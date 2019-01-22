Tesla: A Difficult Road Ahead Or The End Of The Road?

I am short Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Unlike others who have written or commented on Seeking Alpha, however, I seldom believed the company was ever at risk of bankruptcy. Despite a 15-year streak of annual GAAP losses, Tesla has built a global brand and reputation that will likely survive its weak financials and swollen debt.

From my perspective, the Tesla short thesis is about a singular issue: valuation. And that strategy does not require a bankruptcy to succeed. Even after the dramatic selloff last Friday - wiping out over $7B from the automaker's market cap - Tesla's enterprise value is still $61.5B.

Here is a simple comparison between Tesla and its three largest competitors:

2018 Global Car Deliveries Enterprise Value (EV)* EV per Delivery GM 9,200,000 (est.) $135.3B $14,707 Ford 6,200,000 (est.) $151.2B $24,387 Toyota 10,000,000 (est.) $328.9B $32,890 Tesla 245,240 $61.5B $250,775

Note: Enterprise Value as of 1/20/2019, calculated as market cap plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. 2018 deliveries are estimated by extending known year-to-date results.

Source for Enterprise Values: Tesla Enterprise Value

On a per-delivery basis, Tesla's enterprise value is seven times that of Toyota (NYSE:TM), ten times Ford (NYSE:F), and seventeen times GM. Unlike Tesla, each of those companies is earning healthy and sustained annual profits.

Good-faith arguments, of course, can be made against the relevance of this comparison. First, the EV market is growing, while the fossil fuel vehicle market is shrinking. Second, Tesla is a rapidly-growing company while its competitors are not. Third, Tesla's revenue per delivery is much higher than its competitors. All are true. Do they add up to a premium on valuation? They sure do. 2X? 3X? 5X? Perhaps. 10X or 17X? No way.

The reality is that Tesla's path to continued growth and eventual profitability - as CEO Elon Musk's January 18 employee letter explicitly acknowledged - urgently depends on Tesla's ability to lower their price per vehicle in order broaden their addressable market. As Musk wrote:

...starting around May, we will need to deliver at least the mid-range Model 3 variant in all markets, as we need to reach more customers who can afford our vehicles. Moreover, we need to continue making progress towards lower priced variants of Model 3... The need for a lower priced variants of Model 3 becomes even greater on July 1, when the US tax credit again drops in half, making our car $1,875 more expensive, and again at the end of the year when it goes away entirely."

The key message here is that the U.S. reservation pipeline for the Model 3 has largely been exhausted. According to Deutsche Bank, Tesla has since acknowledged that most of their U.S. Model 3 reservations are no longer converting into orders while customers wait for the lower price models originally promised and/or leasing options. Lead times for ordering a new Model 3 in the U.S. are now about two weeks, signaling a depleted backlog, and Tesla's recent price cut of $2,000 for the Model 3 in the U.S. is a rational response to slowing demand, not constrained supply.

While the price cut partially offsets the 50% loss of the $7,500 federal tax credit on January 1, Musk correctly points out those tax credits will disappear entirely for Tesla by the end of this year. Assuming the law does not change, Tesla's competitors will be able to offer their U.S. customers the full tax credit through 2020.

For fifteen years, Tesla was unable to achieve an annual profit while they enjoyed the EV market to themselves and tax-credit pricing advantages compared to fossil fuel cars. With other companies finally bringing viable EVs to market, however, that structural pricing advantage has now been completely reversed. As Elon acknowledged in his employee letter, "the road ahead is very difficult."

The Disruption Premium

Long investors frequently argue that Tesla, as an industry disruptor and innovator, deserves a much richer market cap relative to its competitors. Some point to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), among others, as disrupters who endured years or even decades of losses - 'investments' in their future - until they eventually emerged as profitable market leaders.

This is a reasonable, good-faith argument. However, the facts that have emerged recently are reinforcing the short story, not the long:

Tesla's growth is slowing significantly. While Q4 and Q1 results will likely show healthy year-over-year unit and revenue growth, reflecting the Model 3 ramp, second half comparisons will be a completely different story. Tesla's marginal costs remain high. Unlike Netflix or Amazon, where most of the revenue from each new monthly subscriber flows right to the bottom line, Tesla is primarily a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer with high marginal costs. Lower unit costs can indeed be achieved through higher volumes, but not substantially. Indeed, the 'factory as product' strategy outlined by Elon Musk in 2016 (see How Elon Musk Is Rethinking the Factory as a Product) has yet to materialize in a way that demonstrates significant manufacturing or cost advantages over competitors. With output at their Fremont plant approaching full capacity, Tesla will require billions of new capital to expand their manufacturing footprint and support future growth. They have already picked the low-hanging fruit of growing volume in Fremont (brilliantly acquired for pennies on the dollar) and expanding its capacity (not so brilliantly) with temporary structures. Yes, Tesla has 'broken ground' on a new plant near Shanghai, but without any disclosure to investors about its ownership structure or funding strategy. (It is possible that Tesla will largely outsource their manufacturing in China to a third-party - as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has done for years in China and Tesla itself has done with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) at the Nevada Gigafactory. That will help.)

