Gritstone Oncology: Reiterating Buy, High Upside Potential

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS)
by: Bhavneesh Sharma
Bhavneesh Sharma
Registered investment advisor, biotech, contrarian
Gritstone Oncology is one of my top oncology picks.

The stock doubled to about $30/share since the IPO and then was cut in half due to the broad market selloff.

The company will release phase 2 data from GRANITE-001 program towards the latter half of 2019 and I expect the stock to continue upward momentum and go to new highs.

Notes from a KOL call (Cleveland Clinic oncologist) are also included.

On revised DCF valuation, shares remain a Buy with price target $31, 85% upside potential.

