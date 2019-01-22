Aareal Bank's 9% Yield: Growing And Backed By Solid Fundamentals

A short overview of Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG (OTC:AAALF) provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. Its activities are divided into two core business divisions: structured property financing and consulting/services. The structured property financing segment offers property financing and refinancing and the consulting/services offer the institutional housing sector services and products for managing residential property portfolios and processing payment flows.

Currently, the bank trades at a TTM P/E of 10.8, which is slightly (~10%) above its 5-year historical levels. TTM P/CF, P/S, and P/B are however in line with its historical averages. Aareal has managed to provide ~11% CAGR in its dividends and currently is offering an 8.9% dividend yield.

A broadly diversified portfolio constructed with good quality assets

When investing in an above-average-yielding instrument, one should focus primarily on whether the company will be able to maintain paying such amounts long term and in a manner that is not exposing its business to increased financial risks.

Source

The current asset quality indicates that Aareal bank is in a safe spot. The portfolio is broadly diversified by regions and by property types. While Europe may seem to appear comprising ~70% of the total portfolio, the split among its regions mitigates the concentration risk in the region. The mix of property types contributes to the argument that the bank has constructed the portfolio by not putting excessive bets on one particular segment.

Source

By looking at loan to value ratios one can conclude that the portfolio is indeed in good shape in terms of how the underlying assets may cover the issued loans in a default scenario. In addition, the three largest countries (by the issued loan amounts) have relatively low LTV, which coupled with the absence of many LTV outliers strengthen the case for Aareal's secure portfolio composition.

Source

Non-performing loans have shown a positive trend in recent years. In 2018, the company has managed to decrease the % of non-performing loans by 21%.

On top of the aforementioned qualities, Aareal bank holds ~30% of its assets in highly liquid, high-quality funds. 97% of this treasury portfolio is in public sector debtors.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio that consists mostly of common stock held by a bank is required to be above a certain minimum to ensure that the banks are protected against unexpected losses. Given that under Basel III the minimum CET1 ratio is 4.5%, Aareal can be considered to be a well-capitalized bank. In 2018, its CET1 was approximately 3x higher than the minimum required. Taking into account the required countercyclical buffer and capital conservative buffer the CET1 spread still remains strong – 120%.

Although the portfolio can be considered safe, one should be aware of some of the embedded negatives. The retail and hotel sector represents 50% of the total portfolio. Both of these carry relatively huge risks. Hotels tend to have above-average betas, which mean that in the case of economic drawdown, the probability of their value significantly declining is rather large. Furthermore, the challenges that the retail sector is facing now and will face in the future make this sector appear unattractive (due to possible value erosion). The fact that Italy is 4th largest portfolio country with above-average LTV and accounting for 70% of the total NPL amount sends a clear signal that the company is struggling with this circumstance. However, the total amount of NPL coming from Italy has steadily decreased in the past few years, which may indicate that the management is taking some productive steps in mitigating the risk associated with Italy.

Stabilizing EPS mainly due to cost optimization

The net interest income, which is the main contributor to Aareal's earnings, has been gradually declining during the past few years. Management explains that this is a result of increased competition in the industry and as well as the actions taken in making the overall portfolio safer. However, the recent quarterly reports indicate some stabilization in this area. Moreover, the bank has worked pretty well on decreasing the administrative expense and keeping net commission income stable, which has resulted in a smaller drop in EPS than in the NII.

Source

In the last quarterly report, the management raised the operating profit guidance for the whole year that additionally sends a positive signal that it has managed to take NII under control. The EPS for 2018 is expected to increase by 20% compared to those of 2017 – mainly driven by further reductions in the administrative expenses and a EUR 52 million positive one-off. Adjusted for the one-off, the EPS is expected to improve by a still solid 8.2%. All this happens in spite of a badly performing consulting segment, which contributes negatively to the firm's overall earnings. In Q3, it operated with negative Net Income of EUR 4 million, while the structured property segment gave a positive result of EUR 55 million. However, this problem is somewhat mitigated by the consulting segment's relatively small size in the business and the positive trend in minimizing the negative results – the last 4 semi-annual reports have shown a gradual disappearance of losses.

Huge dividend yield with a high likelihood of a further increase

Currently, Aareal Bank offers an astonishing dividend yield of 8.9% (TTM) and the future outlook for the next round of payment is very attractive. Given that the EPS guidance indicates an increase of approximately 20% in 2018, the forward dividend yield may land at 10.7% (assuming that the current payout ratio of 80% does not change).

Source

In the past 15 years, the firm has achieved a CAGR of 11.2% and according to their dividend policy, it intends to distribute at least 50% of EPS as base dividend and a 20-30% supplementary dividend if there won't be any attractive investments to make and no material deterioration of the business environment. Even if the firm suddenly announced that it would cut its payout ratio to 50%, the stock would still provide a high yield of 6.7%.

The bottom line

While there are some potential risks embedded in the stock (e.g. struggling situation in the consulting segment and badly performing Italy as the 4th largest position in the portfolio), looking from the lens of a high yield dividend hunter, Aareal Bank can be considered a secure investment. Namely, the odds of not achieving a high level of current income from this stock are limited. The broadly diversified portfolio, a 25% of the portfolio in safe treasuries, decreasing NPL and high CET1 coupled with the friendly dividend policy and healthy payout ratios support the argument of opening a position in the stock to achieve huge and stable current income streams.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.