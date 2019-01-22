Netflix Cash Bleed Reaches Record, And No Plausible End In Sight

Still missing from any outlook is a clear plan of transition to self sustainability.

Revenue growth is costing more to produce than revenue is actually growing.

Every quarter, I update a visualization of key Netflix (NFLX) numbers. Most quarters, it doesn’t matter. Investors are largely convinced the company will eventually work its way to enough scale that will allow it to perpetually pay all of its bills, and so far, ongoing subscriber growth has been good enough to sate the market. Red flags have been intentionally overlooked.

There’s a small but growing subset of observers, however, watching the same trends I am. They’re increasingly worried for NFLX shareholders too.

And to be clear, of the biggest concerns on the table, revenue is the least of them. The company missed Q4’s top-line outlook, but the top line was still up 28% year-over-year. The company has never had a problem finding a way to add paying customers.

Rather, the significant worry is how much Netflix has to increase its spending in order to bring new customers into the ecosystem.

After pioneering the streaming business over a decade ago, one would have thought the company would be fully fiscally viable by now. The fact that it isn’t should be more alarming to investors than it is.

Still Burning Cash

The good news: Revenue continues to grow, up 28% last quarter, extending what’s become a multi-year uptrend. The number of paying customers also pushed higher during the fourth quarter, reaching 148.5 million thanks to a record-breaking number of additions.

The bad news: On a per-customer basis, spending and cash burn is growing at an even faster clip. In other words, it’s costing more and more for the company to get and keep subscribers.

The graphic below tells the story, plotting the relative changes in the company’s key fiscal metrics. Revenue is growing fine. The problem is debt is growing even faster than revenue. So is the cash burn, which reached $1.2 billion during the fourth quarter, on an operational basis. And, though operating and net income had improved for a few quarters, as of last quarter they both also slumped thanks to rising costs of revenues and exploding marketing costs.

Source: Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

For investors that want to compare the raw data…

Source: Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

This isn’t a new concern. Indeed, it’s the exact same concern I posed six months ago, when I ultimately asked "what’s the end-game?" Something has to change, spending wise, if Netflix is to remain consistently viable. Right now, its existence is rooted in creating current bills now that will be paid by future subscriber growth. It’s already costing more and more money, however, to add new users in a market that isn’t yet supposed to be saturated.

The $64,000 question is, what caused marketing expenses to grow 56% last quarter, that only improved revenue by 27%, while net income fell by nearly 28%?

Just as important: Is this going to be the norm?

If so, the math doesn’t make sense. Not only is Netflix still bleeding cash, the relative level of that cash bleed is growing. Last quarter, roughly a third the company’s revenue was counted as negative cash flow… operating and otherwise. That’s the worst-ever showing by that measure, but it’s only an extension of a long-standing trend.

Source: Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Price Hike

The inevitable pushback from fans and owners of NFLX stock: The impending price increase will cure all of the aforementioned problems. And maybe it will.

Or, maybe it won’t.

The theory certainly holds some water. Netflix has raised its prices before, and continued to – broadly speaking – increase its customer base.

Doing so has presented at least temporary headaches in the past, however. In the third quarter of 2011, the company lost – on a net basis – 800,000 paying customers shortly before the quarter started. In mid-2016, subscriber growth fell well short of estimates due to a price increase put in place just a few weeks prior.

Netflix’s existing and potential customers aren’t completely insensitive to price changes.

There’s a bigger threat to Netflix in the shadow of the latest price-hike, however, than outcomes of prior price increases would imply. This time around, Netflix is facing several legitimate competitors. That’s not something it’s had to do in the past, in earnest.

Netflix is still the market leader, to be clear, with 148.5 million paying customers watching its videos. The next-closest direct competitor, Hulu, only sports 25 million subscribers, while different kinds of less-direct competitors are also well behind. Prime, from Amazon.com (AMZN), boasts at least 100 million members, according to data released by the company early last year. It could be more, though it’s unlikely to be on par with Netflix’s base… yet.

For the record though, Hulu added a whopping 8 million members in 2018 despite what’s arguably Netflix’s best year ever in terms on content quality.

In the meantime, hybrids of live/network broadcasts, niche cable programming and decent on-demand libraries are turning enough heads for Netflix investors to take notice. These so-called skinny bundles like Vue, from Sony (SNE), and SlingTV from Dish Network (DISH) have been anything but hits with consumers thus far, but time may well push those platforms into viability.

In the meantime, CBS Access from CBS Corporation (CBS) and HBO Now underscore the advent of a la carte options.

The fact that all of these alternatives now exist, with more on the way, points to a maturing if not saturating streaming market. That, coupled with the price increase, could serve as a headwind not enough investors believe could ever take shape. Just ask AOL, BlackBerry (BB) and International Business Machines (IBM) about the impossibility of being beat by collective competition.

The kicker: Those rivals have more than one way to monetize their content, leading to a better ROI than Netflix is generally capable of achieving.

Bottom Line

I’ve said I before, but it merits repeating now – Netflix’s current fiscal trajectory is one that leaves it on a crash course with reality. Something has to change, but with a stunning $15 billion likely set aside for content creation and purchases this year (versus 2018’s $12 billion), it’s not apt to happen on that front. And, if the company doesn’t peel back on its ramped-up marketing spend – and it may not be able to do so now – it will likely have to borrow more, which adds to the $128 million in interest payments it made last quarter in an environment marked by rising interest rates.

The path to actual profitability is becoming more and more elusive, with more and more investors recognizing Netflix is increasingly close to fully tapping its total addressable market now that competitors are figuring out how to do the same.

There’s also the underappreciated reality that old habits are hard to break. Not only have Netflix’s consumers have been well-trained to expect more high-quality ad-free video content for a nominal monthly fee, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings may have developed the bad habit of spending more just to maintain a leading level of market share.

Although last week’s tumble from NFLX shares are attributed to a revenue shortfall and a lackluster outlook, I’d be willing to bet many of those sellers were bailing out because they recognize Netflix is starting to show its flaws well before it reaches true viability.

For more, deeper insights like this one -- bullish and bearish -- become a subscriber to the Well-Rounded Investor newsletter today. I even offer a free trial, so you can see if it works for you without paying one cent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.