It’s been a tough road for Lexicon (NASDAQ:LXRX) with its dual-SGLT inhibitor Zynquista (also known as sotagliflozin), even though the drug has shown solid efficacy from its initial Phase II trials and even though there is still a significant need for more than just insulin therapy for people with Type 1 diabetes. The recent FDA advisory committee meeting (or AdCom) and its 8-8 split decision on whether Zynquista should be approved only muddies the water further, and it is up to the FDA’s reviewers to decide whether the improvements in blood glucose management outweigh the acknowledged higher risks of diabetic ketoacidosis (or DKA) from taking the drug.

Because of the “safety first” mentality of the FDA with respect to diabetes, not to mention the elevated DKA risks that have been seen in trials, I’ve never given Zynquista the sort of approval odds in my model that a drug with its net efficacy benefit would otherwise normally get. Although I’m still positive on balance regarding the drug’s approval chances, a significant source of value for Lexicon's shares is very much still at risk.

Bad News First – Panelists (And The FDA) Are Still Very Risk-Averse Regarding T1D

The FDA’s briefing documents for the AdCom held few surprises. I think anyone who has followed the development of SGLT inhibitors for T1D would have expected a heavy focus on DKA risk, and such was the case for both the documents and the panel.

Despite trial designs that included instructions to help avoid DKA events, trial participants taking Zynquista still saw a roughly 8-fold increase in DKA events, and more than one mention was made during the AdCom of wanting to see a study done to evaluate the benefits of more active ketone monitoring in reducing incidences of DKA while on Zynquista – even though I don’t know how you could ethically design such a study as a double-armed study.

Sanofi (SNY), Lexicon’s development and marketing partner for Zynquista, and Lexicon had submitted a risk management plan that included doctor and patient education (including emphasis on more frequent testing and recognizing early signs of DKA), but there was skepticism on the part of at least some panelists as to whether this would be adequate in a real-world setting (including mention of that desire to see the efficacy of the proposed REMS strategy validated by a clinical study). Likewise, the observation from Sanofi’s head of diabetes Klaus Henning Jensen that the DKA risk seen with Zynquista was similar to what has been seen with real-world off-label use of SGLT-2 inhibitors didn’t seem to change minds.

Beyond the DKA risk, the FDA also took aim at Lexicon/Sanofi’s efficacy metrics and indicated benefits beyond HbA1c reduction. Although endocrinologists and other speakers pushed back on this, noting the need for the panel/FDA to “think beyond A1c” and that net benefit endpoints address “meaningful benefits important to patients”, benefits like improved time-in-range and reduced glycemic variability didn’t seem to resonate with all of the panelists.

All told, I can’t really say that the concerns and skepticism surprise me. The FDA, and many real-world clinicians, have long been exceptionally risk-averse when it comes to treatment options for T1D, even though the underlying implication that current insulin therapy is “good enough” is severely flawed. While “first do no harm” is a great guiding principle, I believe there’s a real block on the part of some clinicians and regulators when it comes to recognizing that doing nothing is doing harm given that upwards of 70% of T1D patients in the U.S. are not adequately controlled on insulin.

Some Brighter Spots

The panel meeting wasn’t all bad for Lexicon and Zynquista. Several speakers made strong cases that new treatment options like Zynquista are needed for better management of T1D, and that the drug produces meaningful real-world benefits for those who took it. Likewise, many speakers presented arguments that currently-available ketone testing options (which you can get at almost any drug store) are sufficient to manage the risk of DKA, and that doctors and patients simply need to be well-informed of the risks and symptoms of DKA and the importance of testing.

Another benefit noted in the presentation, and arguably underplayed on the Street and elsewhere, is the benefit of patients on Zynquista requiring less insulin. Given the spiraling cost of insulin in recent years, this is not a trivial detail for many people with T1D, as some people have to ration their insulin (taking less than they should) because they cannot afford it.

What Will The FDA Do?

In my opinion, the risk management strategy outlined by Lexicon and Sanofi should be sufficient to address the elevated DKA risks of taking Zynquista. DKA is a serious matter, and can be fatal, but if you look at the pooled data from Lexicon’s studies, it would take an estimated 26 patient-years on the drug to see one additional DKA event. In the meantime, inadequate glycemic control has very real negative health impacts on people with T1D. At a minimum, I would argue the risk-benefit analysis should be in the hands of patients and their doctors, as well as the responsibility to properly monitor for DKA and minimize the risks where possible. A split decision from the panel is clearly not a positive (though equally clearly better than a definitive negative vote). As is so often said in reference to FDA AdComs, the FDA is not bound by the votes; the FDA often (but not always) goes the way of the panel, but has tended to be a little more permissive/liberal, particularly in the last couple of years.

I still believe that the FDA will approve Zynquista, but it is likely to be with a black box warning regarding DKA risk and likely with a fairly strenuous REMS requirement. Those, in turn, will likely impact the commercial acceptance of the drug, though I still believe it can generate very worthwhile revenue for Lexicon.

The Outlook

Given the FDA’s position in the briefing documents and the outcome of the panel meeting, I’ve cut my approval odds for Zynquista in T1D from 85% to 55%. Perhaps that is too conservative, but so be it – it still supports a per-share value of over $4 for Lexicon from this opportunity, and clearly the market is not agreeing with that assessment when you factor in the value for Xermelo, Zynquista in T2D, and other pipeline opportunities. All told, this pushes my fair value for Lexicon down a bit below $15, with the total value from Zynquista (T1D, T2D in both the U.S. and EU) amounting to more than $10/share.

The Bottom Line

Lexicon has been weak for a while, with the Street punishing the stock for weak sales trends with Xermelo (where the company has seen a much higher percentage of patients needing their patient assistance program) and growing concerns regarding Zynquista. Although I think there is meaningful upside from here, a lot rides on the uncertain outcome of the FDA’s evaluation of Zynquista for T1D, the ability to find more paying customers for Xermelo, and progress in developing the clinical pipeline.