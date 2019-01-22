Tesla Customers Just Keep Losing

Last week I provided some quick thoughts after the surprise announcement from Tesla (TSLA) that it was cutting 7% of its workforce. While the major headlines from this focused on profitability and Tesla's near term situation, one thing that may have gotten lost is the significant impact on customers. Unfortunately, things are getting worse for those still waiting for the company to deliver its key product, which makes me wonder how many deposit holders will soon be asking for refunds.

When Tesla originally unveiled the Model 3 in March 2016, US customers were banking on getting the $35,000 vehicle with the full $7,500 tax credit. That has since been halved, and with Tesla stating on its website since last October until now that the standard battery version is still 4-6 months away, there is no guarantee customers will get it before the credit halves again to $1,875 on July 1st. Going from a net price of $27,500 to $33,125 is a major difference when trying to target the mass market. So much for the following statement made in February 2014 regarding the original gigafactory, as last week Tesla admitted its products are still to expensive for most consumers.

With this facility, we feel highly confident of being able to create a compelling and affordable electric car in approximately three years.

Unfortunately, that's not the only thing that has changed. Last week, Tesla raised its supercharging rates quite significantly, the second major rise since the original November 2017 delivery timeline for the standard battery Model 3 version, although it did pare back some of the increase after a large number of complaints. Still, those gasoline savings that the company pitches right on the order page won't be as much. You also have to factor in that Tesla's base loan rate has gone from 1.99% to 3.75% since Q4 2017. That means that for every $10,000 borrowed, the extra interest is $176 per year, or $880 over a five year term. Anyone borrowing a majority of the purchase price thus will spend a few thousand more than they would have had the vehicle's launch been as previously discussed.

Just beyond pricing, however, Tesla continues to dramatically underdeliver on its promises to customers in other areas. Raising supercharging prices were supposed to help pay for some of the cost of building out the network, but where is the major progress here? There were supposed to be 10,000 charging stalls at the end of 2017, which didn't happen, and Tesla is only around 12,000 now despite guidance for being at 18,000 by the end of 2018. Elon Musk's guidance implies an average monthly addition of 1,000 stalls this year, but the company has added less than 100 total stalls so far in the first 20 days of January.

Unfortunately, this may not even be the worst part. Tesla's service center network continues to struggle, with reports of vehicle parts taking weeks or even months to come on. Elon Musk had promised to cover all of North America by April 2019 with service centers, but the map below shows half of US states still with none. Tesla likely should have been there already, but it massively cut its service center growth forecast in 2016 and thus problems have snowballed ever since. In Europe/Asia the situation is apparently even worse, where the following countries have recently lost service centers: Belgium from 4 to 2, Switzerland from 6 to 2, China has lost two, the UK has lost two, and Austria has gone from 4 to 3.

(Map courtesy of Sporcle, I filled in the states that have Tesla service centers)

Now I'm sure some Tesla bulls will talk about low volumes of unit sales in some of these countries. Okay, but these changes are coming just as Tesla gets ready to ramp up deliveries with the Model 3 around the globe. If the company has permanently closed these locations and has to start from scratch with new ones, that's going to be even more time consuming and costly from a capex point of view. Management will continue to talk about how great its mobile service fleet is, but if you keep cutting service centers and parts are not available, what good is that? On Monday, people couldn't even get e-mails through to Tesla's customer service! In fact, Tesla may have to add a significant amount of vehicles to its loaner fleet just to provide to customers while they wait several weeks or months to get their vehicles fixed.

In the end, it will be interesting to see what happens with customer deposits in the near term given the continued Model 3 delays and multiple other issues negatively impacting current and potential Tesla owners. How many asked for refunds when the US tax credit was halved? Unfortunately, we may not get that number with January's earnings report, because Tesla says it can take at least 1-2 months for a refund, so the March ending number will likely be the more important one. With Model 3 deliveries ramping up, customer deposits should also drop unless we get a Model Y or other major product reveal before then. Tesla laying off another chunk of its workforce makes you wonder how it can achieve its aggressive growth targets for service and supercharging infrastructure, along with other products it expects to bring to market soon. Right now, Tesla customers are the ones losing the most, but if these problems aren't fixed in a reasonable amount of time, it will be investors that lose most in the end.

