Market Volatility Bulletin: Little Drops Are Healthy

Central banks may be ill equipped to help investors regain their nerve in the wake of a future crisis unless they reduce the size of their respective balance sheets.

Spot VIX prints 18.61 about an hour before the open. Global stocks (ACWX, EFA, EEM) are down for today, but the spill is quite contained at present. US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) do appear primed to track lower alongside peers.

The US economic calendar is light this week, apart from perhaps Friday, with New Home Sales and Durable Goods. Any fireworks in equities are more likely to surface due to earnings, trade discussions, or the US political morass.

Thoughts on Volatility

From the article cited above:

This statement resonates with many, I'm sure. Beyond that, however, I believe that in solving the last crisis, we relied too heavily (and at a global and not merely national level) on monetary intervention. In my estimation, the current monetary base of the US and other central banks must be much smaller in order for any future action to have lasting credibility to help solve the problems of that time and place.

Sell the rumor, buy the news? The large fall last month may have well been aided and abetted by the threat of the ensuing shutdown; but at least so far, the stock market has taken the reality of the longest shutdown on record in stride.

What I find just as striking is the fact that the median performance is so positive. So in this sense, this may be a more dramatic instance of a common pattern.

Still, 10.5% qualifies for a strong monthly return in just about any environment. Reduced volatility seems to resonate with the idea that perhaps the rally, while maybe not V-shaped, has what it takes to mount a solid recovery of sorts.

Term Structure

I agree with Georgy here, and in fact I have difficulty even seeing 16 for more than a fleeting moment. Traders are on high alert, and it would not take much in my estimation to see realized vol kick up a few points on a moment's notice.

In fact, modest down days without a lot of fear or hyperbole from the media likely do much to bolster the sense that the extended episode of Q4 2018 is a thing of the past.

I love these VX term structure shapes lately, but we do want to remember that the top-to-bottom spread is not even a full point. It interests me that in its present state, most of the <modest> contango in the futures curve occurs at the back rather than the far more typically observed front.

The short-term VIX (VIX9D) index rests at a three-month low... levels that were echoed back in mid October when Q4 turbulence was just kicking off.

The impressive string in reduced vols makes this revisit more credible perhaps, but remember that even early last year, it took about three months before equities truly regained anything like a semblance of lasting confidence. I think we're nearing the bottom of vol's range (VXXB, UVXY).

MarketChameleon.com: UVXY realized (purple) and implied (green) vol

Consider the impact of deleveraging on volatility. Implied vol readings were not unlike those of early 2019, but observe the gigantic spike in UVXY implied and realized vol before the late-February deleveraging by 25% by ProShares.

Vol shorts (SVXY) have had a nice run here, and may want to consider cashing in some gains, not as a prediction of what has to come, but instead just to right-size their positions.

Wrap-Up

I appreciate fellow SA contributor Market Map sharing his (or her) thoughts on the current stock market set up. I encourage you to check out this contributor's profile, and also to click the links added in the comment section of the previous MVB.

I am sure Market Map would agree that evidence is valuable, but we need to be wary of small sample sizes.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.