I've been bearish on handbag maker Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) for years now. I've shorted the stock twice in the past, and several times last year considered putting the trade back on. The core of the short case has been relatively simple: this is a declining business, but quite often has not been priced as such. A long-running turnaround had done little, if anything, to stem declining sales and compressing margins, and as I wrote two years ago the plan itself seemed insufficient at best.

But there are signs of life in fiscal 2019 (ending January) performance - even if the numbers, particularly on the top line, look much worse. Vera Bradley's "Vision 20/20" plan, put in place ahead of the year, tried to refocus the company on full-price selling. The efforts aren't without near-term pain - past estimates of $30-$50 million in lost sales suggested a 7-11% headwind against FY18 revenue - but aimed to restore margins and end the reliance on clearance and promotions to drive revenue.

There is evidence that the plan is working. Full-price sales are up double-digits so far this year. Full-year guidance detailed after Q3 suggests gross margins should expand at least 100 bps even over adjusted FY18 levels. Vera Bradley is taking a hit to revenue in the process, which is likely to decline ~9% this year, but inventory is right-sized and the decks seem clear ahead of fiscal 2020.

Meanwhile, a big sell-off has brought the valuation back in line:

VRA has nearly $4 per share in cash (and no debt) on the balance sheet, and so the declines from September highs, even with the recent bounce, have basically halved EV/EBITDA multiples. At ~5x EV/EBITDA (my calculation based on FY19 guidance) and a little over 10x EPS backing out net cash, the stock now trades mostly in line with mall-exposed retail peers, which historically has not been the case. And there's a case that VRA's story is better than that of many, if not most, of those peers.

I'm not quite ready to flip bullish for a couple of reasons. Q3 results were disappointing (one reason for the sell-off, though broad market weakness didn't help). The company's Indirect business remains an underappreciated (and under-discussed) source of pressure. And I see better value elsewhere in the sector. But there is finally a legitimate bull case for VRA - which from my perspective is a notable step in the right direction.

The Case for VRA

Vera Bradley's YTD numbers don't seem to show much in the way of progress. Same-store sales are down 9.9%, which includes a 23% decline in e-commerce revenue. In an environment where even struggling retailers are growing online sales, the latter figure looks particularly disappointing.

But, again, the Vision 20/20 plan assumed some level of top-line pressure. The midpoint of full-year revenue guidance post-Q3 of $412-$417 million is almost exactly equal ($0.5 million less) to the midpoint of the $405-$425 million projected after Q4 FY18 results. Full-price selling, per both filings and management commentary, is up double-digits this year. The shift has had a noted impact on the e-commerce business, which in the second quarter moved to 70% full-priced selling from 70%+ clearance the year before, according to the Q2 conference call.

The performance on the revenue front, then, isn't as bad as headline numbers suggest. In fact, it's in line with management expectations (something that usually has not been the case over the past few years, a key reason VRA has fallen so steadily). The company is focusing on past successful prints as guidelines for new designs, with the Water Bouquet line a hit this year per the Q2 call.

The lower clearance, meanwhile, has helped gross margin, which as noted is guided up 100 bps-plus to a healthy 57.1-57.3%. SG&A is down year-over-year even comparing to adjusted numbers in the year-prior quarter.

Guidance does suggest a further compression in EBIT margins this year. But looking to FY20, the decks are clear; as CEO Rob Wallstrom put it on the Q3 call, "we kind of have a nice clean foundation". Inventories appear in line. Clearance levels are down sharply. Comparisons, particularly on the top line, should be quite easy in each of the four quarters next year. The company is moving into the next phase of Vision 20/20, creating a new Chief Customer Officer position and looking to go on offense, so to speak. Management didn't give official guidance for next year, but said repeatedly in the Q&A of the Q3 call that revenue was expected to increase next year.

Meanwhile, Vera Bradley has a number of leases coming up over the next couple of years, and plans to close 30 of a current 104 full-line stores. The company also has 57 outlet locations, a number it plans to expand. But with that channel somewhat disappointing this year (which appears to be a problem as much with the channel as with Vera Bradley itself), and outlet competitors still discounting significantly, those plans could change.

However the footprint plays out, Vera Bradley does have flexibility over the next couple of years. There's some level of base demand given the strength in full-price selling so far this year. Comparisons are going to be easy - and this is a business that has posted huge margins in the past. Operating margins were over 20% as recently as fiscal 2014 - a figure in line with retail superstar Lululemon Athletica (LULU). The turnaround effort - finally, in year five - is showing some green shoots. Qualitatively and fundamentally, there's reason to expect more success next year. With VRA at 5x EBITDA and 10x+ EPS backing out cash, a strong FY19 simply is not priced in here.

The Concerns

There are a few worries here, however - which combined are enough to have some caution even with the valuation back in line.

