Buy-High, Sell-Low, Deja Vu: Asset Allocation Daily

Berkshire Hathaway

“We believe that Berkshire is currently selling below its intrinsic value per share and that its value will grow by 7-10% per year on average for many years to come…Its fortress balance sheet, its diversified portfolio of businesses, and above all, its culture of disciplined capital allocation should make it a solid core holding well beyond Warren's tenure.” (Weitz Value Fund, in SA Fund Letters)

Investment Realism

“A reader asked how I could be ‘optimistic.’ Not so, I replied. I am realistic. Decades of experience show that win/win situations are resolved…I expect a solid rally when the trade issues are resolved, even though most will decry the result. (Some will say it is too much, and some not enough).” (Jeff Miller)

Upbeat Outlook

“One of our key ideas is that the U.S. and global economy will avoid recession and settle into a ‘soft landing’ this year…but the biggest ‘known’ risk comes from China, and the ultimate prognosis will likely be ‘unknown’ for another three or four months.” (Neuberger Berman)

Downbeat Asset Managers

“UBS Group AG warned that the worst may not be over after clients pulled $13 billion in assets during a market meltdown in the final months of 2018. Increased volatility, rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions are still weighing on investors, which will hit wealth and asset management revenue in the first quarter, the Zurich-based bank said Tuesday.” (Bloomberg, in Yahoo News)

Thought For The Day

A couple of years or so ago, a reader posted a comment criticizing something I wrote about investors’ tendency to buy high and sell low. The reader took umbrage at my implication that ordinary investors were so white-knuckled, and demanded a study backing up my claim. If memory serves, I dug up a couple of studies, as a courtesy. However, I didn’t base my original claim on any studies so much as decades of observation that when markets are rising, investors buy stocks like hotcakes, and when markets correct, the flows move in the other direction.

So, if that reader is still following this column, I have linked above a Bloomberg reporting that UBS clients pulled out $13 billion during a volatile Q4. The story is much the same at other money managers. There’s my “proof.” And there’s a message in that for all investors, which is that fear and herding are among the unfortunate aspects of human nature. There are – of course –investors, like my critic, who don’t feel or are capable of resisting these urges. There are fearful types and brave types, cautious types and reckless types, thoughtful and impulsive, and so on. I would venture to guess (sorry, I have no study for this) that prominent among last quarter’s sellers were recidivist investors who previously sold at the wrong time, took big losses, vowed to stay out of the market and finally jumped back in at relatively high prices once it seemed like a sure path to wealth. Unfortunately, an endemic characteristic of human nature is the repetition of past errors of judgment.

But lest the steadfast among you think only Main Street dullards capable of making such timing mistakes, I can share with you the main source of my assumption about buying high and selling low. It’s not actually from articles like the one quoted above. Rather, it comes from a pattern I have seen play out consistently over two decades as a financial journalist in which the advertising environment shifted as the market rose or fell. I would naively buck up my despondent sales colleagues, who were losing their accounts one by one, with the advice that whichever asset managers stepped up now and got their message out there would command a much bigger market share once the market returned to an upward direction. It never worked. Advertisers just pulled the plug. Whether they lacked genuine sophistication, or were just responding to the brutal business reality that their coffers were thinning out, I cannot say.

But, whether you’re among the steadfast who sticks to your strategy through thick or thin or you’re a lily-livered stock seller finally ready to mend your ways, know that human nature will always provide you panicky sellers to get rich off of.

--

