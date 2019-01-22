Commerce Bancshares Well-Rewarded For Its Quality And Stability

Summary

Commerce isn't really known for growth, but low double-digit pre-provision income growth in the fourth quarter is a strong number, and Commerce is likely to outgrow peers in 2019-2020.

While Commerce is seeing some new competitive entrants into its core Kansas City market, the bank has its own expansion efforts in markets like Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Nashville.

Commerce's share price already seems to embed a premium for quality; the stronger relative growth rate should help, but it's hard to call CBSH cheap.