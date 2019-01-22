Has The Merger Of Newmont And Goldcorp Derailed Continental Gold?

An equity raise seems tricky, considering that Continental’s share price has been in free fall since September when three geologists of the company were shot dead.

Continental Gold revealed that the initial capex for its Buritica project will be increased by over $100 million, which means that the company will need to secure funding soon.

The merger between Newmont Mining and Goldcorp has raised concerns about the funding of several juniors, the most affected of which could be Continental Gold.

Introduction

The announcement of the merger between Newmont Mining (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG) shook the gold mining world to its core. With the resulting company planning to shed assets, several analysts fear that the deal threatens to impact one of the few sources of finance available to junior exploration companies. Over the past several years, gold majors have been a major source of funding for juniors with the farming into projects and/or subscribing for shares in their smaller sector players.

The most affect gold company from this merger could be Colombia-focused Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF), which Newmont backed with a $109 million strategic investment for a 19.9% stake in May 2017. Continental was quick to dismiss the fears, with CEO Ari Sussman saying that Newmont had unequivocally confirmed that it remains supportive of the company and the continued development of its Buritica project. This statement does little to calm the nerves as it’s vague. Does "remains supportive" mean that Newmont will help fund Continental to commercial production? Because if that the case, then I think that the recent slump in the share price presents a very compelling buying opportunity.

The great fall and the reasons for it

Newmont bought Continental shares at C$4,00 apiece, a 46% premium to the share price at the time. It was hailed as a major achievement for Continental as the premium was astonishing and also such a large investment from a major is very rare – you can count the number of strategic investments in the mining sector above $75 million since 2015 using the fingers on your two hands. And yet, Sussman claimed that the company could’ve received even more from Newmont, had it wished:

Sussman says that Newmont wanted to buy a larger stake, but Continental kept it at 19.9%. "The Newmont investment was the best of all options at the time, because the premium was so great. But it likely puts us in play at some point," he says. "Our strategy is to extract as much value out of the ground now, so that any producer attempting to acquire us in the future will need to pay for this additional upside." - "Site visit: Continental Gold cruising to production at Buritica" - The Northern Miner

I think that Sussman thought that the share price would go only up with the company launching a 137,000-meter drill campaign in 2018 with the aim of adding a lot of ounces to Buritica. Yet, the share price of Continental stood at C$1.90 on the TSX as of time of writing, which is a 52-week low and less than half what Newmont paid just over 18 months ago.

The slide of Continental’s share price started in September after the company revealed that three of its geologists were killed by dissident members of a former rebel group. Information in the media suggested that the company knew of the dangers for the geologists but didn’t take appropriate measures.

Yet, Continental’s relationships with the community have remained stable following the incident and its social license is still intact, so I don’t understand how the share price loss can be attributed to this. And I certainly don’t subscribe to the idea that most Continental shareholders somehow decided that the company is guilty, grew a conscience and decided to sell their shares.

Could the share price drop come from Newmont getting cold feet? I don’t see the company doing that due to the September accident, but on 10 August Continental disclosed in its financial report for the second quarter of 2018 that the initial capital costs for Buritica would soar to $475-$515 million from the $389.2 million in the feasibility study due to $74 million in scope changes. The additional costs include a $50 million enhanced water treatment process plant and related infrastructure to meet new Colombian water discharge regulations and a $3.5 million pipeline to discharge the treated water to the Cauca river. Another $20 million came from a tailings tram and a 110 kV power transmission line, but these were transferred from sustaining capital expenses. The problem I have with this is that it’s a huge increase to the initial capex and the company blindsided shareholders. Sure, Continental mentioned there could be scope changes in its financial report for the first quarter of 2018, but it didn’t indicate that the sum could be this large. Also, I found from a document at Colombia’s environmental authority that Continental asked for changes in its global environmental license in the summer of 2017, just after the investment from Newmont.

Is Newmont still supporting Continental?

It’s hard for me to believe that Newmont didn’t do its due diligence properly and didn’t know that the initial capex for Buritica would be higher. Is it even possible that the scope changes came as a result of their involvement? No one can really tell for certain and this is what’s bothering me as an investor – the lack of transparency at both Continental and Newmont.

Despite everything, I think that Newmont is still very interested in Buritica. The major reason for this is that the company has been investing in juniors with holdings that are very near the project. On 29 August, Newmont signed an option agreement with Miranda Gold (OTCPK:MRDDF) to earn an interest in the latter’s Lyra gold project.

Lyra is located right next to Buritica and it consists of 14 concession contract applications totaling 54,895 hectares and covering more than 25 km of the Tonusco Fault:

In September, Newmont acquired a 19.9% stake in Orosur Mining (OTC:OROXF) which owns the Anza project around 50 km south from Buritica. Under the deal, Newmont can earn a 75% stake in Anza by spending $30 million over 12 years, completing a National Instrument 43-101-compliant feasibility study and making $4 million cash payments.

With these investments, Newmont has snapped interests in three projects in the gold-rich Mid-Cauca belt and according to info from the share chat at London South East, the gold giant has already made 15-20 site visits at Anza alone.

Conclusion

If Newmont wasn't interested in Continental anymore, I don’t think they would be investing in projects near Buritica. You could argue that this could’ve changed after the merger with Goldcorp but I doubt it. The new company will target a pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) for its projects at $1,200 per ounce of above 15%, while Buritica’s after-tax IRR stands at over 25% even after the scope changes:

Buritica is one of the few remaining tier one gold projects that are still undeveloped and the all-in sustaining costs will be among the lowest in the world. With gold majors trying to cut costs, I doubt Newmont would want to miss on a project with AISC of below $500 per ounce. Also, with construction of Buritica complete at 47%, I don’t think Newmont would choose to pull out on the final stretch. Buritica has the potential to be one of its core projects and the exploration potential is enormous, something that I’ve already covered in a SA article in August 2018 here.

To summarize - I think that Newmont should still be interested in funding Buritica and Continental, which means that the shares of the latter could be undervalued. I think that Continental doesn't have much time and will need to secure funding in the coming months, which could provide a good boost to the share price.