First, it might be a little too early to start pricing in growth - which is what it will take to drive material upside from $9+. This still is a business headed badly in the wrong direction:

source: author from VRA press releases and filings; figures are non-GAAP when offered by the company; revenue at midpoint of company guidance, EBITDA author estimate based on guidance

Even with the benefits of Vision 20/20 from a pricing standpoint, margins are headed in the wrong direction. Operating margins are guided to compress ~160 bps this year. And near-term performance suggests some caution in expecting that compression to reverse. Q3 numbers disappointed, missing both estimates and guidance on the bottom line - due to the fact that gross margin underperformed.

Shipping costs were cited as the key factor for this miss - which is understandable given industry-wide pressure from freight expense. But Q4 gross margin guidance actually is ~flat year-over-year (56.0-56.5% against 56.3% the year before) - which suggests the gross margin tailwind is fading.

And it's probable that those margins are nearing a ceiling. Vera Bradley has had some success taking out costs as well this year. Pricing probably doesn't get better next year after the clearance reductions this year. Meanwhile, the guided 57.2% this year (at the midpoint) actually is a peak for Vera Bradley this decade. In fact, gross margin actually has held up rather well over that period.

Rather, this has been a revenue decline/deleveraging story. SG&A has moved from 36.8% of revenue in FY12 to a guided 50.9% this year - a full 1400 bps of deleverage. That's what happens when a company posts a six-year comp stack (including FY19) that's likely to come in around -39%. (Thirty-nine, not three point nine.)

Sales have to bounce back - and optimism toward full-price selling aside, I'm not sold. Q4 guidance (revenue down 9.8%-13.6%) doesn't suggest much strength this holiday season. And it's worth pointing out that Wallstrom said the plan was for "modest growth" next year, which would "continue to increase" going forward. "Modest growth" isn't good enough - or close. Vera Bradley walked away from $30-$50 million in revenue this year - at least 7% of sales, and likely closer to ~10%. Same-store sales are down almost 40% over six years. The economy remains strong, a key tailwind for a retailer whose sales are hardly non-discretionary.

"Modest" revenue growth maybe keeps SG&A flat, and if gross margins stay near the peaks EBIT margins stay flattish as well. (For what it's worth, consensus estimates are modeling about that scenario.) But if VRA is going to rally above $10, earnings have to grow at some point. That in turn requires revenue growth - and the slowdown this year and initial commentary toward FY19 suggests that growth isn't coming just yet.

The second problem is what Vera Bradley calls its Indirect business - sales through department stores, specialty stores, and other retailers. Vision 20/20 focuses on the company's operated business - which makes sense, since that's what the company can control. But the Indirect business has been in freefall for years - and continues to decline:

source: author from VRA filings. FY19 figure based on guidance from Q3 call

Indirect revenue is expected to fall another 12% this year. And that revenue is much more profitable than direct sales, with segment margins 40% YTD against 19% for Direct, according to the 10-Q. (Segment figures obviously exclude a substantial amount of corporate-level expense.)

Vera Bradley is guiding for ~flat Indirect revenue in Q4, which would be a notable step in the right direction. There's been some strength at Amazon (AMZN), and per commentary on the Q3 call clearance activity in that channel has reduced as well, potentially pressuring revenue. Segment EBIT actually is pretty much flat this year, suggesting that Vera Bradley is ceding some less profitable sales.

But Vera Bradley needs to get that channel at least stabilized, given it drives over one-third of profit. The outlet business is tougher than expected, and management doesn't expect the competitive environment to change next year. The e-commerce business was overhauled two years ago - but continues to decline. And we're still not seeing positive comps in the mall-exposed retail business - which is going to shrink. Looking at each of those channels, it's tough to see which one clearly is positioned for growth - and which can be the catalyst to move VRA higher over the next 12-15 months.

An Opportunity - But Not a Compelling One

There is an intriguing case here. The stock traded in the mid-teens - and 9x+ FY19 EBITDA expectations - just a few months ago, so the multiple can expand if Q4 results and FY20 guidance are solid. Tapestry (TPR) looms as a logical potential buyer: a takeout of Vera Bradley even in the low teens probably is accretive given synergies (and the operating lease flexibility no doubt helps if Tapestry wanted to shrink the standalone retail footprint).

If Vera Bradley can post growth, the multiple can expand, and a strengthened brand means the buyout scenario looks much more likely. But that still looks like a big 'if'. And I'm long both Gap (GPS) and The Children's Place (PLCE), both of which look like stronger stories in the retail sector.

Admittedly, upside for VRA seems more possible given the progress made in fiscal 2019. But the disappointing Q3 results and the continued negative trend suggest the company still has a lot of work to do - and that possibly the brand simply has hit a ceiling. There is a path for VRA to move higher - which is a notable change. But there's still a long way to go.