Bank OZK Looking For A Little Stability In 2019

Summary

Bank OZK has had a wild ride since mid-2018, but the fourth quarter should restore some confidence, as loans, spreads, and earnings all came in better than expected.

Bank OZK's core real estate markets still look overheated, and the company is still vulnerable to increasing deposit costs and rising credit losses, but much of that seems priced in.

High single-digit earnings growth can support a fair value closer to $40, though the next few quarters are likely to still see above-average volatility in the financial results.