Amazon Is Just Getting Started

What to look for in the upcoming report: Q4 total revenue growth; AWS revenue/margin growth; Subscription Services growth; and, most importantly, "Other" (Advertising) growth.

Wall Street currently fixates on Amazon's total revenue reporting, but a focus on total revenue poorly evaluates the investment worthiness of Amazon. A more nuanced approach is necessary.

Advertising will further position Amazon as the most dominant site for shopping on the web with a wide economic moat to boot.

While analysts and Wall Street have been focused on Amazon's (AMZN) decelerating revenues, a juggernaut has been emerging, hidden within the financial reports Amazon produces each quarter. That hidden juggernaut has been unassumingly known as "Other" in Amazon's financial reports, as seen in the most recent 2018 Q3 10-Q.

It's no secret that revenues have been decelerating to some extent as of late; however, as the graph illustrates, there has been an ebb and flow for the revenues over the years. I'm confident Wall Street will have its algorithms programmed going into the earnings report to pick up on signs of slowing revenue growth, which may create a window of opportunity for those looking to get into the stock.

I'm here today to share how one can look at the report pragmatically, equipped with the tools to make rational decisions regardless of the vicissitudes of Wall Street trading desks.

Report: Amazon Slowing Across All Major Segments!

I recently read an article in which there was a discussion regarding Amazon's slowing revenues, and the authors were even kind enough to provide a graph in which the offending revenues were shown to have been slowing.

Aside from the fact that these segments still remain in a state of rapid growth, regardless of their recent slowing, the graph doesn't capture the entire narrative of Amazon's current revenue picture.

In fact, they omitted a major segment that is actually projected to surpass AWS in total revenues by 2021, according to analysts at Piper Jaffray.

Here's the graph they should've used for their article (granted it wouldn't have fit their narrative):

As the above graph illustrates, Amazon's "Other" segment, hidden deep within their financials and only explained by a footnote written in subscript font, has been growing at an unbelievable pace as of late.

Note: "Other" is furthered explained by footnote (5) as being primarily advertising services.

Furthermore, this revenue stream promises to be a high-margin segment akin to AWS or Subscription Services. In a previous article of mine, entitled "Amazon's Next Catalyst", I extrapolated from Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SEC filings what Amazon's ad business could look like with respect to margins and cash flow generation.

In using Alphabet's ad costs as a reference, I calculate that, conservatively, in five years, Amazon's ads business will contribute approximately $12B in free cash flow per year.

This assumes that ad revenue continues to grow at enormous speeds, reaching $28.4B in five years according to Cowen & Co.

How Amazon Makes Money On Ads

For those who've followed and invested in Alphabet's Google, the concept is already understood. In the same way that companies pay Alphabet to place a link to their website in Google search results, companies will pay Amazon to have their products listed as a "sponsored product" high up in the search results when a user enters a term like "headphones" or "gaming consoles".

As can be seen in the above snippet displaying Amazon's revenues, we know little about this nascent segment, but the business is incredibly simple, and it seems apparent that brand owners will soon be scrambling to have Amazon list their products high atop their search results.

"...the world's biggest ad agencies are racing to become specialists in how Amazon wants to do business, which is unlike anything they've seen before," wrote Lara O'Reilly and Laura Stevens of the Wall Street Journal.

Without the controversies that plague YouTube advertising, Facebook (FB) advertising, or Google advertising, Amazon looks poised to compete for the position as the largest digital advertiser by revenue on earth.

Unlike rivals such as Facebook or Snap (SNAP), Amazon's business model is transparent, innocuous, advertiser-friendly, and used by adults with a lot of disposable income: the perfect combination for massive ad spend by brand owners. Additionally, there doesn't seem to be as much controversy with Amazon collecting data on its users, a practice it seems many people forget has been in use for as long as businesses have existed.

Amazon's copious data on consumers - from what they buy to what they ask artificial intelligence assistant Alexa to what they watch on Amazon's video service-holds unique appeal for ad buyers. Unlike Facebook and Google, it has actual purchase data from its retail site, wrote Lara O'Reilly and Laura Stevens.

With Amazon quickly becoming the central hub for commerce on the internet, shoppers increasingly look solely to Amazon to purchase their product.

At a conference, Amazon ad sales executive Mauricio Guerra Escamez told the 'dozens of major brands and sellers' present that a study 'found roughly 92 percent of shoppers who start their search for a product on Amazon end up purchasing that product there,' reports ETCentric.

The Amazon Feedback Loop

Amazon has created a moat for itself that continues to grow rapidly, and with the advent of its advertising program, this moat looks set to widen even more. Brand owners and retailers have been forced to begin devoting more and more money to selling on Amazon. With more and more attention and dollars paid to Amazon, more and more customers will be directed to primarily use Amazon.

With more and more customers primarily using Amazon, brand owners and retailers must increasingly look to Amazon as their distribution hub. With Amazon as the central distribution hub for e-commerce, more customers will rely more heavily on Amazon, and in response, brand owners and retailers... you get the point.

