As was the case for most banks, 2018 wasn’t an easy year for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), but this New York/private banking-focused specialty bank is going into 2019 with better momentum and a cleaner, more interesting business mix. It also certainly doesn’t hurt that this liability-sensitive bank is looking at the end of the rate hike cycle.

Between growing/expanding the West Coast business, supporting the new private equity and digital asset banking businesses, and the blockchain-based Signet payments business, Signature has some interesting growth opportunities queued up, and I believe there continue to be better-than-worthwhile opportunities out there for service-centric banks at a time when many larger banks are managing their business with a cost focus. If high single-digit core earnings growth is a reasonable expectation over the next five to 10 years, I believe these shares are undervalued below $140.

A Good Fourth Quarter, Though Not Quite That Good

Signature had a strong-looking fourth quarter report, with revenue 3% better than expected and both pre-provision income and core EPS about 5% better than the sell-side expected. The “but” is that about half of the upside was driven by higher than expected prepayment income. Even so, an earnings beat of 2% - 3% isn’t bad in a quarter where more than a third of banks have missed.

Revenue rose 4% yoy as reported, with net interest income up 5%. As a liability-sensitive bank, Signature Bank has been taking a bruising as rates have headed higher, and the company saw an 18bp yoy/5bp decline in core NIM (adjusted for the pre-payments), partly offsetting the double-digit yoy growth in average earning assets. Fee income declined 27% yoy (and rose 27% qoq), but is presently a trivially small part of the business.

Operating expenses rose 8% yoy and the efficiency ratio worsened on both an annual (140bp) and sequential (70bp) basis, as Signature continues to invest in these growth opportunities and continues to hire private banking teams, including eight teams hired in 2018. Relative to expectations, though, the efficiency ratio was nearly a point better than expected, as these growth-oriented spending plans had been well-communicated to the Street. Pre-provision income growth was modest (up 2%), but still better than expected, and tangible book value per share rose about 9%.

Signature showed some exciting momentum in its lending. Period-end loan balances rose almost 12% yoy and 4% qoq, modestly exceeding expectations and accelerating from the growth rates seen in the last two quarters. Multifamily lending is still far and away the dominant lending line here (Signature has meaningful share in the NYC multifamily market), but C&I lending pipped multifamily and CRE loan growth on a qoq basis by 30bp, the first time C&I lending has outgrown CRE lending in a long time. I believe this reflects Signature’s commitment (and some early progress/success) in diversifying the business away from such an intense real estate focus in the future.

Deposit growth couldn’t keep pace, rising about 9% yoy and 1% qoq, but Signature’s non-interest-bearing deposit balances improved startingly well, with 11% year-over-year growth in average balances, which is far and away better than anything else I’ve seen so far. That helped keep a lid on deposit costs, which rose 40bp yoy and 15bp qoq, and Signature did see its quarterly deposit beta decline to 40%, a level only slightly above mid-cap norms in the mid-30%’s.

A Multi-Prong Growth Opportunity

Signature has a lot of irons in the fire when it comes to driving growth. The most straightforward initiative is the company’s attempt to basically replicate its NYC-focused private banking operation on the West Coast (primarily in San Francisco at first, but also in LA). Signature hired two banking teams for the West Coast business (hiring them away from First Republic (FRC) ), and I agree with management that there is a meaningful opportunity to grab share from troubled super-regional banks like Wells Fargo (WFC) that are more cost-focused these days and smaller community banks that can’t compete in terms of product breadth or loan underwriting capacity. While this West Coast expansion is more deposit-focused initially, management is looking to build a lending operation centered more on C&I than CRE lending.

Signature also has opportunities to grow its relatively new fund banking and digital asset banking businesses. The fund banking business will focus primarily on the needs of private equity customers, including lines of credit and capital call loans, while the digital asset banking seems a little less clearly-defined at this point. Companies wishing to launch/support digital currencies or tokens do have meaningful banking needs, though, including custody services, and this could be a significant long-term opportunity for Signature.

Signature also recently launched a blockchain-based payments system called Signet. Money can be moved quickly through this system (in about 30 seconds, 24/7), which is a significant improvement over traditional transactions done through Swift or Automated Clearing House. It looks to be a closed proprietary system, at least for now, but could nevertheless attract more clients to the bank.

The Outlook

Between the growth of the West Coast business, new ventures like fund and digital asset banking, and underlying growth opportunities in C&I lending (and to a lesser extent real estate lending), I believe Signature can continue to generate above-average loan growth over the next few years, supporting above-average pre-provision earnings growth. The bank’s growth rate may not be so robust in 2019 as the bank will probably see some NIM pressure in the first half, but I believe Signature is poised for better than average mid-to-high single-digit pre-provision earnings growth for several years thereafter.

At this point, I regard the digital asset banking and Signet initiatives more as “call options” and I don’t explicitly model particularly large contributions from them, but I fully acknowledge long-term upside potential here. As is, I’m looking for core adjusted earnings to grow around 8% to 10% over the next five to 10 years, supporting a fair value of around $141. My discount rate is still a little elevated due to company’s loan concentration (CRE, specifically NYC multifamily), but I believe the credit and capital situations are fine.

Other valuation approaches give me somewhat higher fair values, with ROTE-P/TBV and P/E-based methodologies giving me targets around $147-$148 with double-digit discounts to “normal” full-cycle multiples to account for the risks at this point in the cycle.

The Bottom Line

Although I don’t expect the Fed to start cutting rates, banks like Comerica (CMA) with significant asset sensitivity have talked about shifting strategy to reflect a future rate reduction cycle. As a liability-sensitive bank, the end of the rate hike cycle should take some of the pressure off of Signature. What’s more, I like the company’s multiple growth initiatives; they’re not exactly conventional banking targets (apart from duplicating the private banking model in California), but thinking a bit outside the box could allow Signature to outgrow its peers and today’s valuation seems attractive on balance.