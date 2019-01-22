Gritstone Oncology: Reiterating Buy, High Upside Potential
by: Bhavneesh Sharma
Summary
Gritstone Oncology is one of my top oncology picks.
The stock doubled to about $30/share since the IPO and then was cut in half due to the broad market selloff.
The company will release phase 2 data from GRANITE-001 program towards the latter half of 2019 and I expect the stock to continue upward momentum and go to new highs.
Notes from a KOL call (Cleveland Clinic oncologist) are also included.
On revised DCF valuation, shares remain a Buy with price target $31, 85% upside potential.
