British American Tobacco And The Possibility Of A No-Deal Brexit

Introduction

Following the defeat of Theresa May's Brexit deal a few days ago, it's painfully apparent that investors cannot ignore the possibility of the United Kingdom crashing out of the eurozone without any deal. If this unfortunate scenario eventuates, it will have wide-ranging and severe negative implications for the United Kingdom, the eurozone, and ultimately, the entire world. Whilst no one can state with certainty how this agonizing saga will end, it's still important and worthwhile to consider the implications for various investments in the short to long term. This article will discuss the impact on British American Tobacco (BTI) if this scenario eventuates as well as my thoughts on whether their shares are still worthy of buying at the moment in light on this uncertainty.

The Impact If A No-Deal Brexit Eventuates

It's unquestionable that a no-deal Brexit scenario would cause quite a significant risk-off event and thus a significant plunge in essentially all share prices across the board. If this scenario eventuates, the financial impacts to different companies will be wide-ranging in both severity and duration. It's quite easy to imagine that on one end, there will be companies facing bankruptcy and on the opposite end, there will be companies who remain relatively unscathed. Thankfully, it's reasonable to expect British American to easily fall into the latter category, rather than the former.

This strength stems from two important qualitative aspects of British American's company, with the first being their massive geographical diversity and the second being the economically resilient nature of tobacco demand. Whereas many British companies are either reliant on the British economy or their ability to trade smoothly with the eurozone, British American has their production, logistics, and sales facilities diversified across the globe. This provides them ample flexibility to handle and mitigate not only a no-deal Brexit scenario but also most other black swan events short of nuclear war.

Image Source: British American Analyst Briefing October 2018.

The economic resilience of British American's earnings was clearly displayed during the 2008 financial crisis, which despite wreaking havoc across the world's economies, British American was able to continue steadily growing earnings and dividends. Although a decade has passed since this last financial crisis, the nature of their company and products has remained essentially the same and thus it's quite realistic to expect they're capable of producing similar resilience if another economic crisis eventuates.

Image Source: British American Analyst Briefing October 2018 (previously linked).

I'm not necessarily stating that they won't face any negative impacts from Brexit, I'm stating that any negative impact should be minimal and very short-term, providing management is prudently handling its operations. Considering we're living in an age of ever-increasingly complex financial arrangements and derivatives, it's possible albeit extremely unlikely that their management has entered into some arrangement that could have significantly negative impacts on their earnings. Since the prospect of a no-deal Brexit scenario has been on the table for quite a while now, I would be surprised and extremely disappointed if this were to be the case.

The main impact many British American shareholders would notice in the short term is lower dividends, however, this would only impact foreign shareholders and would be temporary. When foreign investors receive their dividend, they must be converted to USD since their dividends are declared in GBP, and naturally, if the GBP depreciates versus the USD, their foreign investors receive lower dividends. It's essentially impossible for a no-deal Brexit scenario not to cause the GBP to depreciate versus most other major currencies. Although this can be disappointing, it's only a short-term problem as continued weakness actually increases their GBP earnings and thus overtime they would also increase their dividend if the GBP didn't recover.

Whilst British American is well placed financially speaking to handle a no-deal Brexit scenario, it doesn't necessarily mean their share price will reflect this in the short term. During the aforementioned risk-off event, it's very likely they will face immense headline risk, whereby traders, investors, and algorithms indiscriminately sell anything seemingly linked to Britain. Needless to say, British American is a prime target especially for the traders and algorithms since the word "British" clearly appears in their name. Although this scenario could be painful for long-term investors, it actually would provide a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase their shares with an even cheaper valuation.

Although I'm very bullish regarding British American and believe they're well positioned to handle Brexit or any other realistic economic shock, there are still several possible threats to their company in the long-term. The most obvious and arguably most dangerous is further government regulations, which seems to be on the rise in the United States at the moment. During the past one and half years, the FDA has discussed regulating lower nicotine levels, banning menthol cigarettes, and more recently, the commissioner threatened to pose an "existential threat" to e-cigarettes if teenage usage continues rising. Whilst the outcome of these different proposals will remain unknown for quite some time, British American's geographic diversity helps insulate the company from changes in one particular country's regulatory laws.

The other main long-term risk is consumers continuing to quit smoking the traditional cigarettes that comprise the vast amount of British American's earnings. Whilst this is undoubtedly an issue the company will need to address one day, based on my research, it appears they have ample time. A couple of months ago, I published an article outlining my analysis of Philip Morris' (PM) cigarette volumes, which is a similar company to British American and determined their volume declines are currently remaining steady. This provides the company ample time to continue deriving immense earnings and thus eventually diversify their earnings to new sources. Although I haven't published an article outlining this same analysis to British American, my private analysis has determined they're in essentially the same situation as Philip Morris.

My Thoughts On Their Shares At The Moment

Several weeks ago, in early December, I published an article outlining the reasons I consider British American to be an excellent investment opportunity. To avoid repeating the entirety of my previous article, I'll simply provide the bottom line, my analysis determined that even with very low future dividend growth rates of 1.90% to 3.97%, the estimated intrinsic value of their shares was $46.99 to $76.81. During the subsequent weeks, their share price has fluctuated and is currently down slightly over 4%, however, I still firmly stand by my original claim as their situation hasn't materially altered.

BTI data by YCharts

To answer the question of whether investors should buy British American shares at the moment, I believe it depends on whether the investor already owns their shares and if so, the size of their investment. If an investor doesn't already own any of their shares, then I believe it's sensible for long-term investors to initiate an investment as they currently offer excellent long-term value. Even though the immediate future could be very volatile if a no-deal Brexit scenario eventuates, their shares should still produce an excellent return in the long term once the markets have calmed.

On the opposite hand, if an investor already has a significant investment in British American shares, I feel it's sensible to continue holding steady as doubling down on an already significant investment is quite risky. If an investor's risk tolerance is adequately high, I would only advocate building a very large position if a no-deal Brexit scenario eventuates and the resulting risk-off event pushes their share price considerably lower.

Conclusion

Whilst I truly hope the disaster of a no-deal Brexit can be avoided, the clock is fast running out and regardless, I stand prepared to double down on any investments if the market pushes their valuations to unrealistically low levels. Given the name of British American, it's quite logical they will face a wave of indiscriminate selling if this scenario eventuates and although this can be painful for shareholders, it's important to remember their company will remain strong and these rough times will pass. I look forward to reviewing their earnings report on the 28th of February.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.