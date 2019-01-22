Aurinia's CEO Glickman Spills Tidbits For 2019

Glickman has mentioned that the key milestones for the company will be that he 'hopes they have some intellectual property development to share during the year, we are always looking.

Telling the Lupus Nephritis story

For the last two years, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' (AUPH) CEO, Richard Glickman, has traveled all over the world. He has been presenting the company's lupus nephritis story to investors of all kind. From New York to London to San Francisco to Canada, people have heard the story. Patients, investors, regulators are listening and observing the progress.

At the recent 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the most common thing that Glickman hears from the "really good" investors is that "Aurinia is a 2019 story, we love you, we want to own you, but you are a 2019 story." So, it is now 2019. Glickman believes they will have a great year, and it is an important year for patients. If they can generate the data as seen in Phase 2, then it will be an exceptional year for patients. Subsequently, this will be good news for shareholders.

(CEO Glickman telling the LN story to investors; Source: Bloom Burton)

Lupus Nephritis commands a hefty annual cost to treat

The team that built this company is the same team that built CellCept, the current standard of care. Aurinia has three key programs, but the main one to focus on is lupus nephritis. The disease affects 85% women, mostly child bearing age. The company estimates that 500k-1.5MM U.S. patients suffer from this disease. Half will develop kidney issues. If you can't get the protein under control, then the patients will die. Glickman is hoping that their drug voclosporin will be the first FDA drug to treat the disease.

Individuals are often 70% more likely to die prematurely if they have the disease. Figure 1 shows the expected cost is $70,000 annually. This is well-justified as the potential issues of lupus nephritis can easily exceed $70,000 annually. Additional cost may include kidney transplant if the patient is not able to respond to therapy. Patients are often put on high doses of steroids, which is often effective, but this treatment is not ideal for long term. Steroids are only useful for getting the inflammation down quickly. Patients go through cycles, and they flare. One of the things that is important is to see reduction of proteinuria and the long-term implication. It is important to get patients into remission, which will have long-term benefits. You need to have reduced use of steroids if you want to treat the patient longer term.

Commercial opportunity is that there are no other drugs available to treat lupus nephritis. When the original team at Aspreva developed CellCept, they had to displace previous current standard of care, cyclophosphamide. However, as Aurinia is now developing voclosporin, the access to patients is easier. The company also understands this well-established market. There is reimbursement for value because the disease is expensive and devastating for patients.

(Figure 1 - Cost of treatment justified at $70,000 annually; Source: Company's website)

Management team is confident Phase 3 LN trial will succeed

Voclosporin has advantage over legacy CNIs such as cyclosporin or tacrolimus. This is flat-dosing, so no need for therapeutic drug monitoring. For the Phase 2 study, patients were put into Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and a total of 11 patients died in the low-dose voclosporin arm. This tragedy caused a lot of grief for the company and also stock price. The reason for death was due to poor access to clinical help. Some of patients shouldn't have gotten into trial because they were way too sick. The patients passed away before the drug could take any effect in their body. The good news for the company is that the Data Safety Monitoring Board didn't change protocol. The positive is that the company changed the way they monitor the patients, which is being applied to Phase 3.

Phase 3 trial's differences include longer time for biopsy to bring patients into Phase 3. The FDA suggested using 24-month max for biopsy for enrollment. However, just a few patients were enrolled with biopsy >6 months, but the company still took extra steps to demonstrate highly active disease before enrollment. Another difference in Phase 3 is that regulators wanted to see patients on a longer time frame, so the FDA recommended 52-week for complete remission as the primary end point. The best data for Phase 2 came in at 48 weeks. As well, the company enrolled more patients in the US and Europe this time around and avoided third-world countries. They are also following the same geographic distribution in race. The huge benefit is also enrolling an extra 30 patients (ahead of schedule by 3 months) to allow better statistical difference to be shown. Many patients are rolling over to 2-year continuation study, as they believe the drug will be used long term. This is the only pivotal trial that is required to be filed with regulators.

(Figure 2 - Phase 3 is the same as Phase 2 trial design, Source: Company's website)

Juicier news is really in the intellectual property extension

At the recent 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Glickman has mentioned that the key milestones for the company will be that he "hopes they have some intellectual property development to share during the year, we are always looking for ways to extend value of your program." Investors can still listen to the webcast replay on the company's website. For the lupus nephritis program, it is all about execution now. Attention has gone from recruiting to now maintaining patients and well looked after from compliance point. Not much to offer in news from now until Phase 3 data release. Other than IP data that could change. Moving from October 2027 patent expiration date to a significant future date if successful in some of the actions taken in the last several years. This is likely to be introduction to the below use patent or manufacturing patent strategy. Figure 3 shows how the company can utilize the expertise learned from Phase 2 LN trial to obtain new patents. This will protect competitors from coming into the LN space in the future. Aurinia has gained value trade secrets, which includes even producing voclosporin and ingredients used, which will help in blocking generics from coming in. The expectation is that they will have a clear picture on this later this year, and the company will share when available.