In the past week, Tesla has undertaken a flurry of actions to urgently cut costs and increase margins, which taken together are confirming the slower-growth scenario. They include eliminating the 75Kwh Model S, ending the Supercharger referral program and announcing an additional 7% workforce reduction. (An earlier 9% reduction took place in June 2018. As Elon wrote to his employees at the time, "We are making this hard decision now so that we never have to do this again.")

Tesla has also announced increases to Supercharger pricing. In California, where almost half of the Model 3s sold to date are registered, prices went from $0.26 per kWh to a range $0.32 to $0.36 per kWh, a 28% to 38% increase. (See Tesla drastically increases Supercharger prices around the world).

And then there is the balance sheet, where 15 years of sustained losses have taken their toll. On March 1, Tesla will say goodbye to at least a third of its remaining cash when a $902 million convertible bond is due to be repaid. Because Tesla shares are now trading well below the conversion price of $359.87 (in which case Tesla can pay off some or all of the note with common shares), Tesla must repay in cash. And Tesla has another convertible note due this November with a principal balance of $566 million, which will also be repaid in cash. With demand slowing, cash dwindling and Musk acknowledging that Q1 profits will be 'tiny', 'with luck', it is no wonder that Tesla has urgently undertaken cost-cutting measures.

The Experience Deficit

Over the past year, while Tesla worked furiously to expand manufacturing capacity and output in Fremont to address the Model 3 reservation backlog, they failed at an equally important mission: scaling their service network to take care of their rapidly growing customer base. The result is easy to see on Tesla Motor Club forums, Twitter, and other social media: frustrated Tesla owners now waiting weeks for simple repairs.

Indeed, at the high-end, Tesla's unique position in the market - its 'cachet' - is showing early signs of erosion. As the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, Porsche Cayman, and other luxury competitors hit the streets, Tesla is no longer the one-of-a-kind, impress-your-neighbors purchase that emotionally rewarded so many of its early customers. In California, where I live and where Teslas are now an everyday sight, the virtue-signaling value of a Tesla purchase seems to be fading. This effect is subtle and certainly difficult to measure, but it is noticeable - the passionate enthusiasm of some early adopters seems to be morphing into self-sacrifice and 'taking one for the team'.

Trusting the Market

An important point: it is possible to short Tesla based on valuation alone while still rooting for the company to succeed. Notwithstanding his boastful tweeting and history of broken promises, CEO Elon Musk deserves enormous credit for taking on an entrenched automobile industry with a singular (now expanded) mission: "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy".

Personally, I believe in that mission and the world is a better place because of Tesla's initiative and risk-taking. Yes, it is possible to admire the courage and global impact of Tesla as a company - as I do - while shorting the company based on its valuation. It is not a bet against the company. It is a bet against the judgment of other investors.

The key question for short investors: why does the market continue to believe otherwise? It's not hard to find bullish growth-story investors who point to new Model 3 sales in Europe and China, the Shanghai Gigafactory, the upcoming Roadster, Model Y, Semi, etc.

Gene Muster and Will Thompson of Loop Ventures, for example, wrote an upbeat note last Friday to their investors: 'Tesla Will Survive and Ride the EV Growth Curve.' Designed to reassure Tesla investors startled by Elon Musk's letter and the resulting 13% share price drop, the note included the following:

Over the next decade, we believe Tesla can capture 20% of US EV market (down from Tesla's 50% US EV market share in 2018). If EVs account for a third of cars in the US in the next 10 years and Tesla has 20% share, the company would sell 1.3m cars annually in the US alone, compared to 245k sold worldwide in 2018. Assuming outside of the US accounts for more than half of EV sales, Tesla can grow units at 25% per year for the next decade and ramp sales from 245k cars in 2018 to over 2.5m cars in 2029."

Source: Tesla Will Survive and Ride the EV Growth Curve | Loup Ventures

It is absolutely true the world will continue its transition to electric vehicles, particularly as prices fall. And a growing market is a good thing for Tesla. But the rest is pure speculation. Things that might take place. What Tesla 'can' do.

To date, the reality has been quite different. Tesla has struggled mightily to manufacture, deliver, and service 250K cars per year. Their U.S. Model 3 pipeline at current pricing is largely exhausted. They have under-invested in their service network and social media chatter is increasing among dissatisfied customers. (The same word-of-mouth that helped build Tesla's reputation can just as effectively dismantle it.) And Tesla now faces a two-year structural pricing disadvantage in the U.S. due to tax credit expirations. With new competitors from Europe and Asia emerging this year, new Tesla reservations in those markets are also showing signs of slowing.

So, why do so many smart people remain bullish? The answer, I believe, is simple: an investment in Tesla, expressed through a car purchase or a stock purchase, is partially an emotional one. That is not intended as a criticism, it is simply an observation about human nature. Rooting for and believing in a sustainable future - which I hope we all do - is simply not the same as believing Tesla is worth its current enterprise value. It is very important that thoughtful investors separate the two.

In the meantime, those situations where the broader market is reacting emotionally - either long or short - often present the best opportunities to invest as a contrarian. Let's all compare notes at the end of this year, shall we?

12-month projected share price: $145-175.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.