Valuation

Cash Flows

Technicals

Cash Flows

Amazon's price to levered free cash flow currently rests at about 102x (Cash From Ops - Capex - Lease Expenses). This is exceptionally pricey, especially relative to its peers, but investors pay for the massive growth prospects of the company.

Note: In the above graph, YCharts calculates free cash flow without accounting for lease obligations. Therefore, the actual level of cash flow available for dividends, share repurchases, growth initiatives, and discharge of debt is lower.

In order to truly capture the price investors currently pay for the company's cash flows, I turned to their Q3 10-Q, in which Amazon demonstrated an exceptional level of transparency by divulging their cash flows clearly and concisely as they are wont to do.

In December, I recommended that investors consider buying the stock at around $1,600, and buy much more if it dipped significantly below that price. Well, the opportunity came and went, and now, the stock trades at around $1,700.

At $1,600, it would take around 3-5 years for Amazon to "grow into" its valuation, granted management executes perfectly and the various segments of the business continue to grow rapidly. What I mean by "grow into" its valuation is that its price to free cash flow will resemble more closely those of its peers. With that being said, AWS and Advertising will likely not reach a terminal growth rate for many more years than that.

The big unknown with my timeline is the degree to which Amazon will continue committing its free cash flow to growth initiatives, which has long been their strategic imperative. If this remains the case, then we could see an elevated P/FCF and P/E for many years to come with revenues meriting such valuations absent the cold hard cash.

Currently, the company generates ~$16.50 per share in FCF, and if the company achieves my projections for growth in their AWS and Advertising businesses, then they will be looking at approximately ~$65 per share in FCF from AWS and Advertising alone by 2021-2022. For what it's worth, at $65 per share and a share price of $1,700, Amazon's price to FCF would be 26x. My cash flow estimates, and the rationales thereof, can be found in an article I previously wrote about Amazon.

It's extremely challenging to value Amazon through any traditional means such as P/E, DCF, or multiple comps, as their cash flows aren't stable at the moment and have dramatically increased seemingly out of nowhere. Additionally, identifying a terminal growth rate is nearly impossible as nobody can be sure when the growth AWS and Advertising will begin to slow to single-digit percentage growth.

Therefore, the best I feel I can do for my readers is share the potential cash that each segment could generate and allow the reader to make the necessary assumptions to arrive at their own valuation.

Technicals

Amazon, like many others, experienced a death cross in December, resulting in dramatic selling pressure as traders and algos joined forces in battering the share price downward. After a series of lower lows and lower highs, Amazon seems to have reclaimed some of the ground it lost. Currently, it's running up against its 200-day moving average and a very key level of resistance, after having broken through its 50-day moving average.

If Amazon breaks through its 200-day moving average and this key level of resistance, the stock will soar to $1,800, at which there is another key level of resistance/support. If the stock breaks that level of support, it will officially have gone into a bullish trend of higher highs and higher lows, and the 50-day moving average will likely cross bullishly through the 200-day moving average, accelerating the buying. The current upper-bounds of the trend support moves to $2,500 granted earnings report, the U.S. economy, and the overall stock market provide the environment in which such a move could be made.

Of course, the success of this trading setup will be predicated on the rosiness of the upcoming earnings report. If the earnings report disappoints Wall Street (not hard to do these days), we would likely see Amazon in the 1,300s again, and as a market leader, this could drag on the market at large.

Risks

AWS becomes commoditized and margins compress: This is a massive risk for my narrative, as Amazon's cash flows will depend in large part on the margins of AWS. With so many market participants, the risk that the invisible hand erodes margins is quite high.

Antitrust legislation: Currently, Amazon dominates the online retail universe, which is the foundation for future ad spend. If antitrust legislation in the U.S. were to hamstring Amazon's growth and dominance, then the future cash flows from Advertising and Online retail would be impaired.

Seen from another perspective, this dominance is evidence of the moat that Amazon has built.

Takeaway

Wall Street will be looking at total revenues as has seemingly been their fixation in the last few quarters. After reading this article, I hope that you see that such a take on the business of Amazon is ill-advised and misguided. Amazon will live or die by its high margin segments, one of which (advertising) seems to be currently stuck in a feedback loop, ensuring massive growth and a widening moat for the company.

It's almost as if Amazon created this massive, low margin foundation, on which it is now building out its high margin businesses, which are simultaneously supported and protected by the original business of online shopping.

I did my buying last year in the 1,300s and some in the 1,600s, both of which I thought were appropriate, given the prospects. To be sure, if we were to ask Ben Graham whether such a stock was an "investment", he would certainly say no. Instead, he would call it a "speculation".

With no sustained demonstration of earnings, unstable cash flows, and sky-high valuations, there's a lot that can go wrong with little margin of safety, but by the same token, Amazon's prospects are exciting, and its high margin businesses are just getting started.

