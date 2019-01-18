On Friday, January 18, 2019, oilfield services giant Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite good as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. With that said though, a closer look at the company's results showed that its results were somewhat mixed as North American drilling activity declined in response to the decline in oil prices that took place during the quarter. This is an unfortunate issue with shale drilling as it tends to be highly sensitive to changes in oil prices. Fortunately, the company did have somewhat better performance internationally, but this was not enough to offset the weakness domestically.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Schlumberger's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Schlumberger reported total revenues of $8.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a very slight increase over the $8.179 billion that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating income of $967 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 16.28% decline over the $1.155 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

On November 15, Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS completed the purchase of the WesternGeco marine seismic acquisition assets and operations. Schlumberger received $600 million in cash and a 15% post-closing equity interest in Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS.

Schlumberger repurchased 2.1 million shares of its own stock at an average price of $48.44, which works out to a total of approximately $100 million.

Schlumberger reported a net income of $538 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very favorably to the $2.255 billion loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

As mentioned in the introduction, North American drilling activity declined somewhat during the fourth quarter of 2018 in direct response to the decline in oil prices. As might be expected, this had a major impact on Schlumberger's revenues due to its position as a major contractor to the industry. This is most apparent if we look at the company's quarter-over-quarter numbers. In the third quarter of 2018, Schlumberger had total revenues of $8.504 billion, which declined by 3.81% to $8.180 billion in the fourth quarter. If we look at just the North American revenue figures, the $2.820 billion that Schlumberger brought in was roughly flat from the year-ago quarter but showed a very significant 11.57% decline from the third quarter:

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 North America $2,820 $3,189 $2,811

(All figures in millions)

Fortunately, the company's international business did not encounter the same weakness but it also did not show much growth. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the company's non-North American revenues grew by a meager 1%. One of the reasons for the anemic growth came out of Russia. As might be expected, activity in Russia's oil fields tends to slow down during the winter months due to the climate. This causes Schlumberger's revenues from that nation to decline during the season but fortunately, this year rising activity in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa was able to offset the Russian weakness.

There have been several theories presented by analysts regarding the cause of the fourth quarter's decline in oil prices. Schlumberger placed the blame on the incremental volumes of crude oil coming out of the Permian as one reason due to the excess supply flooding the market. In light of this then, it is likely a good thing that North American activity has moderated somewhat and as we saw earlier this week, the supply-demand balance in the oil market has begun to tighten. This may prove to be positive for oil prices going forward. Unfortunately, this will not necessarily see Schlumberger's revenue decline reverse itself as companies have cut their exploration capital expenditure budgets in response to the price decline, which will likely weigh on Schlumberger for at least the first half of the year.

As mentioned in the highlights, on November 18, 2018, Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS completed the purchase of the WesternGeco marine seismic acquisition assets and operations. This was a fairly big deal for Schlumberger as it essentially represents the departure of Schlumberger from the marine geophysical sciences space. Essentially, what this unit does is perform seismic testing and analysis for oil companies looking to explore and develop the world's offshore resources.

Among other things, seismic maps can help these companies determine the best locations in which to drill, helping to save costs. The majority of the news reports of this deal stated that the total value of the deal was $600 million. In fact though, the actual value of the deal was somewhat higher than this as Schlumberger actually received $600 million in cash and a 15% stake in Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS. Thus, the value of the deal is dependent on what this equity stake (which is not publicly traded) is actually worth. Nonetheless, the $600 million in cash that Schlumberger received can be put to other uses.

Along with its earnings announcement, Schlumberger opted to keep its dividend steady at $0.50 per share per quarter. This is a level that the company has maintained since the fourth quarter of 2014:

Source: Nasdaq

This dividend gives the company a respectable 4.47% yield at the current level. Nonetheless, the fact that Schlumberger has kept the dividend flat for a few years now is undoubtedly disappointing to dividend growth investors. This would be especially true as the firm has been buying back its own stock, which is frequently a move that makes it easier to raise the dividend. However, the company has been struggling to generate any kind of sustainable growth. This is likely to be the case for quite some time going forward.

In conclusion, the company's results were generally mixed despite the fact that it did manage to beat the expectations of its analysts. The decline in oil prices resulted in some declines in North American drilling activity, which had a very noticeable impact on the firm's revenue growth. Unfortunately, this will likely be the case over at least the first half of 2019 depending on the direction of oil prices. While there are a few green shoots here, I can certainly think of better companies in the energy space to be invested in right now.