Japan boasts one of the most advanced economies in the world, and yet, most people still prefer to invest in other markets.

Megatrends Podcast Series

Globalization has made the world we live in very small, and very connected. Market trends are global, companies are innovating faster than ever, and money managers are paying very close attention.

In each episode, author and hedge-fund specialist Maneet Ahuja explores the megatrends that are vastly changing how the world does business. We’ll hear from OppenheimerFunds portfolio managers, and other investors and inventors, about how these trends are creating new strategic opportunities for investors.

Episode 4 - A Tale of Two Japans

Japan boasts one of the most advanced economies in the world, and yet, most people still prefer to invest in other markets. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to change that. He recently passed new reforms to restructure corporations and attract new investors. So, is it time to be optimistic? We speak with two leading investors to learn more about the past, present, and future of Japan’s markets and economy: Jim Ayer, portfolio manager of the Oppenheimer International Equity Fund at OppenheimerFunds, and Sean Darby, Global Equity Strategist at Jefferies Financial Group.

Mutual funds and exchange traded funds are subject to market risk and volatility. Shares may gain or lose value.

Foreign investments may be volatile and involve additional expenses and special risks, including currency fluctuations, foreign taxes, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Investments in securities of growth companies may be volatile. Emerging and developing market investments may be especially volatile. Eurozone investments may be subject to volatility and liquidity issues. Investing significantly in a particular region, industry, sector or issuer may increase volatility and risk.

The mention of specific companies or sectors does not constitute a recommendation on behalf of any fund or OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

Carefully consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Visit oppenheimerfunds.com or call your advisor for a prospectus with this and other fund information. Read it carefully before investing.

These views represent the opinions of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. and are not intended as investment advice or to predict or depict the performance of any investment. These views are as of the publication date, and are subject to change based on subsequent developments.

OppenheimerFunds is not affiliated with Seeking Alpha.

© 2018 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.