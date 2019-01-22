Shopify: The 3 Angles

The challenges which are about to hit Shopify.

The bullish thesis, why people buy this in spite of the valuation angle.

First of all, I must say I was set to write a purely negative article on Shopify (SHOP). That would have been an article focusing on valuation and the significant challenge that Shopify is about to experience.

However, upon further research, the article will instead have three angles:

The valuation angle.

The bullish thesis angle.

And the challenges that Shopify is about to face.

In my view, given the lack of data regarding the potential impact of the challenges, this article can no longer be considered “entirely negative”. So let’s start.

The Valuation

There’s no doubt Shopify is an amazingly expensive stock. Shopify has that in common with many other cloud stocks.

This happens because investors rightfully believe the “cloud wave” (moving from in-house IT solutions to third party cloud solutions) is the way of the future. In this mega change, old suppliers are the losers, and new cloud providers are the winners.

So, on a simple multiples approach, Shopify trades for:

18.3x Price/TTM Sales.

507x consensus 2018 Earnings, or 224x consensus 2019 earnings.

An EV/EBITDA which is impossible to calculate, since Shopify still runs at an EBITDA loss.

There isn’t much to argue when it comes to valuation. Obviously, investors expect a much brighter future which sits slightly outside the immediate vicinity.

The Bullish Thesis

As I said, it’s obvious that investors expect an extremely favorable future for Shopify, and don’t care about immediate financial metrics. So what does this extremely favorable future consist in?

The bullish thesis is more or less as follows:

The world is migrating from in-house software to cloud-hosted software , with cloud-hosted software (SaaS, Software As A Service) often being provided by third parties, for specific verticals (industry solutions).

, with cloud-hosted software (SaaS, Software As A Service) often being provided by third parties, for specific verticals (industry solutions). Shopify is a leader in providing SaaS for eCommerce , both for small (Shopify) and large companies (Shopify Plus) alike.

, both for small (Shopify) and large companies (Shopify Plus) alike. SaaS offerings offer extreme advantages for customers, so this trend is not likely to abate . This ensures growth as far as the eye can see.

. This ensures growth as far as the eye can see. SaaS leads to significant customer lock-in , so it’s important to be an early leader in the industry (which, as I said, Shopify is).

, so it’s important to be an early leader in the industry (which, as I said, Shopify is). After the initial huge investments (on product development as well as marketing and sales effort) to ensure initial leadership, in the future cloud leaders such as Shopify will enjoy stable, high-margin revenues.

Central to the above, is the certainty that the cloud (SaaS) will win over the in-house solutions. Central to this are the following advantages:

The customer offloads most of his IT costs and processes. Maintenance, most development, system integrity, security, scaling and more are all handled by the SaaS provider.

As a result of the former, the customer can focus on his core competencies and business practices.

Within the customization abilities provided by the SaaS solution, development of new features can be extremely fast. This is made even faster by the fact that Shopify is home to its own app marketplace, extending the basic product functionality.

Pricing is typically stable, predictable, and beyond the initial cost it at most moves with volume (is variable with volume, which is highly desirable). However, it should be said that in the future this advantage might be negated if SaaS providers, taking advantage of customer lock-in, go into a cycle of price increases.

Reliability is likely to be much higher than with in-house solutions. After all, any reliability problems would tend to affect the entire SaaS customer base. Plus capacity extensions are more easily planned by the SaaS provider, and on top he’s likely himself relying on elastic cloud features (from a PaaS, Platform As A Service, provider) allowing his own service to expand seamlessly.

Finally, as a result of the ability of a company to focus on its own core competencies, while offloading IT worries, that company likely becomes faster to react to the marketplace.

It’s not a stretch to expect the cloud approach to continue winning converts up until the point where all firms rely on it for most of their IT needs, except for the very largest of players.

One can say there are countless Shopify competitors, as there are countless ways to establish your online presence. However, fully-featured and integrated competitors are much fewer. Arguably, Shopify faces only Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Magento and BigCommerce Enterprise, still a private company.

When I say “fully integrated,” I mean:

SaaS solutions able to then connect to other backend systems like those providing stocking information and handling the overall enterprise resource planning and accounting activity (SAP and others).

Presenting tools to facilitate the entire eCommerce presence down to marketing tools and efforts, beyond the mere serving of web pages and handling of orders and payment.

Connecting downstream to wholesale channels like Amazon.com and eBay, or even Facebook and Instagram.

Having an active development ecosystem, together with app stores for new features.

Again, there are many more “limited” eCommerce solutions, but they don’t generally provide the full spectrum of abilities which large companies would require. Shopify does, through its Shopify Plus offering.

Shopify being a leader, of course, reinforces its own leadership through network effects. The network effects come through a more robust and extensive ecosystem. Developers want to be where the customers are, and customers want to be where the developers are.

Thus, to sum it up, for a growth investor:

Cloud migration is real and far from over.

Shopify is a leader in eCommerce SaaS.

So Shopify will keep on winning. Finally, due to customer lock-in and early costs and investment, it will at some point display much higher margins than now.

The Coming Challenges

Remember, at first I thought on writing just on a couple of particular challenges.

