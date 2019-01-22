Nvidia: How The Buyback Will Affect Stock Price
Khaveen Investments
Nvidia recently upgraded their capital return program to include $7.94 billion in share buybacks.
With the company recently shedding 48% in market capitalisation, the share buybacks will have double the effect.
I managed to analyse and identify the exact effects of the buyback on the company's share price based on different scenarios.
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) shed $55.76 billion or 48% in market capitalisation in the recent market correction this past quarter. Following this, the company upgraded their share buyback program to $7.94 billion, which will