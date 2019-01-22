Time To Sell O'Reilly Shares

Image credit

A huge run

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) has been on a monstrous run in the past 18 months or so. The stock bottomed at just $169 in the summer of 2017, only to embark upon what has become a tremendous rally that has seen the share price double. I’ve been cautious on O’Reilly’s valuation in the past, but I also recognized how absurd the share price was the last time I reported on the stock, when it traded for just $214. I recommended buying it then, but now that we have seen such a huge rally, I think it is time to take profits and move on.

Revenue is strong, margins are not

Earnings continue to be strong, so that is certainly not the reason for my cautiousness. Indeed, for the first three quarters of this year, O’Reilly has opened 171 net new stores, on track for its goal of 200 for the year. That’s a ~4% increase in the store count, which is respectable given the massive scale on which O’Reilly already operates. In addition, management has a similar new store target for 2019.

That has helped fuel a YTD revenue increase of 6%, with the bulk of the gains coming from a robust 4% comparable sales increase. That stacks on top of a 1.5% gain in the same period last year, proving O’Reilly’s revenue generation momentum is well intact. The auto parts retailers as a group have experienced strong revenue growth in the past several years, but O’Reilly certainly has been the best of the bunch.

Operating income has fallen 30bps as a percentage of revenue, however, as ever-rising SG&A costs take a toll on roughly flat gross margins. That has led to operating income growing more slowly than revenue, although it certainly is still expanding thanks to rising revenue.

This presents a problem, however, as lower margins mean that revenue growth has to do all of the work – and then some – in terms of earnings growth. While O’Reilly will continue to see a low single digit annual tailwind from a higher store count, it isn’t realistic, in my view, to extrapolate 4% comparable sales out into the stratosphere given where the company is in terms of its store productivity. O’Reilly has stacked years of comparable sales gains upon each other, meaning that each successive gain is incrementally more difficult to achieve. I’m not calling for a comparable sales decline but some caution, it would seem, is warranted. I think low single digit gains are probable, in line with 2017's numbers. But expecting anything higher than that seems imprudent.

The buyback has been a winner

O’Reilly’s buyback program has been tremendously successful in the past decade as the share count should end 2018 around 80 million shares, down from 125 million ten years ago. That has helped juice earnings-per-share growth over the years and certainly, I love a good buyback to do just that. However, while I believe the buyback will continue to boost earnings-per-share, I don’t see it as nearly as attractive as it was at times in the past just because of the valuation. Obviously, a buyback works best when the stock is cheap, because not only does it provide more shares for the company’s buyback funds, but at some point, the stock rebounds in valuation, providing another tailwind. On the other hand, when buybacks are made at high valuations, shareholder wealth can be destroyed. I think we are closer to the latter with O’Reilly than the former.

The company recently boosted its total authorization to nearly $12 billion, which is good for ~40% of the float today. That’s obviously an enormous buyback, but it isn’t going to be completed anytime soon. In other words, it isn’t like O’Reilly is going to buy back nearly half of its float in two years or something like that, so while the headline number is huge, it will take many years.

A full valuation, and then some

Speaking of the valuation, O’Reilly now trades for 22 times 2018 earnings estimate of $16.11 and about 20 times 2019’s estimate of $17.82. O’Reilly has traded for mid-teens valuations at times in the past and more recently, for mid-20s valuations. However, with the average around 19 times earnings, it would seem O’Reilly is fully valued today and then some, meaning that the valuation has become a headwind, instead of a tailwind. Indeed, if we apply a multiple of 19 to 2019’s earnings estimate of $17.82, we get a share price of $339; that is marginally below where we trade today. In other words, it looks to me like 2019 growth is already priced into the stock just three weeks into the year.

I continue to like the auto parts retailers for long-term fundamentals and I also still think O’Reilly is the best in the group; its many years of operating superiority would suggest that to be the case. However, we cannot expect comparable sales increases to continue to fly higher year after year given the already-high efficiency levels of the company’s stores. Margins are a concern as well as even a 4% increase in comparable sales – which should provide meaningful operating leverage – wasn't enough to even keep margins flat, let alone increase them. The buyback will help but the company is doubling down at a time when the valuation is soaring, so its buyback dollars are less effective.

It isn’t that I don’t like O’Reilly any longer, because I certainly do. However, the price one must pay to own the story now is too dear and thus, investors wanting to own the stock should wait for a better entry price. We may not see O’Reilly trade for 15 times earnings again in the near future, but 22 is simply too much. Patience will be key with O’Reilly because Mr. Market has gotten a little too excited about the company’s prospects, and I think it is at least fully valued for 2019 already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.