Renault: CEO's Legal Issues Have Made This French Car Manufacturer A Bargain

Summary

Renault's CEO Carlos Ghosn is currently in jail in Japan.

Fear over a cyclical downturn and Ghosn's legal problems have depressed Renault's share price.

The company is undervalued on an absolute and relative valuation.

The stock has the potential to double in 2019 from current prices.

The margin of safety is large because of Renault's large holding in Nissan and the fact the company sells for 0.58x tangible book value.