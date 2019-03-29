London is a financial capital. It is the home of the London Metals Exchange where consumers and producers have been hedging and exchanging copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, tin, and other metals for centuries. The capital of the United Kingdom is also a primary hub of the international currency and gold and silver bullion markets. London has a long history as a center of commerce for the world dating back to the days of the British empire.

The international cocoa market's primary trading hub is also in London. The world's largest producers of the cocoa beans that are the primary ingredients in the chocolate confectionery products enjoyed around the world are the west African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Together, they produce over 60% of the world's supply of cocoa which is a member of the soft commodities sector of the asset class. Cocoa production requires an equatorial climate which limits the crop to those nations situated in along the divide. A similar time zone and

The price of cocoa can fluctuate dramatically over time. The weather conditions, crop diseases, and political issues in producing nations can impact the supply side of the fundamental equation for the cocoa market. On the demand side, demographic trends when it comes to population and wealth growth around the world mean that consumption has been steadily rising.

The most direct route for an investment or trade in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product (NYSEARCA:NIB) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the highly leveraged futures arena.

Cocoa has been making higher highs

In March 2011, when many commodities prices were close to or at their highs, the price of cocoa rose to a record level at $3826 per ton. Markets tend to take the stairs up and the elevator to the downside. Cocoa had been making higher lows and higher highs since 2005. While it took more than half of a decade to reach its peak, it took only nine months for the price of the soft commodity to decline precipitously to a low at $1898 per ton in December 2011, a drop of over 50%.

The price of cocoa began to rise again reaching a lower high at $3422 in December 2015. Over the next year and one half, the price dropped to its lowest level in a decade when it reached a low at $1769 per ton in June 2017. Part of the reason for the decline was the abundant supplies from West Africa, but a falling British pound in the wake of the Brexit referendum likely added selling pressure to the market. As London is the hub for international cocoa trading, many of the supply contracts for the physical beans use the British pound as a pricing mechanism. Therefore, the massive decline in the pound from $1.50 to the $1.20 level in the aftermath of the vote to divorce from the European Union added selling pressure to the cocoa market and sent the price to its nadir. A weak pound tends to weigh on the price of cocoa while a stronger pound is often supportive of the price of the soft commodity.

Since then, the trend in cocoa reversed, and the price has made a series of higher lows and higher highs.

As the weekly chart highlights, after reaching a low at $1769 in mid-2017, cocoa made a higher low at $1800 per ton later that year before the price climbed to a higher at $2914 in April 2018. A correction took the price to a higher low at $1982 in October 2018, but the price has made higher lows and higher highs since with the latest coming in late December at $2439 per ton. Nearby cocoa futures were trading at the $2300 level as of Friday, January 18.

The technical state of the cocoa market on the weekly chart indicates that sentiment is mostly positive with price momentum rising at the upper end of neutral territory. The relative strength indicator points to a neutral condition, and open interest is expanding with the price it tends to be a validation of a bullish price trend in a futures market. Volatility at the 24% level is the norm for cocoa futures.

The pound has been edging higher

While the price of cocoa has been rising, so has the British pound versus the US dollar over recent weeks.

The daily chart of the British pound-US dollar relationship shows that the pound reached a low at $1.2512 on the active month March futures contract in early January, but has recovered to the $1.30 level, the highest since November 2018. The pound fell to a low at $1.20 following the Brexit referendum around the time that the price of cocoa hit its low at under $1800 per ton.

The primary driver of the path of least resistance for the British pound these days is the news cycle surrounding the final form of an agreement for the UK's divorce from the EU.

Brexit news is positive for the pound

In late 2018, the pound became volatile as the deadline for Brexit approached. March 29, 2019, remains the line in the sand for an agreement between the UK and EU. Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated a deal with the European Union late last year, but she ran into problems when her attempt to sell the Brexit plan to her colleagues in Parliament seemed doomed. She survived a no-confidence vote from members of her Tory Party in late 2018, but ratification of the deal failed last week when MPs voted overwhelmingly to kill the proposal. However, the next day she once again survived a no-confidence vote from the entire Parliament and will continue as the leader of the UK.

It seems that the currency market does not like Brexit. After the referendum passed in June 2016, the pound cascaded lower from $1.50 to $1.20. This past week, the failure of the deal to pass Parliament caused the pound to recover against the dollar.

With the deadline on March 29 approaching and no deal in sight for the terms of a Brexit, it is back to the drawing board for both sides when it comes to the final form of separation. Therefore, the most likely outcome is either a second referendum in the UK where the nation could decide to remain within Europe or an extension of the deadline and more negotiations over the divorce terms. The currency market seems to approve of either avoiding an exit or an extension as the pound has been climbing since the uncertainty of the vote before the Parliament and future of May's tenure as Prime Minister gave way to the current environment. A stronger pound versus dollar relationship over the coming weeks and months could give way to a rise in the price of cocoa given the historical correlation between the currency and the commodity.

A strong correlation between cocoa futures and the British currency

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. When it comes to cocoa, London is the hub of the market, and while ICE futures use the dollar, the physical market tends to use to pound to price the cocoa beans particularly in Europe. A stronger pound versus the dollar tends to lead to a higher price of cocoa over time.

When cocoa traded to its all-time high in 2011, the pound was at over the $1.65 level against the dollar. In 2017 when the pound dropped to a low at $1.20 against the greenback, cocoa fell to its low at $1769 per ton. Therefore, the strong correlation between the UK currency and cocoa price makes the odds of a rise in the price of cocoa high if the pound continues to recover and moves towards its technical resistance level at $1.4413 which was the April 2018 high. At that time, the price of cocoa rose to just over $2900 per ton, which is almost $600 or over 25% above its current price level as of January 18 on the nearby futures contract.

Additionally, each year is a new adventure in the world of cocoa production and the weather conditions, the political state of producing countries, or crop diseases could cause supply issues that reduce output. Meanwhile, demand for chocolate continues to rise around the world as it is a function of increasing population and wealth. More people, with more money, are competing for cocoa each day, and the number of chocoholics is rising with the number of people in the world.

NIB offers value on dips

While the most direct route to participate in a rally in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product is available to any investor or trader with access to the stock market these days. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB holds net assets of $24.06 million and trades an average of 40,585 shares each day making it a liquid instrument for small positions in the cocoa market.

The price of cocoa rose from $2095 per ton on December 5 to a high at $2439 on December 31, an increase of 16.4%.

Around the same time, shares of NIB moved from $24.11 to a high at $28.18 per share or 16.9% higher making NIB an excellent proxy that reflects the price action in the cocoa futures market.

A long position in cocoa is, in many ways, a bet on appreciation in the British Pound. While they may seem, odd bedfellows, the path of least resistance of the British currency is likely to influence the price of cocoa and these days both the currency and commodity appear to be trending higher.