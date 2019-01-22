Hudson's Bay Co. - An Undervalued Opportunity In Retail

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Can Yilmaz, CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Hudson's Bay Co. (OTCPK:HBAYF) is a Canadian retailer that has retail operations in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. We expect that HBAYF can achieve a 20% annualized total return over the course of two to three years if it sells the real estate properties that it owns.

HBAYF has been through a volatile year, where the company's shares have risen to high of $12.10 CAD and has fallen to a low of $6.80 thanks to general market weakness, but also a doubts from the market if the Canadian retailer can maintain market share while competing against e-commerce giants like Amazon. However, given the turbulence in the market, HBAYF offers significant value due to the hidden value of the real estate that it has in its balance sheet. HBAYF and a few hedge funds have estimated that value of HBAYF's real estate could reach up to $31 CAD per share.

Key Stats Values 52 week - high/low $12.10 / $6.80 Price to book 1.2 Price to sales 0.1 Yield 0.69% Total Debt % 0.48

For those that are not familiar with HBAYF, it is a Canada-based retailer that owns and operates retail stores in Canada, the United States and parts of Europe. The retail store brands that it operates in these different geographical areas are The Bay, Home Outfitters, Lord & Taylor, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Investing in a traditional retail company for 2019 might be a risky proposition due to the disruption caused by online retail. For example, with Amazon accounting for 49% of all online retail sales and five percent of all retail sales and with a few retailers, like Toys R' Us, Mattress Firm, Nine West, Claire's and Sears filing for bankruptcy.

Despite all of these threats and bad news for retail in the past few years, the performance for HBAYF has been fairly flat with most of the growth coming from the Saks brand. The performance of HBAYF's store brands stores for the past few years is shown below.

HBAYF Retail Statistics From 2015 to Q3 2018 Comparable sales percentage change 2018 Nov - First 39 weeks 2018 - Feb 2017 - Jan 2016 - Jan Bay, L&T, and Home Outfitters -1.2% -2.60% 0.60% 4.00% Saks Fifth Avenue 6.7% 2.10% 0.10% -1.20% Store information Store count 2018 Nov 2018 - Feb 2017 - Jan 2016 - Jan Hudson's Bay Co 89 89 90 90 L&T 48 50 50 50 Home Outfitters 38 44 53 62 Saks Fifth Avenue 42 41 41 38 Saks OFF 5TH 133 129 117 90 Gross leasable area/Square footage (thousands) Hudson's Bay Co 15,739 15,731 15,834 16,006 L&T 6,705 6,930 6,898 6,898 Home Outfitters 1,328 1,529 1,864 2,214 Saks Fifth Avenue 5,303 5,187 5,148 4,741 Saks OFF 5TH 3998 3879 3491 2595

Source: Created by author using data from quarterly and annual reports

The performance of HBAYF should be able to hold up as revenue growth in the retail and restaurant sector for North America is expected to be between 4% and 5% for 2019 and 2020, which was a similar growth for retail between 2015 to 2018.

Hidden Assets

However, the true value of HBAYF is not an expected increase in growth in the retail sector, but it is in retail estate that it owns for its various stores. Management and activists have cited that the real estate that HBAYF owns is equivalent to 30 dollars, which would be a premium of about 250% from its Jan. 4 closing price of $8.52. But these estimates are based on appraisal and projections that may be based on assumptions that are not reliable. In order to have a conservative estimate of HBAYF's real estate holdings, this report will leverage price per square foot of recent real estate transaction that happened in similar areas, where HBAYF owns property. This would be a conservative approach because these transactions would have taken place in past years when real estate prices were lower.

By just applying this methodology to HBAYF's four flagship stores in Canada, Galeria Kauthof properties in Germany, and the Saks store on 5th Avenue, the table below shows that the real estate value comes to about $11.70 per share. This valuation does not include the fee owned properties that HBAYF has in Beverly Hills and San Antonio, nor does it include the Lord & Taylor fee owned properties on the U.S. East Coast.

Value of Various Real Estate Holdings

Source: Created by author using data from German real estate trend, Ottawa commercial sales, Montreal real estate, real estate properties,Vancouver recent transaction and New York recent transaction data.

Valuation

By purchasing HBAYF at $8.52, there would be potential to have a return of up to 37%. However, this valuation does not include the value of HBAYF's retail operations. For the valuation of HBAYF, we use an abnormal earnings valuation model, which is also known as a residual income model. This model determines a company's equity value based on book value and earnings. This valuation model looks at whether or not if management's decisions cause a company to perform better or worse than expected.

The advantage of this model is that does not place a large weight on some terminal value in the future, which is a weakness of the commonly used DCF model. By assuming that HBAYF is able to grow its revenue by 1% annually and reduce its SG&A from 40% to 38% within a five year time frame. The forecasts shown below, estimate a value of $12.69 for HBAYF, where the majority of the value is derived from HBAYF's real estate assets. There would have been a higher upside if HBAYF management can further reduce its operating costs for its retail businesses.

Source: Created by author using data from company reports and excel spreadsheet.

Catalysts and Risks

In order for HBAYF to hit its target price, we would need the following catalysts to happen or else we will be stuck with a value trap.

Activist Investors: As explained in previous sections, Hudson's Bay Co has unrealized value in terms of the real estate property that it owns. Throughout 2018 and recently in 2018 Q4, the company has been facing pressure from Jonathan Litt, from Land & Buildings Investment Management, to sell off the Saks Fifth Avenue brand and create a real estate investment trust structure for its Canadian properties. Litt has mentioned that he has plans to put forward a slate of directors so that the Toronto based retailed could unlock the value of its real estate.

Litt has experience in this area since he has over 25 years of experience in public real estate securities and direct property and has been successful in unlocking value in other companies such as BRE Properties, Associated Estates, and MGM Resort. Therefore continued pressure from Land & Buildings Investment Management can help HBAYF to hit our forecasted target price.

Management: Another factor that can allow HBAYF to reach our forecasted price is the commitment that management has for HBAYF's turnaround. For example, in recent weeks an entity owned by Chairman Richard Baker bought a 9.8% stake in HBAYF from Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan for $9.45 dollars a share. The amount of investment that the Chairman put it into the company shows his commitment in turning around the performance of HBAYF. Also Richard Baker has extensive experience in real estate, as he is also the owner of National Realty Development Corp., which is one of the largest privately owned real estate development companies in the United States. Richard is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., which is a REIT listed on the Nasdaq Exchange. Richard Baker's experience in real estate would align well with a strategy where HBAYF starts to unlock the potential that it has in its properties.

Additional property sales: During 2018, HBAYF was able to sell its Lord & Taylor flagship building in New York to WeWork Property Advisors in a transaction that was valued at $850 million USD. HBAYF used this amount of cash to pay down its debt. This was not factored into the valuation in the previous section. Also, HBAYF and RioCan REIT have put the HBAYF Vancouver store on market. If HBAYF/RioCan can close the sale of this location, then this can help deliver more value to its stock price.

Real estate prices: One of the key risks behind the thesis of this report is that there is not a crash in the real estate market. If prices were to fall to 2008-2010 levels, then the value of HBAYF may not be worth $12 dollars.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we believe that HBAYF offers excellent value and expect 20%+ annualized total returns over the next two to three years due to the real estate that it owns throughout Europe, Canada and the United States.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.