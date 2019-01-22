Renault: CEO's Legal Issues Have Made This French Car Manufacturer A Bargain
Summary
Renault's CEO Carlos Ghosn is currently in jail in Japan.
Fear over a cyclical downturn and Ghosn's legal problems have depressed Renault's share price.
The company is undervalued on an absolute and relative valuation.
The stock has the potential to double in 2019 from current prices.
The margin of safety is large because of Renault's large holding in Nissan and the fact the company sells for 0.58x tangible book value.
The car industry has had a very disappointing 2018 with big stock price declines. Fear of peaking car sales and economic slowdowns mainly caused this broad market decline. While I understand those concerns I believe