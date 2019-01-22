Vinci: After London Gatwick, What's Next In 2019?

The Gatwick acquisition should be a winner in the long run. Short term, it could be affected by Brexit.

Vinci (OTCPK:VCISF, OTCPK:VCISY) confirmed its ambitions to become a leading airport operator by buying a majority stake in London Gatwick, Britain’s second-busiest airport, in December 2018. In fact, the £2.9B (US$3.7B) acquisition makes the French company the largest non-state-owned operator by passenger numbers.

It's still early days to assess how profitable this acquisition will be, as Brexit still overhangs Gatwick's prospects. In this article, we will also discuss the performance of Vinci Airports' portfolio as a whole, and potential catalysts for 2019, such as Aéroport de Paris' (OTCPK:AEOXF, OTCPK:ARRPY) full privatization.

London Gatwick: A major acquisition that raises Vinci's profile

While all eyes were on Aéroports de Paris as potentially Vinci's next trophy asset, the big news came from London, with Vinci buying a 50.01% stake in Gatwick airport. According to Vinci Airports' President Nicolas Notebaert, the opportunity was too good to ignore:

Just a few months ago we would not even have dreamed of being able to acquire an unlimited license in the London airports system for less than 20 times core earnings. (Source: Vinci's Nicolas Notebaert, quoted by Reuters)

I agree that the acquisition makes a lot of sense for Vinci. It keeps raising the profile of its airports division, and there are synergies to be obtained with Vinci's other European airports. In terms of know-how, the French company will also learn from Gatwick, considered to be one the world's most efficient airports. Gatwick had until 2017 the busiest single-use runway in the world.

What remains to be seen is how financially profitable the acquisition will turn out to be, especially in the short run. Vinci consider that they were able to buy the majority stake at a discount, given the uncertainties created by Brexit. But there are some real challenges associated with Brexit, which is probably why the sellers decided to reduce their stake in the first place.

Brexit could still be a challenge

When asked about the Brexit risk, Vinci's management put forward an argument which I think is flawed. According to CEO Xavier Huillard, a "hard Brexit" would be mitigated by a weaker pound, which would benefit Gatwick as more visitors and shoppers would be attracted to London.

However, when one looks at the main routes to and from London Gatwick, it becomes obvious that outbound tourism (British people visiting foreign countries, mainly in Europe), is far more important than inbound tourism:

(Source: Wikipedia)

This list is full of Mediterranean destinations, Spanish cities and islands in particular, that are popular holiday destinations among Britons. Gatwick is a major airport for low-cost airlines like EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF, OTCQX:ESYJY) and a sizeable part of its travelers are price-conscious. If the cost of a holiday in the Eurozone goes up for Britons as the pound goes down, this should have a sizeable negative impact on Gatwick's traffic. To me, this effect would outweigh, by far, the positives from inbound tourism.

One of the strengths of the Gatwick acquisition is that it benefits from a freehold property regime, meaning that Vinci has plenty of time to monetize the asset, reducing the impact of the current political mess. But in the short term, I'm sure Vinci's management, beyond corporate communication, will be hoping that Brexit gets resolved in a way that doesn't hurt the U.K.'s economy.

Vinci Airports' 2018 performance and 2019 growth prospects

2018 was another successful year at Vinci's airports. Many concessions saw solid growth rates, with Cambodia, Chile, and the French regional airports as stand-out performers:

(Source: Vinci's Q4 traffic press release)

Japan would have done even better if it were not for the typhoon that hurt traffic at Kobe's airport in September and, to a lesser extent, in Q4. Brazil has picked up momentum, with a strong Q4. More importantly, Vinci expects another year of healthy growth in 2019, as many of these locations continue to benefit from the macro trend of growing tourism globally.

Japan, Brazil, Chile, Cambodia will, in my opinion, deliver solid results in 2019, with Japan benefiting from a base effect in Kobe, emerging-market growth in South America, and the ever-increasing numbers of Chinese tourists in Cambodia. Portugal has been a resounding success in recent years, but its airports are starting to be capacity-constrained, in Lisbon in particular, hence the works planned by Vinci (see below).

Update on Portuguese developments and Aéroports de Paris privatization

Lisbon

In early January 2019, Vinci and the Portuguese government agreed on a significant capex program which will see the company invest €1.15B (US$ 1.3B) to expand Lisbon's capacity. The works will involve two separate projects: the expansion of the current airport, and the building of a new airport on the south bank of the Tagus.

The latter remains contested by environmentalists, but could bring some economic benefits to the area, in addition to servicing the increasing numbers of tourists. The tailwind of tourism has benefited Vinci greatly in Portugal, but for growth to continue, new investments have become a necessity to debottleneck air traffic.

Aéroports de Paris

Despite the Gatwick acquisition, Vinci has indicated that its interest in another large deal, the Aéroports de Paris ("ADP") privatization, remains intact. ADP is already a listed company, of which Vinci owns 8%. But the French government has retained a 50.6% stake, which it now intends to divest in an auction.

The auction was expected to take place in H1 2019; however, given the current turmoil in France, there have been rumors that it will be postponed. With the "Gilets Jaunes" (Yellow Vests) crisis still on its hands, the government might be in no hurry to privatize symbolic assets like the Parisian airports operated by ADP. The opposition has already stated that they will try to block the sale.

What does it mean for Vinci? The government remains determined to sell the stake in order to fund other investments. But the full privatization will undoubtedly be presented by the opposition as a "gift" of public assets to a private owner, and will be perceived as such by a large chunk of the population. So it remains unclear whether Vinci or other bidders would be able to get an attractive deal.

That is apparently Vinci's standpoint, as expressed by Vinci Airports' President Nicolas Notebaert: “For ADP, all depends on the terms the government will set in coming months. We have the financial and operational capacity”.

Valuation

The main metrics for Vinci (as of Jan 13) and various listed airport operators can be found below. Note: metrics are seen to vary a lot between operators, as each company is specific (some have full ownership of their assets, other operate under concession contracts etc). While most companies on this list are pure players, Vinci and Atlantia are conglomerates.

(Source: author's work based on SeekingAlpha and Morningstar data)

Vinci's P/E of 13, and EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.25, may sound cheap in comparison to other entities on the list, but the construction business and motorway concessions of the company warrant lower multiples than its fast-growing airports division. It's worth noting that Gatwick's acquisition was done on the basis of an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15, which does seem reasonable for a freehold in a major developed market.

The share price remains way off its peak of early 2018, following the broader market's weakness in H2, and due to some French-specific reasons that I elaborated on in a previous article. In my opinion, Vinci's current price makes it very attractive for long-term investors.

VCISF data by YCharts

Takeaways

Vinci's airport division came to prominence with the acquisition of a majority stake in London Gatwick. The short term could be challenged by Brexit, but the deal should pay off in the long run.

It will be hard, for political reasons, for Vinci to get a favorable deal in the potential Aéroports de Paris privatization. However, Vinci's portfolio as it is will definitely deliver some growth, and the company showed with Gatwick that it can find other opportunistic, unexpected deals.

I didn't touch on Vinci's other businesses here, but they are well-oriented for the most part (see also this recent article by Cameron Smith), and to me, with the airports division as its main growth driver, Vinci remains an attractive pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VINCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.