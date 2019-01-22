Sandy Spring Stumbles On Fee-Based Income As Funding Remains A Concern
About: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR), Includes: EGBN, MTB, PNC, TFC
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Sandy Spring came up short in the fourth quarter, with weaker fee income, weak deposit performance, and signs of spread pressure.
Management will make deposit growth a top priority in 2019, but I'm worried about what SASR will have to pay and whether they can offset that with higher loan yields.
Sandy Spring looks undervalued, but this is still a challenging part of the banking cycle for stocks and competition in the DC area is intensifying.
In what has been an “okay, but not great” quarter for bank earnings report, small-cap metro D.C. bank Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) definitely skewed toward the “not great” part, sending the stock down