So here goes. The bullish thesis is all true. However, as of the last quarter:

Arguably, Shopify’s most important metric is “Monthly Recurring Revenue”. This is just the number of ongoing subscribers times the average subscription fee.

Out of MRR, 24% was due to Shopify Plus subscriptions. These are the customers on whom the bullish thesis actually focuses. The others, representing smaller companies who use a subset of the features, are arguably of lower quality and exposed to much more competition.

So if 24% of monthly recurring revenues are from Shopify Plus, what might the other 76% encompass?

They encompass an extremely large number of small web merchants. And this extremely large number then encompasses an indeterminate number of merchants that are attracted by an originally good idea, that has now turned into a “get rich quick” scheme.

I am talking about dropshipping. Dropshipping is the practice of a merchant selling products, but then having its suppliers ship the products individually to the end customers.

Dropshipping naturally grew very popular, because a business can be started with extremely low capital and quickly offer countless products for sale, without holding inventory in any of them. As a result, dropshipping is a type of arbitrage between what a customer is willing to pay for a product, and the all-in cost your supplier will quote you to ship that product directly to the customer.

Fast forward a bit and we live in a world of millions of Chinese suppliers and billions of Amazon.com, eBay, Facebook and Instagram consumers, all at a distance of a single listing/ad. Shopify plugs that distance. It allows you to set up a cheap store, carry no inventory, have no knowledge of payment systems or shipping or whatever, and just list items (even automatically) and rake in the price differentials.

It’s not a coincidence that Shopify carries an entire “how to” tutorial for dropshipping. Dropshipping has been on fire, and remains on fire. For instance, the most recent Google Trends' numbers on dropshipping look like this (worldwide):

With Shopify being a leader in providing a quick, cheap and easy way to open your eCommerce dropshipping mine, it’s thus no surprise that Shopify itself posts extremely good growth numbers.

Since interest is still growing, you might be tempted to say “so what’s the problem?”

The problem is twofold.

The Nature Of Dropshipping

First, lies with the nature of dropshipping. As with any arbitrage, taking advantage of it tends to eliminate it. The returns drop for all players until first growth ceases, and then it goes into reverse.

Moreover, the Chinese (and other) suppliers aren’t all that dumb. If someone can sit in the middle and take a cut, they can easily eliminate the middleman themselves. Hence, you start seeing Facebook and Google ads from Chinese wholesalers and suppliers, crowding out the dropshipping arbitrageurs.

Emerging Challenges To The Gold Rush

But then there’s something else. A true challenge, which is to hit in the next couple of years. Remember what dropshipping is. It’s all about having the supplier ship individual products to the consumer.

Now, with most suppliers which have prices low enough to arbitrage being in China, it becomes a question of “how is it possible to ship individual products to the consumer, from China?” That’s an even more pressing question when it comes to low-priced goods.

For a long time, and even now, that was possible due to how international mail rates are calculated, namely from China to the U.S. and other developed countries. Those rates are set by the UPU (Universal Postal Union), and are called “terminal dues.” These are the rates one country’s mail operator pays to another country’s mail operator, so as to deliver a package originated in the first country.

The rules for establishing the rates are extremely complex. In the end, however, they result in an environment where it’s often cheaper for a supplier in China to ship goods directly to a U.S. customer, versus a supplier in the U.S. doing the same from the U.S.

This state of things clearly favors dropshipping, since it favors shipping directly to the consumer from the supplier, on individual packages.

However, this state of things is challenged in two ways:

First, a regulatory shift at the UPU, recognizing the problem and addressing it in small steps, both on a 2016 convention and also in an upcoming 2020 convention. This will slowly tend to punish China shipments directly to U.S. customers.

And second, an initiative by President Trump which seeks to put an end to the same sort of discounts, even if it takes the U.S. out of the UPU.

Either way, in the next 2-3 years “retail” dropshipping will be increasingly challenged by an attack on a central piece of the activity: the ability to economically send individual packages from low-cost suppliers to individual U.S. customers. The ability to dropship will tend to live on, though, for larger operations able to aggregate and disaggregate shipments as needed.

This is an obvious challenge to the dropshipping gold mine that’s likely making Shopify attract hundreds of thousands of retailers to its lower-priced subscriptions.

However:

We have no way of knowing the relevance of Chinese suppliers to the whole trend (though it’s likely very high).

We have no way of knowing the relevance of dropshipping for overall non-Shopify plus subscriber numbers.

And currently, dropshipping interest is still growing rapidly.

Thus, while the challenge is clear, the impact on Shopify is not. And further still, even if the impact is large, it:

Is spread out through several years.

And there’s no immediate step change to make it obvious.

Conclusion

It’s hard to be positive on a company carrying the kind of valuation multiples as Shopify does, while facing obvious challenges over the medium-term future. However, at the same time the trends supporting Shopify in the short term are as strong as they've ever been.

I hope this article was clear in showing why the bullish thesis is so alluring. I also hope it was clear in showing that a likely large contributor to Shopify’s ongoing success, dropshipping:

Contains the seeds of its own demise (through arbitrage).

And faces significant challenges in a critical part of its process, as costs to ship directly from China to individual U.S. customers are set to grow significantly.

