Long a margin leader in the industrial MRO distribution space, not to mention a growth leader, Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been reporting incremental margins north of 20% coupled with double-digit sales growth. A downturn in manufacturing PMI doesn’t bode as well for near-term revenue growth, and tariffs could still challenge the price/cost balance in 2019, though the company still has some opportunities with pricing and operational efficiency moves.

Fastenal’s margin superiority has never translated into significant free cash flow superiority over peers like MSC Industrial (MSM) or Grainger (GWW), but the shares have never been held back by DCF-based valuation. Strong margins and ROIC should support a forward EBITDA multiple a little above 14x, but that doesn’t leave much upside from here unless Fastenal can drive some outperformance on margins and/or revenue.

Good Sales, Good Margins

Fastenal’s fourth quarter wasn’t flawless, but it showed a continuation of some solidly positive underlying performance trends. Revenue came in a little better than expected, with 13% revenue growth boosted by a stronger-than-expected December performance (up 14.5% yoy versus the 12% growth in November and October). Core fastener sales came in strong, as did sales to both Fastenal’s manufacturing and non-residential construction customers.

Gross margin declined more than a point from last year, but came in a bit light of expectations and price-cost went negative by 40bp after holding steady in the third quarter. Fastenal offset this through the operating expense lines, with operating income rising 15% and operating margin improving by about 30bp. Incremental margin improved six points on a year-over-year basis, but declined about 200bp on a sequential basis.

Looking For Pricing Power In A Tougher Market

Like MSC, Fastenal management is looking to offset tariffs and other cost pressures with pricing actions in 2019, but it remains to be seen how much price leverage these distributors can actually achieve. Amazon (AMZN) and Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) eSupply are both showing some impact on the market, and even those Fastenal’s vending, vendor-managed inventory, and on-site store programs should help drive a stickier customer base, the reality is that there’s more pricing transparency and less pricing power now in the MRO distributor market than ever before. Further expansion of those on-site programs should continue to drive above-average sales growth for Fastenal, but I call the pricing/tariff situation de-risked, and Fastenal has more exposure to imports from China than MSC or Grainger (around 30% versus 10% and 15%, respectively).

I’m also concerned about the overall health of the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets that Fastenal serves. The non-residential construction market has delivered a performance worthy of the Energizer bunny in recent years, but the signs of slowing momentum are getting harder to ignore (to reiterate, slower growth, not contraction). On the manufacturing side, manufacturing PMI has historically been a good near-term predictor of Fastenal’s sales performance, and the recent weakness in PMI (a December reading of 54.1 versus 59.3, 57.7, and 59.8 in the three prior months) suggests some headwinds could be building.

Can Fastenal Find More Operating Efficiency Drivers?

Fastenal’s margin model is not simple, but management has consistently generated superior margins (compared to other MRO distributors) on the basis of high levels of customer service, a largely variable cost structure, and a mix that generates substantial sales (over a third) from higher-margin fasteners, where Fastenal enjoys roughly 10% share in the North American market.

I’ll be curious to see how the margin situation evolves over the next 12-24 months. Greater on-site sales should help support a more robust top-line growth rate, but these sales are typically at lower gross margins (albeit requiring lower operating costs to support). I’m also interested to see what more Fastenal can do with its logistics assets. Fastenal handles a very large percentage of its logistics needs in-house through its company-owned fleet of semis and delivery trucks, and that helps mitigate some of the rising costs that are affecting other companies. Where I see opportunity here is in reducing deadhead miles – miles where the company’s trucks run empty (usually returning from the customer to its distribution centers). Fastenal has been marketing this capacity to customers, suppliers, and other parties, and Fastenal can offer attractive rates given that the alternative is running those trucks empty and making nothing.

The Outlook

Fastenal did a little better than I’d expected on revenue and EBITDA for 2018, but worse on free cash flow. My gross margin assumption for 2019 is a little lower now, but my revenue number is a little higher and I’m still looking for solid mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth comfortably in excess of U.S. GDP and manufacturing growth. I’m also expecting ongoing improvement in FCF margins, with those margins approaching the mid-teens in five to 10 years, with those improvements driving a nearly double-digit annualized FCF growth rate.

Fastenal isn’t undervalued on a DCF basis, but then it almost never is and I don’t think the market is suddenly going to care so much about that. What’s more relevant to near-term valuation is the company’s margins and returns; metrics like operating margin, ROIC, and ROA correlate strongly and consistently with forward EBITDA multiples in this sector. Fastenal’s strong margins and returns support a healthy multiple of almost 14.5x and a fair value of around $60, but the market is basically there now.

The Bottom Line

I thought Fastenal might have some near-term upside back in the summer, and the shares have managed to outperform the average industrial by about 10%, eking out a small gain over the past six months (while outperforming MSC a bit and Grainger by a wider margin). Between my concerns about a slowing manufacturing sector in 2019 and some margin challenges, I’m not inclined to stretch for these shares now.