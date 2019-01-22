Union Pacific Earnings Preview
About: Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)
by: Shock Exchange
Summary
UNP reports quarterly earnings January 24th.
Revenue could rise Y/Y, but could flatten sequentially.
External events like trade wars could impact rail traffic short term.
Long term, rail traffic and UNP are likely headed lower. Sell UNP.
Union Pacific (UNP) reports earnings January 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $5.74 billion and EPS of $2.06. The revenue estimate implies a 5% increase Y/Y, but slight decline sequentially. Investors should