of when Quaker Brands bought Snapple for $1.7 billion and then about three years later sold the division for about $300 million. The purchase of Snapple by Quaker at that price could be labeled all sorts of things. But, the spin-off was equally comment-worthy as well. Three years after Quaker spun off Snapple, Cadbury picked it up for $1.45 billion. A few years after that, Cadbury spun off Dr. Pepper Snapple Group for double-digit billions. Those two entities were later picked up for $18 billion. At this point, hopefully, analysts can see the future for both cannabis and Canopy Growth and set aside the price paid; there is quite a lot of long-term potential at this point.

What's Next For Constellation Brands?

With regards to Constellation Brands' purchase of Canopy Growth, from what I can tell, the bad news is over with for Constellation Brands. They are the proud owners of stock they overpaid for in a big way. While financing charges are going to hit the profit numbers of Constellation Brands, eventually these will be paid and the Canopy investment will start to pay dividends. As I outlined above, they would be foolish to sell off their stock simply to lick their wounds.

I am not an investor in Constellation Brands. Given the investment decisions made by Constellation Brands’ management, I’m not so sure I would ever want to be one, either. But, they have dug this hole and now need to sit in it for a long time until the investment pays off. I do believe that a long-term investment in Canopy Growth is an excellent idea; I own the stock. But, as I said, I also shorted the stock at the price paid by Constellation Brands; I did well. They did not.

I believe the price paid by Constellation Brands was irrational. But, this is not the end of the world. Canopy's stock is moving higher; most pot stocks have been doing the same. Constellation Brands' stock will move higher, also.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.