(Figure 3 - Company is pursuing ways to extend patent life; Source: Company's website)

Investors should keep a close eye on the pivotal LN data that will be released at year end 2019. The management team has the proper expertise treating LN patients. The most exciting part is that the company's Phase 2 data was stellar. The drug has been tested on over 2,400 patients, which represents a large safety database. Additionally, the company has good interaction with regulators. This is evident as the FDA guided the company in their Phase 3 trial design. As well, Aurinia can use a rolling-NDA submission to reduce FDA approval timeline as the company has been granted fast track designation. They have 139MM at the end of Q3 2018, and also have the ability to tap into their $30MM at the market facility. As they meet key milestones, they will position the company in strength for whatever comes next whether it be inbound interest for the organization or to drive the company right through commercialization. This is a very big year for the company.

Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution should add $150MM in market value to company

Dry eye program is an autoimmune disease; there are 16-22MM patients with this disease. This is a crowded space. Restasis is a CNI, cyclosporin low dose given to the eye. Aurinia is also developing Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution (VOS) for the treatment of dry eye. A number of studies in dog and rabbits have already been done. Aurinia partnered with Merck Animal Health (MRK). Merck developed a drug called Optimmune, which was a predecessor to Restasis.

Optimmune drug went from dog trials to eventually be used in humans. Merck has decided to move forward after comparison with Optimmune versus VOS. VOS has strong IP to 2031. When you give VOS, it is 4x more potent than cyclosporin. This drug can be useful and can be taken once a day. Excellent advantage over current therapy. Aurinia's phase 2a study has two groups: comparing Restasis vs. VOS. This trial has officially fully enrolled 100 patients. Roughly December 20, 2018, the trial's database was locked. The company expects to release the result of study in the next several weeks (likely end of January). If they can show that the drug is tolerable, and if the drug can be used once a day, and if the drug can act quicker, then it can compete in this market.

At the recent 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Glickman said that "We're quite excited, and this will be the next major inflection point for the company." If data goes well, then the company should expect significant price appreciation by $150MM market cap increase. This valuation is standard for most dry eye Phase 2 success. The most recent success came from Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX). ALDX released positive Phase 2a study for their dry eye, and they saw their market increase by over 100%, which results in roughly $120MM+ in market price gain. Aurinia believes they can do better and show stronger data in tolerability.

(Figure 4 - Source: Yahoo)

Do the tough dry eye experiment = wise thinking from management

Primary endpoint is tolerability of Restasis vs. VOS. They don't want patients who are sensitive to anything that burns the eye. Patients will get a drop of VOS, and one will get a drop of Restasis and see the change of baseline is the primary. VOS's case is that it is faster acting, delivering more calcineurin to the eye. Usually, it takes patients a few months before they see activity with Restasis. In the theory, if relevant, then it is what matters. They see this faster acting in animal models (data seen to date) and want to see if it happens in humans as well. If you talk to a Restasis patient, about half of the patients say the drug stings their eye. Irritation and tolerability issues are very apparent for Restasis. No one has done a head-to-head study before. Sometimes, you need to do an experiment to see if it makes sense to do the real study and if worth the real investment. Most people avoid that and take the easy route. To compete in the space, you need to do something that differentiates yourself, you need to do the hard thing - "we did the tough experiment" are the precise words from CEO Glickman at the JPM Healthcare Conference.

There are a variety of things if VOS is successful. For most investors, no one likes binary. Investors like multiple shots. Dry eye is a significant disease area. If market and data are strong, it will provide company leverage and will allow them to build out. Whether they partner out license right away or hang onto the data is still being decided. Management's position is that they want to see the data first. When they designed the trial, they asked the players what would it take to be excited about the dry eye product. They designed the trial based on what players want. Once Aurinia finishes Phase 2a, it is not expensive to run Phase 2b. A lot of value can be created for low cost relatively quickly. They are not in a rush to outlicense VOS. Glickman believes in hanging onto asset a little longer if data is strong. A proper transaction is likely, down the line, to have non-dilutive financing strategy.

Hiring is accelerating

According to the company's website, they have posted new job positions to join their team. The most interesting one is the senior manager of clinical supply. In this role, the person will be dealing closely with IP-related matters. Overall, it is great to see the company expand their team as they ramp up multiple indication trials.

(Company's website)

Risks

If the dry eye data succeeds, then the company may likely utilize their $30 at the market facility, which will mean dilution for investors. The company is likely to issue more shares by raising additional capital needed to take the LN trial all the way to commercialization. Additionally, investors should note that the company's main program is LN, and not the dry eye trial. Therefore, less emphasis should be given to the dry eye trial, as the trial may not push market cap more than $100MM based on typical Phase 2a dry eye trials. Lastly, investors should be aware that any deaths in the Phase 3 LN trial may result in completely halting the program. The data safety monitoring board sees the trial in an unblinded manner, and if excessive deaths happen, this bodes bad news for the company.

Conclusion - Exciting time for 2019

The team is well aware that 2019 will be a huge year in terms of dry eye and the pivotal Phase 3 LN trial release. They will position themselves accordingly to maximize value of their drug for investors. Management has always had a mindset of doing the right thing. All investors should look forward for what is yet to come as the company has continued to execute as promised. As mentioned earlier, the company is telling their LN story. Investors and patients are excited for the company's potential success as the past year has been quiet in terms of news flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.