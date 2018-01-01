The Navios Group ("Navios") of companies have been subject to ongoing controversial discussion on Seeking Alpha due to obvious conflicts of interests and abusive intercompany transactions in the past. Navios is controlled by Greek shipowner Angeliki Frangou. Publicly-traded entities are Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), and, the latest addition, Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI or "Navios Containers").

Photo: "Navios Unison", 10,000 TEU Post-Panamax Containership - Source: ShipSpotting.com

Navios Containers was established in April 2017 in order to benefit from temporary dislocation in the containership markets and indeed managed to acquire a meaningful number of vessels at rock bottom prices at that time. Over time, the company has raised $180 million in equity at prices substantially above current levels and another $200 million in long-term debt and used the funds to double its vessel count from an initial number of 14 to 28 as of today. The company holds options to acquire two more containerships from an unrelated party with delivery currently expected in H1/2019. The average fleet age is approaching 11 years, roughly in line with the general market.

Unfortunately, things haven't played out as expected for Navios Containers as a double whammy of falling charter rates and panic in the equity markets forced the company to call off an anticipated $100 million U.S. public offering in November 2018. Instead, Navios Containers decided to pursue a so-called "Direct Listing" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with the company's largest equityholder, Navios Maritime Partners, distributing approximately 2.5% of Navios Containers' outstanding equity to its unitholders. No new equity was issued, and no funds were raised in conjunction with the Direct Listing which was completed on December 10.

After the Direct Listing, Navios Maritime Partners still holds 33.5% of the company's outstanding 34.6 million units, while Navios Holdings owns another 3.7%.

The units have performed poorly so far, losing 25% on anemic volume from their opening price six weeks ago despite a very strong recovery in the equity markets.

At the prevailing unit price of $3, the equity is currently trading at an estimated 40-50% discount to net asset value ("NAV"), including the company's above-market time charter contracts.

Frankly speaking, I have every understanding for the units' underperformance. Boxships' charter rates have remained weak, and the failed $100 million equity raise has diminished the company's near-term growth prospects.

In addition, the company remains effectively controlled by the Navios Group which exposes outside equityholders to the risk of potentially unfavorable related party transactions, a common theme in shipping.

Moreover, a 50% discount to net asset value isn't exactly unique in the shipping markets these days. For example, parent company Navios Maritime Partners currently trades at an estimated 35% of NAV and even pays a sizeable distribution, currently yielding approximately 6.5% p.a.

From a fundamental perspective, the parent actually looks like the superior choice here.

Lastly, I have been a vocal advisor against any kind of long-term investment in shipping companies for some time now. Here's an excerpt from my most recent article on Capital Product Partners (CPLP):

The sad story of CPLP is just one example for the elevated risks investors are facing when investing in shipping stocks. Remember, the company was established to provide income-orientated investors with perceived safe, juicy and increasing distributions while serving its main purpose as a standby source of capital for its sponsor. But things are moving fast in the shipping markets - currently undersupplied sub-segments of the market can easily move to overcapacities within just two years as highly efficient and even more highly subsidized Asian shipyards are aggressively competing for basically any type of newbuild vessel you can imagine. Ordering a tanker or a bulk carrier for delivery in 12-15 months against just 10% down payment? No problem and don't forget to ask the yard for some cheap vendor financing to deal with the balloon payment at delivery. Very generally speaking, short periods of strong demand are often causing long periods of oversupply as capital gets quickly allocated to segments with the juiciest dayrates. Once built and delivered, these vessels will be competing in the markets for 20+ years. And once dayrates start to move lower, the fragile capital structure of a shipping company will soon show major cracks as high leverage and low cash flows usually do not make a good fit. As of this point, the share price will already have tumbled by 90% but to avoid tripping credit covenants, a major capital raise will be deemed appropriate, often diluting already badly stricken equityholders literally beyond recognition. Apart from general market dynamics, shipping companies are not exactly famous for their commitment to the principles of shareholder value. As discussed above, a limited partnership company is first and foremost obliged to act to the benefit of its sponsor while equityholders are not viewed as the company's owners but rather as a cheap source of capital without having a say in anything. But that's not all. Some shipping companies do not shy away from utilizing highly toxic financing schemes with the potential to wipe out equityholders within months or even weeks as evidenced during 2017 when Greek-based companies from the likes of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) lead by clever finance artists competed for the world record in executing consecutive reverse splits thus wiping out their shareholders in droves. There are many more stories that could be told here but I will leave it with that. Generally speaking, buy-and-hold investors can't win in the highly cyclical shipping markets. They will almost certainly end up being wiped out or diluted heavily at the very bottom of the market. Unless you are a very active and speculative investor with great knowledge of the inherent market dynamics, simply stay away from shipping investments or at least try to become involved with the debt or preferred equity parts of the market which are a much safer place to be.

So, with the company's short-term growth prospects having been diminished by the recent IPO failure, a number of favorable time charters scheduled to run off over the next couple of quarters and charter rates down by an eye-catching 40-50% over the past six months, why have I started to accumulate Navios Containers' common units in recent weeks?

In fact, this is not a bet on the company's fundamentals (which, despite the above-discussed issues, remain quite solid) - I am actually hoping for the units to be picked up by the momentum crowd on the heels of an anticipated big Q4/2018 earnings headline a couple of weeks from now. Keep in mind, the upcoming Q4 and full year 2018 report will be the company's very first earnings release as an U.S.-listed entity and should attract considerably higher attention than in previous quarters when Navios Containers was listed on the Norwegian OTC market.

The company's Q3 earnings were decent, and there's no reason to expect Q4 results to differ materially as just one new vessel was delivered at the beginning of the quarter and 89% of available days for Q4 having already been fixed as at the end of Q3.

Source: Q3/2018 Press Release

With anticipated strong cash flows and an eye-catchingly-high earnings per share number relative to the company's unit price, I wouldn't be surprised to see the momentum crowd getting attracted to the stock for a potentially short-lived but nevertheless violent ride, particularly when considering the unit's very low trading volume.

In addition, I would expect management to provide further details on the company's stated distribution policy of returning "up to $10.0 million annually to our unitholders through common unit repurchases and/or cash distributions". Keep in mind that parent Navios Maritime Partners has recently announced a major share buyback program and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation also started buying back common stock early last year.

I wouldn't be surprised at all to see Navios Containers also announcing a unit buyback program alongside the Q4 earnings release.

Bottom line:

Don't get me wrong, this is just an attempt to take advantage of a potential short-term catalyst and not a long-term investment. Despite rather solid financials and a large discount to NAV, the company's future growth and earnings prospects have deteriorated in recent months. Add the usual Navios Group risk discount to the picture and it's hard to make a really strong case for Navios Containers at this point.

But short term, anticipated strong Q4/2018 headline numbers, in conjunction with a potential buyback announcement, might very well attract momentum traders to the stock and provide for a decent, but most likely short-lived rally.

My price target after the earnings release is $4 or approximately 35% upside from current levels.

Keep in mind, this is a very risky trade. The units need to be picked up by the momentum crowd to make it work, as otherwise you might end up being trapped in a fairly illiquid stock with deteriorating earnings and growth prospects.