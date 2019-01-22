Continental AG: Large Gains If U.S. Tariffs Don't Eventuate
About: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), CTTAY
by: Simon-Peter Noble
Summary
The stock price has fallen nearly 50% because of one-time factors and the threat of U.S. import tariffs on European autos.
The stock should rally if U.S. tariffs aren’t implemented, which is possible if they're a bargaining chip for agricultural concessions.
The price to book value implies that this is the third-best buying opportunity of the last two decades.
Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) is a high-quality German automotive manufacturing company specializing in tires and non-tire rubber products, auto parts, and future automotive technologies like autonomous driving and electric vehicle ecosystems. A confluence of