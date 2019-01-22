88 Sector Leader WallStars For 2019

Hypothetically, $5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield ten sector leaders showed 4.59% more net gains than from $5k invested in all ten.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Projected 34.3% To 62.98% Net Gains For Top Ten Sector Leader WallStars To January 2020

Three of ten top dividend high yield Utilities were verified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the sector leaders as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts produced the 2019-20 data. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to January, 2020 were:

Advanced Emissions (ADES) was projected to net $629.82 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% above the market as a whole.

Cato Corp (CATO) was projected to net $569.83, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% below the market as a whole.

Telefonica SA (TEF) was projected to net $513.27, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% below the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) netted $484.48 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) was projected to net $471.80, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% over the market as a whole.

Clearway Energy Inc [A] (CWEN.A) was projected to net $439.32 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% over the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) was projected to net $419.84, based on dividends, plus upside estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc (CTL) was projected to net $399.01, based on dividends, plus upside estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) netted $352.90 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% below the market as a whole.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) was projected to net $343.13, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain (dividend and price less broker fees) was estimated at 46.23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

88 Top Sector Leader Dividend WallStars Alphabetically By Sector by Yield

88 Top Sector Leader Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

88 Top Sector Leaders Dividend WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Ten Top Dividend Sector Leader WallStars Ranked By Yield

Top ten Sector Leader WallStars selected 1/17/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top yielding wallstar represented utilties, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (OTCPK:EDPFY) [1].

Second place by yield went to a basic materials leader, Alumina Ltd (OTCQB:AWCMY) [2], and another basic materials firm placed ninth, CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) [9].

In third place was the lone technology sector representative, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) [3]. Fourth place went to the Communication Services top yield representative, CenturyLink Inc (CTL) [4].

The industrials representative firm placed fifth, USD Partners LP (USDP) [5]. Two financial services firmed placed sixth and eighth in the top ten, Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) [6], and OFS Capital Corp (OFS) [8].

The real estate representative found itself in seventh position, Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)[7]. Finally the lone top yield energy sector representative placed tenth, Eni SpA (E) [10], to complete the top ten January sector leader WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Eleven Sector Leading WallStars Showed 26.43% To 62.45% Price Upsides To January 2020; (22) Not One Downside

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 4.59% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top Ten Sector Leading WallStars To January 2020

Ten top sector leaders were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten sector leading dogs selected 1/17/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven sectors constituting the Morningstar protocol.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Out Of Ten Highest-Yield Utilities WallStars (23) Delivering 28.08% Vs. (24) 26.85% Net Gains by All Ten by January 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Utilities kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.77% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced, Just Energy Group Inc (JE), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 58.85%.

The five lowest-priced sector leader WallStars as of January 17 were: Alumina Ltd (OTCQB:AWCMY), Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA); USD Partners LP (USDP); OFS Capital Corp (OFS); CenturyLink Inc (CTL), with prices ranging from $6.66 to $15.99.

Five higher-priced sector leaders for January 17 were: CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR), Uniti Group Inc (UNIT), Eni SpA (E); EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (OTCPK:EDPFY); Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM), whose prices ranged from $17.07 to $31.98.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Utilities dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

