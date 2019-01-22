Intel's Stock May Jump After Results

The stock's valuation is among the cheapest in the group, despite strong margins.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is due to report fourth quarter results on January 24 after the close of trading. Some signs would suggest the stock rises following those results, based on bullish betting in the options market and the technical charts.

Analysts currently estimate that earnings for the fourth quarter will rise 13.6% to a consensus of $1.23 per share according to YCharts. Additionally, revenue is forecast to increase by 11.5% to $19.02 billion. Those estimates are primarily unchanged since the end of October.

Technical Breakout Looms

The chart shows that the stock is once again approaching a technical resistance level at $49. Should the price rise above resistance, the shares could go on to increase to roughly $52.50, a surge of about 8% from its current price of approximately $48.75 on January 22.

The relative strength index is also flashing optimistic signs as it trends higher. The new direction is notable because it is a reversal from a previous trend lower. The uptrend would suggest that positive momentum is returning to the stock.

Betting On A Rise

Options traders have been bullish on the $50 and $52.5 strike price calls for expiration on March 15. The $50 strike price calls have seen their open interest steadily rise since the beginning of January, increasing to roughly 7,000 contracts. For a buyer of the $50 calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to $51.50.

Additionally, there has been bullish activity at the $52.5 calls, with the open interest rising to roughly 23,000 open contracts. A buyer of the $52.5 calls would need the stock to increase to approximately $53.20 to earn a profit.

Low Volatility Expected

The options market is pricing in just a mild amount of volatility for the stock. Using the long straddle options strategy, the options for expiration on February 15 suggest that the equity rise or fall by 7% from the $49 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range between $45.50 and $52.50.

Valuation Cheap Compared To Peers

Intel's valuation has fallen to its lowest valuation since 2015 at 10.7 times 2019 earnings estimates. The equity is also among the cheapest stock in the top 25 holdings of the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which has an average one-year forward PE ratio of 12.5.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Also, the company happened to have had one of the highest gross margins last quarter at 64.5%, well above the average of 52.9%. Those margins have been steadily rising through 2018.

INTC data by YCharts

Risks

There are some major risks as it is uncertain what the supply constraints there continues to be for the company. There have even been rumors that AMD (AMD) is capturing market share away from Intel in laptops, due to Intel's CPU shortages. Additionally, investors are still waiting news on the long-time promised and long-time delayed 10-nanometer chip shipments to begin. Word of another delay in timing could be detrimental to the company and the shares.

Additionally, the equity’s cheap valuation may be a result of expectations for no growth in 2019. Analysts’ consensus estimates are projecting Intel's earnings to be flat at $4.56 and revenue to rise by 3% to $73.25 billion.

Taking A Gamble

With results coming in a just a few days, it would seem some investors aren't shying away. It seems clear that at least some are betting on a big jump following results, despite all the potential concerns.

Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.