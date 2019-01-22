A 2-ETF Portfolio That Beat VTI Over 10 Years With Lower Risk
Summary
I have long been a fan of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. In fact, it was the subject of my very first article as ETF Monkey for Seeking Alpha.
Recently, while doing research for my own portfolio, I started to look into the Vanguard Growth ETF.
My title is no exaggeration. Just read down to the bottom of the article and I will lay it all out for you.
